Rio Rancho, NM

KOAT 7

Albuquerque property owner and homeless woman bond on commonality

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Douglas Peterson is Albuquerque's largest property owner, he’s the president of Peterson Properties LLC. Lately, he's been frustrated with what's been going on at his properties. “Most of our properties that we own around Albuquerque, we have to clear people out every day who are...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Animal Welfare Department accepting dog house donations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque’s Animal Welfare Department is accepting donations of dog houses. The department says they will be used in their community dog house program. The program provides families with dog houses who can not afford adequate shelter for their pets. They say they are accepting new or gently used medium to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Helpful tips on caring for your pet this winter

Animal Welfare provides helpful tips and free straw bedding to keep pets warm this winter. As the temperatures drop, we break out the blankets and coats to stay warm. But we also need to keep in mind that our pets also need to be properly cared for. This is an...
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
rrobserver.com

Halloween highly anticipated this year

Halloween Decorations in Northern Meadows, Corrales, and Bernalillo.(Michaela Helean/Observer) Since last year’s Halloween was kind of a bust, this year people are excited for tricks and treats. Several houses have already decorated for Halloween and the displays are full of fun, spookiness, and recognizable characters. There will be a...
CORRALES, NM
Rio Rancho, NM
Rio Rancho, NM
KRQE News 13

ABQ Biopark will host Halloween Enrichment Making Night

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Biopark invites the community to the Halloween Enrichment Making Night on Oct. 21. Ever wonder how the Albuquerque Biopark keeps its animals happy, healthy and engaged?. The community is invited to make fun interactive items for the animals to enjoy this Halloween. Attendees will...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

BioPark cautions against feeding Tingley Beach birds

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The BioPark is asking people to reconsider tossing out bread for the birds at Tingley Beach. They say it has been an active avian flu season. Because of that, they are asking people to refrain from feeding the birds at Tingley. The BioPark says this encourages them to gather and could cause […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
newmexicomagazine.org

Five Things to Do This Weekend

Get a taste of the Spaghetti & Westerns Festival, screen the Albuquerque Chinese American Film Festival, view Native jewelry, dance over to the Zoot Suit Pachanga & Car Show, and dig into the New Mexico Archaeology Fair. 1 Go West(ern). Northern New Mexico and southern Colorado combine forces to celebrate...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

New Mexico Gubernatorial Debate: Homelessness

The next topic is regarding the rising homeless population in Albuquerque. Lujan Grisham first says its important to have affordable housing and states millions have been used to fix the issue. Ronchetti says the population for homeless has grown out of control and that mental health resources need to be...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Albuquerque property owner and APD feud on Twitter about enforcement

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Doug Peterson is the president of Peterson Property LLC. “We are downtown's largest property owner. We are Albuquerque through and through. So it's frustrating right now. But we're going to stick with it. We make sure to have cameras on all of our properties now,” Peterson said.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
KRQE News 13

Bernalillo County, City of Albuquerque host Fentanyl Awareness Summit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s no secret that New Mexico has been dealing with a drug problem, and a lot of that is centered around fentanyl. Over 150 people die daily from overdoses related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl. “What we are hearing from so many folks is people don’t know enough. And people don’t know that fentanyl is out there and impacting so much, and one pill can kill,” said Adriann Barboa, county commission chair with Bernalillo County.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Opioid crisis spurs study of childhood trauma

SANTA FE, N.M. — With overdose deaths sharply on the rise, the University of New Mexico has joined forces with the Foundation for Opioid Response Efforts for Project ECHO to help health care professionals recognize signs that children have been traumatized by adult drug abuse. "Since 2020, there has...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Former Albuquerque mayoral candidate charged with driving drunk

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A one-time Albuquerque mayoral candidate was arrested this week on suspicion of driving drunk. Conservative radio host Eddy Aragon was one of Mayor Tim Keller’s challengers in last year’s race. According to a criminal complaint, police responded to the Sunport Tuesday night to reports of someone driving forward and reversing in and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

K’Lynn’s Southern and Cajun Fusion is bringing back breakfast

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – K’Lynn’s Southern and Cajun Fusion is bringing back its breakfast starting Saturday, Oct. 15. They will be serving up delicious, unique flavors with a mix of southern and cajun cuisines. K’Lynn’s Southern and Cajun Fusion is bringing that southern cajun flare to the city of Rio Rancho.
RIO RANCHO, NM
ladailypost.com

Miracle On Longview Drive In White Rock

ODR Enterprises President Oscar Duran, 3rd from left, with his wife Adriana Mendez, 2nd from left, and members of his crew in front of Duran’s new building Tuesday at 111 Longview Dr. ‘This is a miracle because now we are going to bring this building back to life and help revitalize the whole community,’ Duran said. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com.
WHITE ROCK, NM
rrobserver.com

Advisory board to review BCSO ‘symbology’

A recruiting vehicle for the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office bears a Spartan helmet with a Thin Blue Line flag on it. The Sheriff’s Office Advisory and Review Board is questioning whether that’s appropriate. (Courtesy of Bernalillo County) Are images of wolves and Spartan helmets overlaid with “Thin...
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM

