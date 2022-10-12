Read full article on original website
KOAT 7
Albuquerque property owner and homeless woman bond on commonality
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Douglas Peterson is Albuquerque's largest property owner, he’s the president of Peterson Properties LLC. Lately, he's been frustrated with what's been going on at his properties. “Most of our properties that we own around Albuquerque, we have to clear people out every day who are...
Animal Welfare Department accepting dog house donations
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque’s Animal Welfare Department is accepting donations of dog houses. The department says they will be used in their community dog house program. The program provides families with dog houses who can not afford adequate shelter for their pets. They say they are accepting new or gently used medium to […]
KRQE News 13
Helpful tips on caring for your pet this winter
Animal Welfare provides helpful tips and free straw bedding to keep pets warm this winter. As the temperatures drop, we break out the blankets and coats to stay warm. But we also need to keep in mind that our pets also need to be properly cared for. This is an...
rrobserver.com
Halloween highly anticipated this year
Halloween Decorations in Northern Meadows, Corrales, and Bernalillo.(Michaela Helean/Observer) Since last year’s Halloween was kind of a bust, this year people are excited for tricks and treats. Several houses have already decorated for Halloween and the displays are full of fun, spookiness, and recognizable characters. There will be a...
KRQE News 13
ABQ Biopark will host Halloween Enrichment Making Night
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Biopark invites the community to the Halloween Enrichment Making Night on Oct. 21. Ever wonder how the Albuquerque Biopark keeps its animals happy, healthy and engaged?. The community is invited to make fun interactive items for the animals to enjoy this Halloween. Attendees will...
KRQE News 13
Rio Grande Community Farm invites you to their annual Maize Maze festival
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Grande Community Farm turns 25 years old this year, and to celebrate they are inviting the community to join them this weekend for two fun-filled days at their annual Maize Maze Fall Festival. An event that the whole family can enjoy, happening Oct.15-16. From...
BioPark cautions against feeding Tingley Beach birds
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The BioPark is asking people to reconsider tossing out bread for the birds at Tingley Beach. They say it has been an active avian flu season. Because of that, they are asking people to refrain from feeding the birds at Tingley. The BioPark says this encourages them to gather and could cause […]
KRQE News 13
“We don’t want that here”: Battle continues over sanctioned homeless camps
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighbors who live by Bethlehem Baptist Church near Coors and Bluewater are fighting a potential homeless camp. After the city denied its first Safe Outdoor Space application, the church filed a new one, leaving many neighbors fearing for their safety. “My mother, who’s 87 years...
newmexicomagazine.org
Five Things to Do This Weekend
Get a taste of the Spaghetti & Westerns Festival, screen the Albuquerque Chinese American Film Festival, view Native jewelry, dance over to the Zoot Suit Pachanga & Car Show, and dig into the New Mexico Archaeology Fair. 1 Go West(ern). Northern New Mexico and southern Colorado combine forces to celebrate...
Medical clinic expresses concern over Albuquerque’s growing homeless population
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a common sight across the city, homeless people setting up encampments and taking up residence wherever they see fit. Cottonwood Family Medicine Nurse practitioner and Owner, Katie Boylan says the growing problem outside her door is preventing clients from receiving the medical care they need. “They are just making a huge […]
KOAT 7
New Mexico Gubernatorial Debate: Homelessness
The next topic is regarding the rising homeless population in Albuquerque. Lujan Grisham first says its important to have affordable housing and states millions have been used to fix the issue. Ronchetti says the population for homeless has grown out of control and that mental health resources need to be...
KOAT 7
Albuquerque property owner and APD feud on Twitter about enforcement
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Doug Peterson is the president of Peterson Property LLC. “We are downtown's largest property owner. We are Albuquerque through and through. So it's frustrating right now. But we're going to stick with it. We make sure to have cameras on all of our properties now,” Peterson said.
fox10phoenix.com
Military couple relocating loses everything in overnight theft: ‘We are devastated’
GRESHAM, Ore. - Gustavo Burciaga and his wife Jennifer Luna were ready to begin their new lives in a new state until all their belongings were stolen overnight while they stayed in a hotel. Burciaga, who served as a senior airman for the U.S. Air Force, was moving from Joint...
KRQE News 13
Bernalillo County, City of Albuquerque host Fentanyl Awareness Summit
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s no secret that New Mexico has been dealing with a drug problem, and a lot of that is centered around fentanyl. Over 150 people die daily from overdoses related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl. “What we are hearing from so many folks is people don’t know enough. And people don’t know that fentanyl is out there and impacting so much, and one pill can kill,” said Adriann Barboa, county commission chair with Bernalillo County.
KOAT 7
Opioid crisis spurs study of childhood trauma
SANTA FE, N.M. — With overdose deaths sharply on the rise, the University of New Mexico has joined forces with the Foundation for Opioid Response Efforts for Project ECHO to help health care professionals recognize signs that children have been traumatized by adult drug abuse. "Since 2020, there has...
Former Albuquerque mayoral candidate charged with driving drunk
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A one-time Albuquerque mayoral candidate was arrested this week on suspicion of driving drunk. Conservative radio host Eddy Aragon was one of Mayor Tim Keller’s challengers in last year’s race. According to a criminal complaint, police responded to the Sunport Tuesday night to reports of someone driving forward and reversing in and […]
ksfr.org
Santa Fe Governing Body Donates City-Owned Property To Habitat For Humanity
The Santa Fe Governing Body has voted to donate a parcel of land on Alto Street to Habitat for Humanity in hopes of spurring more in-fill affordable housing in the city. The parcel will be used for the construction of five affordable homes for income-qualified home buyers. Habitat uses volunteers...
KRQE News 13
K’Lynn’s Southern and Cajun Fusion is bringing back breakfast
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – K’Lynn’s Southern and Cajun Fusion is bringing back its breakfast starting Saturday, Oct. 15. They will be serving up delicious, unique flavors with a mix of southern and cajun cuisines. K’Lynn’s Southern and Cajun Fusion is bringing that southern cajun flare to the city of Rio Rancho.
ladailypost.com
Miracle On Longview Drive In White Rock
ODR Enterprises President Oscar Duran, 3rd from left, with his wife Adriana Mendez, 2nd from left, and members of his crew in front of Duran’s new building Tuesday at 111 Longview Dr. ‘This is a miracle because now we are going to bring this building back to life and help revitalize the whole community,’ Duran said. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com.
rrobserver.com
Advisory board to review BCSO ‘symbology’
A recruiting vehicle for the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office bears a Spartan helmet with a Thin Blue Line flag on it. The Sheriff’s Office Advisory and Review Board is questioning whether that’s appropriate. (Courtesy of Bernalillo County) Are images of wolves and Spartan helmets overlaid with “Thin...
