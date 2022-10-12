ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Larry Brown Sports

Memphis makes big Penny Hardaway decision

Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers are making a long-term commitment not long after the school was cleared of the most serious charges in an NCAA recruiting probe. Memphis announced Wednesday that Hardaway has agreed to a contract extension with the school that will run through 2028. The new deal tacks two years onto the previous one, and will pay him upwards of $16.5 million.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA

Big Second Quarter Helps Cavs Get Past Hawks

WRAP-UP Tonight's contest against the Hawks was quite different than Monday's against the 76ers. Cleveland fell behind in the first but a big second quarter propelled Cleveland past Atlanta, 105-99. The Wine & Gold fell behind in the first after scoring just 19 points, their second slow start in a...
ATLANTA, GA
NBA

Panzura preseason postgame wrap: Heat 120, Pelicans 103

Heat (4-1 in preseason), Pelicans (3-1) Miami had treated its preseason schedule as an audition for many of the Heat’s deep reserves, barely using any of the club’s big names. That is, until Wednesday. Relying heavily on the likes of stars Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler, Miami reached the century mark in points by the end of the third quarter and handed New Orleans its first defeat in preseason. The hosts racked up 70 points by halftime and used a 30-21 edge in the third quarter to build a cushion.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

