Clippers takeaways: Kawhi Leonard healthy, but loss to Nuggets 'unprofessional'
The Clippers open the season next Thursday after Kawhi Leonard skips the final preseason game, a loss to Denver, out of caution.
Doc Rivers assesses James Harden's 1st Sixers preseason after home win
PHILADELPHIA–The preseason is officially over for the Philadelphia 76ers as they knocked off the Charlotte Hornets 99-94 to finish 4-0 in the exhibition schedule. For the Sixers, the preseason ended on a positive note, but the final scores don’t matter with this team. It’s all about how their stars look out on the floor.
The LA Clippers Have Waived Three Players
The Clippers have waived Malik Fitts, Xavier Moon, and Nate Darling
The Los Angeles Lakers Are Reportedly Worried About Dennis Schroder's Long-Term Durability After Finger Injury
Before the official start of the season, the Los Angeles Lakers are already dealing with a notable loss in their rotation. After this week's preseason game against the Kings, backup guard Dennis Schroder suffered a finger injury that could keep him out for the season opener. And while the injury...
Memphis makes big Penny Hardaway decision
Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers are making a long-term commitment not long after the school was cleared of the most serious charges in an NCAA recruiting probe. Memphis announced Wednesday that Hardaway has agreed to a contract extension with the school that will run through 2028. The new deal tacks two years onto the previous one, and will pay him upwards of $16.5 million.
Big Second Quarter Helps Cavs Get Past Hawks
WRAP-UP Tonight's contest against the Hawks was quite different than Monday's against the 76ers. Cleveland fell behind in the first but a big second quarter propelled Cleveland past Atlanta, 105-99. The Wine & Gold fell behind in the first after scoring just 19 points, their second slow start in a...
Doc Rivers reacts to Sixers releasing young Isaiah Joe, Charles Bassey
CAMDEN, N.J. — The Philadelphia 76ers had to make a few moves on Thursday to begin trimming their roster after the preseason. The Sixers released young players Isaiah Joe and Charles Bassey. Both were second-round picks. Joe was in Philadelphia for two seasons and Bassey, one. As the team...
Doc Rivers wants Joel Embiid to play into third quarter for Sixers vs. Hornets
PHILADELPHIA–The Philadelphia 76ers will finish up the preseason schedule on Wednesday when they play host to the Charlotte Hornets at home and they will have their full roster ready to go in this one. After missing Monday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Joel Embiid will return in this one...
Pau Gasol Opens Up On Having His Jersey Retired By Lakers: “More Importantly, Next To Kobe’s No. 8 And No. 24.”
The Los Angeles Lakers in the late 2000s were synonymous with Kobe Bryant. A superstar in his own right, Kobe wanted to prove that he was much more than a second fiddle to Shaquille O'Neal by becoming a champion with the Lakers. But with a lack of moves, Bryant got...
Panzura preseason postgame wrap: Heat 120, Pelicans 103
Heat (4-1 in preseason), Pelicans (3-1) Miami had treated its preseason schedule as an audition for many of the Heat’s deep reserves, barely using any of the club’s big names. That is, until Wednesday. Relying heavily on the likes of stars Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler, Miami reached the century mark in points by the end of the third quarter and handed New Orleans its first defeat in preseason. The hosts racked up 70 points by halftime and used a 30-21 edge in the third quarter to build a cushion.
