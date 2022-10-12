Read full article on original website
fox26houston.com
Vehicle found in Clear Alert, son identified as driver, woman's body found in trunk
HUMBLE, Texas - Authorities have found the vehicle in the Clear Alert for a missing mother and son in Humble. Harris County Sheriff's Office tweeted that the car Michelle Roenz, 49, and Tyler Roenz, 17, were reportedly driving was found in Nebraska. PREVIOUS STORY: Clear Alert issued for missing mother,...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
PLEASE STOP BURNING!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Montgomery County is one of the only counties in the area that a Burn Ban is not in place as of yet. A Burn Ban has to be enacted during a Commissioners Court Session on Tuesdays. Montgomery County firefighters have been busy all day running brush fires. One fire in...
Sheriff: Driver involved in chase in Nebraska is missing Humble teen; woman's body found in trunk
HUMBLE, Texas — The Humble teen who was reported missing Thursday along with his mother was found in Aurora, Nebraska after a police chase, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The chase ended in a crash, leading troopers to find a woman's body in the trunk. Tyler Roenz,...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Sheriff quote-tweets Humble mom, son disappearance with Nebraska chase crash info
A Humble mother and son’s disappearance took a strange twist on Friday afternoon when Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted details of pursuit and crash three states away that may be tied to them. The sheriff quote-tweeted an earlier post about the disappearance of Michelle Roenz, 49, and her...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MONTGOMERY COUNTY ROAD CLOSURES
N Northbound and southbound from FM-1488 to DOBBIN-HUFFSMITH DR in Magnolia. 1 Inside Lane(s). Closed daily from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Saturday, October 15 to Tuesday, November 15. No detour needed, one lane will remain open. IH-69 in Montgomery County. N/A Northbound Exit Ramp To KINGWOOD DR. 1 Outside...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MAJOR INCIDENT AT RECREATION CENTER IN CONROE
A male has fallen close to 30 feet from the Conroe Westside Recreation Center roof on Owen Road. First responders have just arrived and found the man who appears to be in his 30’s with CPR in progress.
bluebonnetnews.com
Anahuac man charged with murder
On October 11, 2022, at approximately 5 p.m., a Chambers County deputy responded to a call for service in reference to a shooting that had occurred in Harris County a few days prior. During the course of the on scene investigation, the deputy made contact with Harris County Sheriff’s Office...
Woman accused of dragging a Waller County deputy by her car during a hit-and-run arrested
Authorities were able to catch up a 25-year-old driver whom officers say ignored commands and dragged a deputy several feet.
Woman wanted after running away from rollover crash that killed pedestrian in SE Houston, HPD says
Police are searching for Chantay Solano-Saldana nearly three weeks after she allegedly crashed someone's car, causing it to roll over and hit a woman walking by, killing her.
Human trafficking investigators at home in Fort Bend County
Only ABC13 was in the Fort Bend County neighborhood where multiple law enforcement officers with long guns were seen fixed on one home.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FOUR HARRIS COUNTY RESIDENTS ARRESTED BY MCSO FOR BURGLARY OF A MOTOR VEHICLE IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY
On October 11, 2022, at about 9:45 PM, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle call at a motel near the 24000 block of I-45 in Spring, Texas. A Deputy quickly arrived on the scene and provided area law enforcement with a description of the suspect vehicles. Responding Deputies located one car, a black and white Dodge Charger with a temporary tag, driving south on I-45, entering Harris County. After a traffic stop was made, four adults were detained without incident.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MAN HUNT IN PROGRESS
A pursuit has ended at FM 3083 and Jefferson Chemical. Police are searching for a male. The pursuit started at Gene Campbell and Fm 1485 and continued to almost Jefferson Chemical when the Jeep ran off the road and got hung on a concrete embankment over a drainage ditch. The male fled into the woods. At this time DPS Air is searching along with Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables K-9. They are being assisted by Conroe PD and MCSO. No description is available on the male as of yet.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
ATM THIEVES WANTED
430am- An attempt was just made to carjack a person on FM 1960 at T.C. Jester. A white sedan with paper plates and a red pickup with a chain hanging out of the back. Unknown make or model. Call Harris County Sheriff’s Office. 436am-Red truck found abandoned and running...
KFDM-TV
Murder suspect captured in Port Arthur
PORT ARTHUR — A murder suspect has been captured in Port Arthur. The scene of the crime was Harris County. Port Arthur police teaming up with the Harris County Task Force to capture a fugitive of justice around 2 p.m. Thursday on Savannah Avenue near 19th street. Investigators say...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
UPDATE ON WILLIS SHOOTING
430pm-At about 2 pm Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting call in the 13000 block of Sorrento Bay Drive in the Willis area. They arrived they found a female victim at a neighbor’s home. She had not been shot but had been pistol-whipped. Deputies surrounded the home and evacuated surrounding homes. SWAT was called in. They entered the home and found a male with what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He is being transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Texas Man Lies In Road After Argument With Girlfriend, Gets Run Over
Police are searching for the hit-and-run suspect.
Click2Houston.com
Pregnant woman loses baby after major crash in northwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A woman’s unborn baby died after she was involved in a major crash with another vehicle Wednesday evening, police said. It happened in the 5300 block of Antoine Drive near Pinemont Drive in northwest Houston at around 10:15 p.m. According to police, the woman, driving a...
fox26houston.com
FOUND SAFE: Houston police searching for missing twins
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department confirmed it has found twins reported missing. Authorities were initially looking for Rockell and Rochell Cox, both 8-years-old. Both have brown eyes and black hair, 4-foot-tall, weighing 70 pounds. They were last seen on Thursday in the 6900 block of South Loop East Freeway....
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
DODGE PICKUP SAVES DRIVER FROM CRASHING INTO LAKE CONROE
At about 10:30 pm Tuesday a Nissan Rouge was traveling down FM 830 at a high rate of speed. The driver came up on the Dead end of FM 830 which is a boat ramp. There the driver slammed into a Dodge pickup that was parked at the boat ramp near the bulkhead. The impact pushed the truck to where it was hanging over Lake Conroe. The driver of the Nissan was transported to the hospital in stable condition. DPS investigated the crash.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
PURSUIT ENDS IN ARREST AND ADDITIONAL CHARGES
A short time ago Montgomery Coutny Precinct 2 Constables were involved in a pursuit of Clifford Lloyd. He had open warrants for family violence, possession of a controlled substance, and evading arrest. He was spotted in Magnolia Bend. The pursuit ended at Old Texaco and Kohlstead. He now faces additional evading charges along with resisting arrest.
