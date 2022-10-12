ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Below Deck Season 10 Trailer Hints at Captain Lee Rosbach's Final Charter

Watch: What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck" Below Deck is getting ready to set sail on its milestone 10th season. The Bravo series returns for another high seas adventure Nov. 21, and as Captain Lee Rosbach says in the first look trailer, fans can expect a to see a "new location, new boat, new crew [and] new everything." And in true Below Deck fashion, this new crew is ready to get up to their fair share of exciting antics.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Vanessa Williams’ Penthouse Magazine Scandal In Works As Limited Series At Sony TV With Neil Meron Producing

EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Williams’ personal story about the scandal that forced her to resign her Miss America crown in 1984 is in the works for the small screen. Sony Pictures Television has optioned rights to her story to develop as a limited series, with veteran Neil Meron executive producing. Williams made history in 1983 by becoming the first Black woman to be crowned Miss America. Weeks before completing her reign, she was forced to resign her title under pressure from the organization when controversy ensued after nude photos of her taken prior to her Miss America win were published without her consent...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Perlman
Person
Frank Napier
Person
Andy Nyman
Person
Indira Varma
Person
Lia Williams
Person
Paapa Essiedu
Person
Holliday Grainger
People

Lena Headey Marries Ozark's Marc Menchaca in Italy with Game of Thrones Stars in Attendance

Lena Headey married Marc Menchaca last Thursday in Italy, and some of her wedding guests have already shared photos of the event Lena Headey has said "I do" to Marc Menchaca!  The Game of Thrones alum and the Ozark actor tied the knot in Italy last Thursday, Wiki of Thrones first reported. Photos shared by a guest show Headey, 49, who played Cersei Lannister on the HBO series, in a simple, white gown with spaghetti straps, a veil and two roses — one pink, one white — in...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

‘M3GAN’ Is Already a Cult Film, Thanks to Its Outrageous Trailer

There are no words capable of describing the anomaly that has just crash landed on planet Earth. Her name is Megan—or, rather, M3GAN. She is a doll. She talks. She dances. And she has already catapulted her way into all of our hearts, thanks to the cheesiest, hokiest two-and-a-half minutes to have ever graced social media.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Tvseries#Linus Entertainment#Nbcuniversal#Television#Hbo Max#The Capture#Hbo Max More Everything#Cctv#Big Tech#British
E! News

American Idol Runner-Up Willie Spence Dead at 23

Watch: American Idol Runner-Up Willie Spence Dead at 23. The American Idol family has lost a beloved member. Former contestant Willie Spence, who was the runner-up on season 19 of the competition series in 2021, died on Oct. 11, fellow American Idol alum Katharine McPhee shared. "I received very tragic news tonight," she began her Instagram Story message. "Sweet @williespenceofficial passed away in a car accident. Only 23 years old."
CELEBRITIES
TV Fanatic

Kurt Sutter Drama The Abandons Ordered to Series at Netflix

The creator of Sons of Anarchy has closed a deal to bring a new series to the small screen. According to Variety, Netflix has ordered the series The Abandons, a ten-episode drama set in the Old West. "As a group of diverse, outlier families pursue their Manifest Destiny in 1850s...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

American Horror Story Season 11: New York City Premiere Date & Key Art Revealed

American Horror Season 11 has revealed it's premiere date, which will be Wednesday, October 19th. The next installment of Ryan Murphy's anthology series will be American Horror Story: New York City, whose title alone has already sparked a bunch of jokes and memes on social media. FX will premiere the first two episodes of American Horror Story: New York City on October 19th, with the remaining eight episodes also being aired in a two-episode-per-week format thereafter. American Horror Story: New York City will also be streaming next day on Hulu.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Netflix
digitalspy.com

EastEnders' Zack Morris is cast in huge new TV series alongside Picard star

EastEnders star Zack Morris has landed himself a big new role, in Disney+'s new TV series of Goosebumps. As reported by Variety, the actor – who played Keegan Baker on the BBC One soap between 2017 and 2022 – and Picard star Isa Briones are the newest cast members for the House of Mouse's upcoming interpretation of R L Stein's children's horror books.
TV SERIES
Variety

Amazon Prime Video Reveals Trailer for ‘The English’ Western Series Starring Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer (TV News Roundup)

Prime Video shared the official trailer for upcoming Western drama series “The English,” starring Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer. All six episodes of the limited series will premiere on November 11 exclusively in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the Nordics on Prime Video, following its November 10 UK premiere on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. The series is created by Hugo Blick, who also serves as an executive producer, director and writer. The series follows aristocratic Englishwoman Lady Cornelia Locke, played by Blunt, and a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout named Eli Whipp, played by Spencer. They come together in 1890...
TV SERIES
E! News

The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Reveals Her and Fiancé Ryan Dawkins' Rosy Love Story

Watch: The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Is Engaged!. Things are coming up roses for Clare Crawley. Last week, the Bachelorette alum got engaged to Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins during a dreamy lantern release ceremony at the RiSE Festival near Las Vegas. While the proposal came just a month after the couple went Instagram official with their romance, Ryan has been in Clare's life for quite some time, according to the 41-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

E! News

217K+
Followers
53K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy