ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Georgia Republican says Herschel Walker became the GOP's Senate pick because he was a 'famous football player' backed by Trump: 'We didn't ask who was the best leader'

Georgia's Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan slammed the process by which Herschel Walker became a Senate pick. Geoff said Republicans had just looked around to see who Trump supported to select their candidate. "Herschel Walker hasn't earned my respect or my vote," Duncan told CNN. Georgia's GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Scott
The Independent

New Georgia Senate poll shows support for Herschel Walker dips as Democrat Raphael Warnock gains

Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock took the lead in Georgia in his race against Republican Herschel Walker, a new Emerson College poll showed. The poll showed that 48 per cent of likely supporters would cast their vote for Mr Warnock, compared to 46 per cent who said they would vote for Mr Walker, a former running back for the University of Georgia. The surveye showed that Mr Warnock’s support increased by four points while Mr Walker’s support declined by about two points.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ole Miss#Independence Center#Us Senator#Politics Federal
The Independent

Protesters disrupt event for GOP Nebraska senator hoping to become president of University of Florida

Nebraska Republican Senator Ben Sasse’s visit to the University of Florida was met by protests from students. Mr Sasse is the sole finalist to become the 13th president at the school after current President Kent Fuchs announced he was stepping down in January. Mr Sasse was reelected to the Senate in 2020 but plans to end his term four years prematurely if he is ultimately appointed by the UF Board of Trustees.
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy