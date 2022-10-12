Read full article on original website
Georgia Republican says Herschel Walker became the GOP's Senate pick because he was a 'famous football player' backed by Trump: 'We didn't ask who was the best leader'
Georgia's Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan slammed the process by which Herschel Walker became a Senate pick. Geoff said Republicans had just looked around to see who Trump supported to select their candidate. "Herschel Walker hasn't earned my respect or my vote," Duncan told CNN. Georgia's GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan...
Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock rakes in $26.3M as GOP challenger Herschel Walker falls behind
Sen. Raphael Warnock's (D-GA) reelection campaign has turned into a fundraising juggernaut, picking up $26.3 million in the last three months as Election Day nears and control of the Senate hangs in the balance. Warnock's campaign said Monday that it had collected money from more than 340,000 donors from July...
Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville won’t back down from comments that reparations for slavery reward criminals
Republican U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville from Alabama has refused to apologize for saying that Democrats want reparations for slavery because “they think the people that do the crime are owed that.”. The right-wing GOP lawmaker has not responded to howls of outrage over the racist remark falsely equating Black...
Every Anti-Abortion Republican Who Has Defended Herschel Walker
Former President Donald Trump said that Walker was being "slandered and maligned by the Fake News Media."
Doug Jones: Tuberville’s ‘racist rant ... harkens back to a really dark time’
Former U.S. Sen. Doug Jones went live on Twitter Sunday night to discuss his successor Sen. Tommy Tuberville and his criticism of “pro-crime” Democrats at a rally over the weekend. “This is a bridge too far. This racist rant at a MAGA rally just can’t go uncalled out....
New Georgia Senate poll shows support for Herschel Walker dips as Democrat Raphael Warnock gains
Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock took the lead in Georgia in his race against Republican Herschel Walker, a new Emerson College poll showed. The poll showed that 48 per cent of likely supporters would cast their vote for Mr Warnock, compared to 46 per cent who said they would vote for Mr Walker, a former running back for the University of Georgia. The surveye showed that Mr Warnock’s support increased by four points while Mr Walker’s support declined by about two points.
Herschel Walker stiff-arms 'October surprise': Senate race 'too important for me to give up'
Georgia Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker declared that he would not back down as a woman who claims she is the mother of one of his children came out with new allegations that she had to pressure him to pay for an abortion he wanted.
Herschel Walker, Raphael Warnock face off in a only debate with Senate control on the line
First-term Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia and Republican challenger Herschel Walker face off Friday night in Savannah in their first and only debate
Protesters disrupt event for GOP Nebraska senator hoping to become president of University of Florida
Nebraska Republican Senator Ben Sasse’s visit to the University of Florida was met by protests from students. Mr Sasse is the sole finalist to become the 13th president at the school after current President Kent Fuchs announced he was stepping down in January. Mr Sasse was reelected to the Senate in 2020 but plans to end his term four years prematurely if he is ultimately appointed by the UF Board of Trustees.
'Ready to lead Georgia': Walker runs past abortion rumors, mental health troubles
Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker repeatedly tied Sen. Raphael Warnock to Joe Biden and fended off attacks during a Friday debate in Savannah. “The stakes were high,” Walker told a NewsNation media personality following the debate. The debate was imperative for Walker to convince voters that he can handle...
