Read full article on original website
Related
Psych Centra
Self-Esteem Test
Self-esteem has to do with how you perceive yourself and how compassionate you are toward yourself. It’s not about viewing yourself as perfect or better than others. Instead, people with high self-esteem accept their flaws, are kind to themselves when they make mistakes, and believe they have worth in the world.
psychologytoday.com
A Personal Note on Aging
Combatting the assault of ageism requires that we see the beauty, power, and blessings that come with it. Letting go of focusing on our hopes for a forever youth can be freeing. Many of us have learned to look at our past for the causes of our suffering, but we...
Psych Centra
How to Build a Healthy Relationship with Yourself Every Day
Your relationship with yourself is one of the most important ones you’ll ever have. Here’s how to nurture it. When someone says the word “relationship,” chances are you think of your interactions and behavior toward someone else, like a family member, romantic partner, or friend. But...
powerofpositivity.com
11 Behaviors That Reveal a Toxic Marriage
A toxic marriage is detrimental to your well-being and overall life satisfaction. Sometimes you might not recognize the toxicity, and recognizing the signs can help. Sometimes the only clue you need is whether you’ve been asking yourself if it’s a toxic marriage. Other times, you’ll need a little more information before you know.
IN THIS ARTICLE
8 Signs of Narcissistic Abuse in a Relationship—Plus, What To Do About It
In a perfect world, whenever you enter into a romantic relationship, it would be with someone who is loving and who has your best interests at heart. While that can certainly be the case, it's also possible that you could unsuspectingly end up in a relationship with a narcissist, even if the partner in question seems like the real deal in the beginning of your courtship. With this in mind, it's crucial that you learn the signs of narcissistic abuse to look out for.
marriage.com
What Are the Top 10 Needs in a Relationship?
If you are passionate about making your partner happy and satisfied with you and want your relationship to keep blossoming, there are some important things to focus on. First, you must strive to meet some needs in a relationship that will make your union work fine. Some might be hard...
Opinion: Four Signs A Victim Is Healing From Narcissistic Abuse
From the outside looking in, someone who has never gone through narcissistic abuse would assume that leaving is the most challenging part. The truth is that the hardest part comes after you leave the narcissist. Staying away for good is one battle in itself. The other is accepting what happened while simultaneously dealing with the trauma that can surface days, weeks, or years later.
Opinion: Certain Feelings Will Be Experienced With A True “Soulmate”
Often when I am talking to someone in a toxic relationship they will justify their partner’s behavior by claiming that they are their “soulmate” even when they are enduring emotional and at times, physical abuse.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
psychologytoday.com
A Common Misunderstanding That Leads Couples Into Conflict
There are several types of support that relationship partners commonly offer each other: emotional, tangible, and informational. It is not uncommon for there to be a mismatch between the kind of support one partner seeks and the kind of support their partner offers. Learning to discuss explicitly the kinds of...
Opinion: Warning Signs You Are Communicating With A Narcissist
I learned a long time ago that having a conversation with a narcissist isn’t going to be an easy walk down the street. In fact, it’s going to be more like walking into the middle of a tornado.
calmsage.com
Recognize A Sociopath: Signs And Characteristics Of Sociopathic Behavior
“I’m not a psychopath, I’m a high-functioning sociopath. Do your research”. One of the most famous quotes on sociopaths, can you guess who said this? Well, if your answer is Sherlock Holmes, then you’re correct! The fictional character written by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, described himself as a “high-functioning sociopath” but is he really one?
studyfinds.org
One dose of ketamine eases depression within 4 hours, study reveals
PARIS, France — Most antidepressants take around three weeks to take effect, while studies consistently show ketamine works within hours. However, the mechanism which makes the drug work has remained unclear. Now, researchers from the Paris Brain Institute have discovered one answer that explains ketamine’s lightning-fast course of action.
Opinion: Signs That Your Partner Is Emotionally Unavailable
A few years ago I was in a relationship that was extremely fun and exciting… at first. Tom was outgoing, charismatic, and easy to be around. However, the longer that we dated the more I felt like we weren’t really… going anywhere. For example, each time that I tried to have a serious conversation with him he would laugh it off or turn it into a joke.
Do Leaders Really Need Emotional Intelligence?
Knowing how to get your job done makes you a good specialist, but still not an effective leader. If you want to inspire, move your team forward, and perform effectively yourself, you’re going to need a high EQ or a high level of emotional intelligence. Emotional intelligence is the...
Self-Love As A Daily Therapy
It becomes obvious why we need to refuel our energy each day if you think of your body as an energy source. Many of us behave robotically. We let the tank run dry and then anticipate still being forgiving, perseverant, and considerate of other people. Have you ever experienced back pain after stooping to help someone else? Despite the fact that it might not hurt physically, consistently putting your needs last has a negative effect on your general wellbeing because it causes emotional suffering. Instead, give attention to caring for yourself!
psychologytoday.com
10 Action Steps for Parents to Manage Kids' Screen Time
Start managing your child's screen time by modeling and involvement, not restrictions. Recognize that the enemy is not your child. Technology companies are geniuses at keeping your kids and you on screens. If communication, collaboration, and structuring around screen time is a failure, consider owning the technology and more restrictions.
KIDS・
Opinion: Reactions To Expect When You Break Up With a Narcissist
Almost a decade ago I made the choice to walk away from a relationship that involved narcissistic abuse. However, I was completely unaware of what was going to happen next. Because I wasn’t educated or prepared, I ended up falling for my ex’s tricks a second time.
Opinion: Relationship Doubts Can Be A Sign Something Is Off
I’m not sure if it’s that time of year when relationships seem to fall apart, or if it’s that so many of us are struggling with the current environment, but I’ve been having a lot of conversations with friends about their relationships. Many are frustrated with how things are going, and some are unsure if they are with the right partner.
psychologytoday.com
The Guilt That Women Suffer
Women's inherent attunement to other people’s experiences often becomes something we use against ourselves. Many women believe they're bad if they fail to make everyone happy. When you notice that you’re turning against yourself and falling down the self-blame hole, stop and offer yourself kindness. Women struggle mightily...
psychologytoday.com
Quiet Quitting Is Loudly Showing Managers a New Perspective
Although quiet quitting is not new, the message is now louder, and management should think about why it's happening. Productivity is capped at about 55 hours a week, so managers should work with employees to set goals that transcend the long-hours mentality. Each worker should define their own version of...
Comments / 0