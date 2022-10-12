ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WVNews

Parkland shooter's life sentence could bring changes to law

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — It wasn't long ago that Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz would have been looking at a near-certain death sentence for murdering 17 people in Parkland, even if his jury could not unanimously agree on his fate. Until 2016, Florida law allowed trial judges to...
PARKLAND, FL
WVNews

Amendment 3 would cleanup longstanding conflict in West Virginia code

CHARLESTON — Due to the ongoing public debate over Amendment 2, little attention has been paid to Amendment 3. If passed, the amendment, called the Incorporation of Churches or Religious Denominations Amendment, would allow churches and religious institutions in West Virginia to incorporate.
RELIGION
WVNews

Biden's pot pardons could boost states' legalization drive

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — There are few surprises expected on Election Day in solidly Republican Arkansas, where Donald Trump's former press secretary is heavily favored in the race for governor and other GOP candidates are considered locks. But one big exception is the campaign to make Arkansas the...
ARKANSAS STATE
WVNews

Humane Societies in North Central West Virginia in need of homes for felines, returned pets

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Humane societies around North Central West Virginia are facing a cat boom population due to surrenders and the fall round of kitten season. “We have probably close to 20 adult cats and there’s about 10 kittens that are available right now. Plus, we have some in holding. It’s been pretty nonstop as far as having kittens available here,” said Patricia Beer, kennel tech at the Humane Society of Harrison County.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Delaware collectibles store to expand again

MILFORD, Del. (AP) — At Red Bandana, the sprawling collection of comic books, figurines, video games, Pokemon cards and more nearly touches the ceiling in places. That’s how the Milford shop’s co-owners Katie and Brandon Coenan know it’s time once again to expand.
MILFORD, DE
WVNews

Friday night's football roundup

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) - The eight football teams of the River Cities duked it out as Ohio entered week nine and West Virginia week eight. Aside from the one River Cities matchup, area schools went 4-2 this week.
COLUMBUS, OH

