Working by candlelight, queuing for coal and pedalling to keep the lights on: Colourised pictures show how resourceful Brits beat energy crisis of the Great Fuel Shortage of 1947

It was the winter when the lights went out.

The cold months of 1947 brought weeks of fuel shortages as coal routes to power stations were cut off by huge snow falls.

Just two years on from the Second World War, Britain was getting no let-up from hardship. Now, newly colourised pictures bring the depth of the crisis back to life.

The photos, from the Top Foto archive, show bank clerks working by candlelight, huge queues for coal that was desperately needed to keep homes warm, and even the use of bicycles to keep machines running at a tent and tarpaulin factory in the East End of London.

The crisis prompted Clement Attlee's government to impose sweeping power restrictions that meant there was no electricity at all for industries in London, the Midlands and the North-West, with householders in the regions having to keep the lights off for five hours a day.

The fuel shortage even forced the BBC to shut down its television service and the Third Programme - the precursor to Radio 3 - for several weeks as the corporation tried to conserve electricity.

The images come amid warnings that there could be power cuts this winter as Britain continues to grapple with an energy crisis imposed by the war in Ukraine and the resulting soaring gas prices.

Female workers are seen using bicycles to keep the lights on at a tent and tarpaulin factory in Mile End in the East End of London during the fuel crisis in 1947

Londoners are seen queuing all day to get their hands on coal. Many have brought prams and barrows to carry their coal home

The fuel shortage was caused by the one of the worst winters in living memory.

The Daily Mail even sent a reporter in a plane to deliver much-needed food, drink and up to date news to a Derbyshire village that had been left cut off by unrelenting snow.

Around 400 men, women and children in Biggin had lived for weeks with no contact with the outside world. Reporter Murray Edwards said: 'Before the skis of our plane touched down in Tom Wibberley's football field, 200 yards from the nearest cottages, the villages were down to their last few loaves of bread.

'Every shelf in the only general store was bare. Coal was running down to the merest dust. Radio, electric light, gas and water had been cut off for nearly a fortnight.'

Author Christopher Isherwood, who was visiting from America, described the scenes in London.

He told how Londoners 'didn't seem depressed or sullen', but their faces were 'still wartime faces, lined and tired'.

Many 'stared longingly' at the writer's new coat, although his only criticism was that 'perhaps the English had become a little too docile in their attitude toward official regulation'.

Isherwood also found the poor physical state of London 'powerfully and continuously depressing', with the snow assuming the aspect 'of an invading enemy'.

He went on: 'The newspapers spoke of it in quasi-military language: "Scotland Isolated", "England Cut in Half"... everybody in England was shivering.

'I remember how the actors played to nearly empty houses, heroically stripped down to their indoor clothes, while the audience huddled together, muffled to the chins in overcoats, sweaters and scarves.

'Two or three of my friends said to me: "Believe us, this is worse than the war!"

Londoners are seen having cups of tea by candlelight at a cafe. The fuel shortage was caused by the one of the worst winters in living memory

Two women are seen engaged in conversation as they hold cups of tea, with the only light coming from three candles on their table

Women are seen at work making hats as candles give them the light they need. The crisis deepened in early February, when the Minister for Fuel and Power, Baron Shinwell, announced that electricity supplies to industry in London, the Midlands and the North-West would be suspended

More people than ever were queuing for fuel at the Gas Light and Coke Company's depot at Nine Elms, Battersea. It is a grim job waiting in the cold, but the people were all smiles as they carried away the precious coke

This baby was seen being washed by his mother in a small tub, as candles provided the light that was needed

Hairdressers also had to work without mains electricity. This man is seen having a shave with a cut-throat razor, as an assistant stands nearby with a source of light

The misery of the winter imposed further hardship of Britons who were tired after the grim years of the Second World War. Above: A queue for coal in Battersea

Men and women are seen delivering a consignment of candles from the United States. They were sent by the American Women's Voluntary Service and intended for use in schools, orphanages and hospitals

This mother with her baby loads her prams with coke after a long wait in the queue at South Metropolitan Gas Company's Depot at Vauxhall

The Daily Mail sent a reporter in a plane to deliver much-needed food, drink and up to date news to a Derbyshire village that had been left cut off by unrelenting snow

'By which I understood them to mean that the situation couldn't by any stretch of the imagination be viewed as a challenge to self-sacrifice or an inspiration to patriotism; it was merely hell.'

The snow also caused chronic fuel shortages in Birmingham. Writing in the Daily Mail, historian David Kynaston recounted a diary entry from a retired teacher who lived in the city.

Mary King wrote: 'Tonight, 17,000 employees will be idle at the Longbridge Austin Motor Works through lack of fuel. Many other firms are in the same plight. It is a dreadful thing to face.'

Her anxiety deepened two days later: 'One thinks of the shortage of fuel, and home comforts, such as blankets & sheets - the scarcity of food - and the unemployment of thousands of workers in factories due to lack of coal materials. Never in my lifetime have I known such a period of history.'

The crisis deepened in early February, when the Minister for Fuel and Power, Baron Shinwell, announced that electricity supplies to industry in London, the Midlands and the North-West would be suspended.

Householders in the areas would have to make do without electricity for five hours a day.

The move was in response to the fact that the weather had made it impossible for coal to reach the key parts of the country.

Ms King's reaction was so describe how 'somebody has been short-sighted, somewhere, sometime.'

Patternmaker Colin Ferguson, from Glasgow, described Clement Atlee's government as the 'silliest set of sneering gas-bags we've ever been cursed with in this country.'

The height of the crisis came in the following 12 days, with the weather continuing to be appalling and unemployment rising to 1.75million.

This figure was in stark contrast to the 400,000 who had been out of work in mid-January.

Writing from Oxford, the then undergraduate and future heralded author Kingsley Amis described to his friend, the poet Philip Larkin in the student newspaper, how it was 'BLEEDING COLD'.

Other diary entries reveal the depth of the imposed poverty. Rose Uttin wrote: 'February. No soap to be bought anywhere, & I feel ready to drop with fatigue by 2pm.

'Lily sent me 2lb potatoes through the post; I am saving them for Sunday's dinner.'

A coalman in Croydon, South London, told how 'the people with all the money get al they want.'

'I delivered half a ton this morning to a house in Purley, their fair ration mind you, but they've already got a stock of about a ton and a half and a couple of tons of coke besides. Now you can't get any coke, but those fellers can, they've got the money see,' he added.

A woman is seen in a shop examining a hat in a mirror, as a female attendant stands by. No businesses were exempt from electricity cuts

Light anyone? A waitress is seen bringing candles to tables in a London venue during the 1947 fuel crisis, which caused further hardship after the Second World War

Gusts in a London establishment are seen sitting at tables as a waiter lights a candle. Millions had to go without a steady flow of electricity as Britain grappled the fuel crisis of 1947

A female shopkeeper is seen walking with the help of a lantern as she serves a customer. Also seen is a box of Kellog's 'All-Bran' cereal

A man in the East End is seen adjusting adjusting his makeshift radio during the fuel crisis in 1947. Coal supplies were restored when the weather improved in early March

A women is seen tending to a box of candles that had been sent from the US to Britain for use in hospitals, orphanages and schools

Twelve thousand workers at the vast plant of the Ford Motor Company in Dagenham, Essex, were affected by a shut down caused by coal shortage

One of the brothers of future Rolling Stone Bill Wyman, who was growing up in Penge, South London, later described how his bricklayer father was laid off work, meaning there was no money coming in.

He recalled: 'There wasn't enough food to go round, so he'd hit a couple of us, send us to bed without any dinner, '"Get to bed, don't argue!"

'Then you'd get hit, kicked up the stairs - vroom, that was it. And in the house we lived in, you didn't want to go to bed. It was freezing, really nasty, with ice on the inside of the windows.'

The horrendous cold weather continued until well into March, when industry had gotten its power back and almost all those who had been rendered temporarily unemployed got back to work.

But he restrictions on domestic use of electricity remained in force until the end of April. However, Kynaston explained how there was clear evidence of increasing cases of covert consumption from late February onwards.

Temperatures began to increase later in March, but the thaw brought widespread floods as the snow and ice melted.

As many as 31 counties south of the River Ouse were affected, with 70,000 acres of wheat and 80,000 tonnes of potatoes.