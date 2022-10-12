ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC public schools are buckling under influx of 5,500 illegal migrant children – with one school seeing student numbers 'rocket by 20%' - as teachers struggle to cope and parents complain lessons are being dumbed-down

By Alex Hammer For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

New York public schools are feeling the affects taking in more than 5,500 migrants as students - with one reporting their student body has swelled by as much as 20 percent.

The sudden burden comes as nearly 20,000 asylum seekers from Latin America have been carted into the city since August, and just under 2,000 this weekend alone.

That influx is the result of a political move from Republican governors in states like Texas and Arizona, who are busing in groups by the hundreds to self-proclaimed sanctuary cities such as the Big Apple.

Moreover, a large portion of the newcomers have been underage, Mayor Eric Adams revealed Friday - as he declared a state of emergency to address the surge and the city's now overflowed homeless shelters.

Teachers at schools throughout the five boroughs, meanwhile, have struggle to cope with a rush of new students among these migrants, with Adams further revealing that 5,500 underage migrants have been enrolled in the city's public schools since the saga began.

Among these schools is PS 33 in Chelsea, which enrolled 555 children in the 2020-21 school year, according to the most recent data the Department of Education has posted online.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yi4C1_0iVwLze000
PS 33: Among these schools is PS 33 in Chelsea, which enrolled 555 children in the 2020-21 school year. There have been at least 50 new students enrolled in the institution - all migrants. A teacher at the school, however said that the true count is actually much higher, at nearly 100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EDoS4_0iVwLze000
PS 51: A further 65 migrants have also been enrolled at nearby elementary PS 51, forcing administrators to reassign teachers who can speak at least some Spanish even though they're not certified to teach kids who don't speak English

An official tally by Community Education Council District 2 this year, one of 32 state-funded bodies presiding over the city's school districts, says that there have been at least 50 new students enrolled in the institution - all of them migrants.

More troubling, is that a teacher at the school this week said that the true count is actually much higher - close to double the city's figure.

That means welcoming migrant children into the school has spiked its student body by close to 20 per cent at a stroke.

'There's way more than 50 migrant students. It's at least 90 right now,' the teacher, who was not named, told The New York Post.

Other totals in the neighborhood include a combined 120 at PS 111 and MS 933, a Hell's Kitchen public and middle school in the same building, 65 at nearby elementary PS 51, and 15 at MS 297, with an unknown number at PS 11 on 21st street, according to the council.

Amid the sudden rush of school-aged youngsters, administrators have been scrambling to reassign teachers who can speak at least some Spanish even though they're not certified to teach kids who don't speak English, sources said.

PS 33, located on 9th Avenue between 26th and 27 streets, administrators have been scrambling to reassign teachers who can speak Spanish due to most of the kids not knowing English.

Moreover, those instructors are more often than not not certified to teach kids who don't speak English, sources told The Post, casting light on the precarious nature of the city's situation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w5uT4_0iVwLze000
MS 297: A middle school in the neighborhood, MS 297 has reported the arrival of 15 migrants
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dvAhm_0iVwLze000
PS 111 AND MS 933: Other totals in the neighborhood include a combined 120 at PS 111 and MS 933, a public and middle school situated in the same Hell's Kitchen building

A dad of a PS 33 fourth-grader, meanwhile, dished to the paper that his daughter told him that migrant kids in her class 'look so lonely, quiet, and lost' - with other reports indicating that lessons have been dumbed down to accommodate the students.

The father further revealed that migrants in his daughters' classroom were all corralled to a single table away from the rest of the students to address the language disparities - hampering classrooms that were already overflowed to begin with.

'They keep them in a separate corner in the classroom and they sit at a table by themselves,' the unidentified dad said. 'They don't understand anything and there's no Spanish-speaking teacher in her classroom.

'They only communicate with themselves at the tables.'

The father equated the strategy to 'throwing someone in the ocean who can't swim.'

Meanwhile, another parent at the school, mom Robin Kelleher, said she's been collecting bags of clothing donated by private school parents and dropping them off at two hotels in the neighborhood where the migrant kids and parents are living.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MqbkL_0iVwLze000
Parents have revealed that migrant students in their kids' classroom were all corralled to a single table away from the rest of the students to address the language disparities - hampering classes that were often already overflowed to begin with
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hh92y_0iVwLze000
A city worker helps a migrant mother and child find a taxi after they arrived from Texas via coach to Port Authority. The city has struggled to cope with the sudden influx, the result of a political move from Republican governors in states like Texas and Arizona

Kelleher, who works for CECD2, said she's collected 20 bags this week alone.

A frustrated teacher at the Chelsea school added of her and her colleagues ability to cope with the situation, saying 'We're overwhelmed.'

'We've all got migrant students in our classrooms. The teachers don't speak Spanish. There's no resources helping us out right now — it's a very challenging situation.'

An outraged mom further complained of the dumbed-down lessons her daughter had been receiving for the first weeks of the school year, which she said cover subjects well below her grade level.

'She's in the third grade,' the mother, who gave her name as Maria, said.

'Her teacher is giving her lower-level work due to the immigrants. They're making the curriculum easier.'

She went on: 'The work is too easy for my daughter. There's first-grade, second-grade and third-grade levels in her class. It's ridiculous.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=414DjK_0iVwLze000
New York officials have also accused Abbott of placing bar codes on record numbers of migrants being bused into the Big Apple, calling the move an intimidation tactic amid a growing feud between the states over asylum seekers

Those same migrant kids - easily identified by lime green ID tags that hang from their necks, several reports and photos have shown - have swelled the size of her daughter's class from 15 to 20 kids, an increase of 25 percent.

The mayor has noted that the city's shelters are already near 100 percent capacity, with about 61,000 people in the system, 20,000 of which are children.

Adams Friday called for various city agencies to create and run temporary relief centers to house and help the migrants, who have been put up in pricey hotels throughout the boroughs as officials look for more permanent solutions.

He further called for emergency relief from both the federal government and the state seat in Albany, as the city expects to shell out more than $1 billion related to the migrant crisis this year alone.

Adams, 62, and Texas Governor Greg Abbott have been locked in a bitter feud over the mass migration, which has seen Abbott, spend the upwards of $14 million sending tens of thousands of migrants to cities including Washington, D.C., New York and Chicago - self-proclaimed sanctuary cities.

The maneuver is an apparent political statement about the rising number of migrants at the Texas border.

Abbott and other Texas officials have been criticized by Adams and others for not providing notice about bus arrivals, and has been accused of using the asylum seekers as chess pieces for his own political ends.

New York officials have also accused Abbott of placing bar codes on record numbers of migrants being bused into the Big Apple, calling the move an intimidation tactic amid a growing feud between the states over asylum seekers.

Earlier this week, Abbott acknowledged an email from Adams’ office — after asserting for months that the mayor had yet to reach out to him — but said that an invitation remained open for the mayor to visit the southern border.

Officials welcoming these refugees - whom many allege are being forced against their will to travel north by local lawmen - say the wristbands are a shrewd tactic to scare them into remaining on these buses until they arrive in New York.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35bCSL_0iVwLze000
Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, was criticized by members of both his own party and those on the other side of the aisle for his migrant tent proposal

Adams condemned the busing programs spearheaded by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, which has brought about 17,000 migrants to the Big Apple.

The mayor said about five to six busses are arriving every day since September, with nine buses arriving yesterday and eight on Friday.

Since April, New York has set up 42 emergency shelters, enrolled 5,500 children in public school and tried to help the asylum seekers connect with family and resources.

But Adams warned that the city could ultimately see 100,000 new migrants arrive by the end of the year, which will take its toll on New York's budget.

'We expect to spend at least $1billion by the end of the fiscal year on this crisis, all because we have a functional, a compassionate system,' Adams said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wgpzp_0iVwLze000
Adams declared a state of emergency as he expects the city to spend $1billion on migrants being bused from the US-Mexico border

It comes as the mayor scrapped plans to house migrants inside a Norwegian Cruise Lines ship in State Island because it was too expensive and the city is seeking a 'cheaper option.'

The mayor called on the federal government to tighten border control, provide funds to cities overburdened by the influx of migrants, and to get other cities to accept the immigrants.

'We need a realistic decompression strategy at the border that will slow the outflow of asylum seekers. Adams said. 'We need a coordinated effort to move asylum seekers to other cities in this country to ensure everyone is doing their part.'

The mayor noted that the city's shelters were already near 100 percent capacity, with about 61,000 people in the system, 20,000 of which are children.

'Although our compassion is limitless, our resources are not,' Adams said. 'This is unsustainable.'

Adams appealed to hotels and nonprofits for temporary housing of the new migrants, and urged the private sector for donations to help the strained city.

'Unless we take immediate action that [Randall's Island] center will be full in days,' the Adams warned. 'And we will have to open another, and another, and another, even as winter arrives.'

Previously, Adams and his team were close to closing a deal with Norwegian Cruise Lines to dock one of their ships off Staten Island, but it fell through because NCL was charging too much, The New York Post reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0egNqG_0iVwLze000
Migrants await their free bus rides north at El Paso's 'welcome center'. Many of the new arrivals have fled flawed leftist regimes in Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UeDEV_0iVwLze000
The city moved its migrant problem to a processing facility on the edge of town. DailyMail.com witnesses lines of immigrants – mostly young men, but also many families – waiting to board buses for the next stage of their journey 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e8n3q_0iVwLze000
Downtown El Paso has in recent weeks witnessed chaotic scenes of migrants sleeping on the streets, after the surge of new arrivals overwhelmed the area's federal-run processing facilities

'They're probably least likely because we got better deals,' City Hall chief of staff Frank Carone told the Post.

Carone noted that deals were still being discussed with Carnival Cruise Line and the Estonian company Tallink & Silja, which has ships in the Ukraine housing refugees.

Adams also claimed that if officials in Texas and Arizona, where the majority of migrants are being bussed from, had first reached out to New York to coordinate a plan, then the city would've been able to allocate a budget to help the migrants.

'But we didn't get the support and information we asked for, and now, New York City is being forced to bare far more than its share of this national crisis.'

'Our right to shelter laws, our social services, and our values are being exploited by others for political gain,' the mayor added, criticizing the current busing program.

Adam's speech served as a condemnation of the border crisis across-party lines, as it was revealed that Democrat-led El Paso was sending more than twice as many migrants as Abbott.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XRhWi_0iVwLze000
Texas Governor Greg Abbott have been locked in a bitter feud with Adams over the mass migration, which has seen the governor spend $14 million sending tens of thousands of migrants to Washington, D.C., New York and Chicago - self-proclaimed sanctuary cities 

El Paso, which sits across the border from Juarez, Mexico, has bused roughly 7,000 migrants to New York City since late August and sent more than 1,800 to Chicago, a city-run effort that far exceeds the more ad-hoc transportation of the past.

Abbott has bused more than 3,000 migrants to New York City and more than 900 to Chicago as part of a high-profile campaign to put a spotlight on the record crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Texas and Arizona combined have also bused over 10,000 migrants to Washington, D.C.

However, El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser, a Democrat, said the city's program is 'completely different' than the other busing efforts and that they seek to 'treat people with respect.'

The city's busing effort has received less attention than Abbott's program, who is seeking a third term in Nov. 8 midterm elections.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s2LA3_0iVwLze000
Migrants wait outside a New York City church on Sunday, October 9. The church held a welcoming even which included food giveaways and other services 

But unlike previous speeches where Adams went directly after Abbott, the Democrat mayor did not mention political parties on Friday, instead referring to the border states as a whole.

New York City mayoral spokesperson Kate Smart previously said that while El Paso does coordinate with the city to some degree, New York is not told how many migrants are on board.

El Paso's busing policy is not wholly popular among its own officials.

Victor Manjarrez, a former CBP chief for the region who now heads a department at The University of Texas at El Paso, says Democrats and Republicans were playing a game of 'political theater'.

By busing migrants north, El Paso officials were 'doing the same thing' as governors Abbott and Ducey, only 'it's just not getting the same type of attention,' Manjarrez told DailyMail.com.

Others say the migrant surge has overstretched a city of nearly 700,000 and that while FEMA has reimbursed some of the costs, there is no guarantee the agency will continue to pay. City officials warn that services could be cut.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus also condemned the busing policies by Democrats and Republicans alike.

The border chief told the Los Angeles Times that the widely publicized busing programs have now become a beacon for more migrants to flood the border seeking to be bused to other parts of the country.

'It's safe to say what's going on is a pull factor, which is somewhat ironic given the criticism from some of these same governors involved in this about various pull factors that they claim already exist,' Magnus said about Abbott, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Comments / 28

Erry
2d ago

Election year bring election fears. Same game being played on different generation. Keep voting demo and you will be inslaved to their agenda

Reply(1)
4
Joel Moss
2d ago

Our schools were barely educating many of our students before This Will just increase class size and make the job much more difficult for the staff that remains I feel sorry for the parents who care about their children and the children who really want to learn

Reply(1)
3
Linda Stephens
3d ago

We cannot take care of our on citizens. Why are democrats trying to destroy our nation?

Reply
5
 

