ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

How many goals has Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski scored for Poland?

By Nick Emms
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IK6Nn_0iVwLxsY00

ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI has been one of the most prolific goal scorers in Europe of his generation.

The Poland star became one of the greats during his time at Bayern Munich after joining from Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Amg1u_0iVwLxsY00
Robert Lewandowski in action for Barcelona Credit: Getty

Netting 344 goals in 375 appearances for the Munich side, Lewandowski was one of the top performers at club level.

He has now joined Barcelona and will be hoping to keep the goals coming for Poland during the 2022 World Cup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yX6E2_0iVwLxsY00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nsTHd_0iVwLxsY00

How many goals has Robert Lewandowski scored for Poland?

Lewandowski made his Poland debut in 2008, two years before his move to Dortmund.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12KvBT_0iVwLxsY00
Robert Lewandowski applauding Poland fans Credit: Mike Jones/News Images

During his time with Lech Poznan, a young Lewandowski had clearly impressed to earn a chance in his national side before he departed his native country, scoring 20 goals in 41 games for Poznan.

The forward has since earned the captains armband for Poland and leads by example for the national team.

Lewandowski is the most capped Poland player of all time, with 134 matches under his belt at the time of writing.

He also holds the record as Poland's all-time top scorer with 76 goals during his time in the national team.

The Barcelona forward will be looking to add to these stats during the World Cup in Qatar as they face Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Argentina during the group stages.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Lewandowski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Borussia Dortmund
The US Sun

England’s T20 World Cup fixtures – TV channels and live stream

ENGLAND will be determined to dethrone World Cup champions Australia come the end of November. The Aussies picked apart New Zealand in the 2021 final with David Warner and Mitchell Marsh both plundering half-centuries. And it was revenge for England who were beaten by the Kiwis in an action-packed semi-final.
SPORTS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
816K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy