ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The top ten must play PlayStation 4 games

By Georgina Young
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GlOSH_0iVwLuEN00

THE sun is slowly setting on Sony’s PlayStation 4, as we watch the powerhouse that is the PlayStation 5 rise over the horizon.

Now is the perfect chance to look back with fondness at all the incredible games the PS4 had to offer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16pGwt_0iVwLuEN00
The PS4 had a number of great looking consoles.

Its library is broad. From RPG to FPS, there is something for everyone from this console’s games.

If you haven’t played any of the games from the list below, now is the time to make sure you have space in your backlog.

These ten games epitomise what made the PS4 so great.

If you don’t have time for anything else, you’ll feel your purchase of the PS4 worthwhile even if you only get these ten bangers under your belt.

10. Until Dawn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B2BIX_0iVwLuEN00
Choice matter in this horror game. Credit: Supermassive games

With stars such as Rami Malek and Hayden Panettiere, the acting in Until Dawn is some of the best that gaming has to offer.

The story is cliché. A group of teenagers venture up to a spooky mansion in the snow covered mountain only to get trapped with no contact to the outside world.

Yet as you make the decisions for them, you become invested in whether each one lives or dies.

And yes, they can all die.

9. Dreams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q1Q8o_0iVwLuEN00
Dreams lets you build anything you can think of. Credit: Media Molecule

Dreams isn’t a game in the traditional sense. Instead, it is a tool through which the players can create anything they imagine.

Yes, finally our dreams can become memes.

People are talented. If there is something you wish you could play, someone probably already created it.

From the motorcycle scene from Tron to a completely explorable Hogwart’s Castle: Dreams has it all, and is well worth exploring.

8. God of War

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t9uHR_0iVwLuEN00
The touching tale of father and son. Credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Gaming may be saturated with remasters, remakes, and reboots, but the 2018 God of War reboot really sets the bar.

Moving away from the Greek mythology of the original trilogy, this starts a new story; one where Kratos has a son and he’s landed in the realm of Norse myth.

This isn’t a classic revenge story. Instead it’s the touching tale of father and child.

7. Resident Evil 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UOSk5_0iVwLuEN00
Resident Evil 7 brings the horror to first-person.

Giving Resident Evil 7 a VR mode was a strong move considering it is one of the most terrifying games to come out this decade.

Taking the series into first person and centering the evil around the members of the Baker family turned up the fear factor.

When you run around freely constantly shredding down armies of bin bag monsters, you become immune to the peril.

But one redneck chasing you endlessly with a chainsaw will always be terrifying.

6. Nier: Automata

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zA9ui_0iVwLuEN00
Nier:Automata is a fan favourite.

There is something special about games which subvert your expectations, and few things confuse more than opening up an RPG and being confronted with a SHMUP – a scrolling shoot-’em-up like from the old days.

This is only the first of Nier: Automata’s deceptions.

You have to play through the story multiple times, with each playthrough discovering more of what you missed.

You can even decide to delete your save file in order to get another ending.

5. The Last of Us Part 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i0AWW_0iVwLuEN00
The Last of Us Part 2 showed a different side of Ellie's story. Credit: Naughty Dog

While The Last of Us Part 2 has been divisive among fans, it expands and improves on everything from the original, bringing in new characters and story elements.

Taking on multiple perspectives, you are no longer fixed into the story of Joel and Ellie.

You now see how their actions affect the lives of other survivors.

It will make you question the line between good and evil.

4. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TXvSg_0iVwLuEN00
Sword, sorcery and sex are the three hallmarks of Witcher 3

The meme that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is game of the year every year is there for a reason.

It’s one of the most accomplished games ever made.

The world is vast, and yet tightly packed with story beats, and side missions which teach us more about the game’s rich world.

All this and Geralt gets in a nice big steamy bath. No further questions.

3. Red Dead Redemption 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DSmkm_0iVwLuEN00
Red Dead Redemption 2 has one of gaming's most beautiful open worlds. Credit: Rockstar Games

Every now and then a game comes along which raises the bar for the medium, and in 2018 that game was Red Dead Redemption 2.

If you thought the world of The Witcher 3 was vast, then gird your loins for the seemingly never ending plains of America’s Wild West.

Protagonist Arthur Morgan is a more nuanced take on the cowboy hero, where his human side shines through.

2. Persona 5 Royal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pJudT_0iVwLuEN00
RPG meets high school drama. Credit: Atlus

Persona 5 was almost 20 years in the making, and it shows. Not in a bad way like Duke Nukem Forever does – in a good way. A very good way.

The team looked at the way video games were improving, explored all the best concepts, and pieced them together for a fresh take.

Gameplay aside, it bears only a passing resemblance to Persona 4.

While it is an eye-watering 100+ hours long, it somehow all seems necessary.

1. Bloodborne

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KaU7D_0iVwLuEN00
Bloodborne encouraged up close combat.

While the world screams Elden Ring, we must all remember how FromSoftware got to this point. The studio’s design style is so unique it spawned its own gaming genre.

Bloodborne improved on the Dark Souls formula by removing defensive mechanics to base the game around action and speed.

With its high risk, high reward playstyle you will spend your life chasing the high you feel when a boss bar empties out.

Written by Georgina Young on behalf of GLHF.

All the latest Gaming tips and tricks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hhjL5_0iVwLuEN00

Looking for tips and tricks across your favourite consoles and games? We have you covered...

Comments / 4

Related
IGN

PS5 Has Seemingly Been Jailbroken, and People are Already Installing PT on It

Sony’s PlayStation 5 seems to have been jailbroken – so of course, people are installing P.T. PlayStation modder SpecterDev unveiled the new jailbreak earlier today – an experimental IPV6 kernel exploit for the PS5. This jailbreak relies on a WebKit vulnerability as an entry point, so it will only work on PS5’s running firmware 4.03 or lower… and even then, apparently only works around 30% of the time.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Xbox believes PlayStation will remain on top after Activision deal

After the ink dries on the Activision-Blizzard acquisition, Microsoft reckons that Sony and Nintendo will still rule the roost when it comes to "traditional gaming." Based on what figures or statements? We just don't know. On its own website, Microsoft has outlined the positives of the oncoming acquisition for players, developers, and the industry as a whole, noting that customers will have more options with their purchasing power. Moreover, developers will benefit from "better revenue and fair marketplace rules through our app store principles" and the space within which games are marketed and promoted will become fairer, especially for those on mobile. It mentions that there will "greater competition in traditional gaming, where Sony and Nintendo will remain the biggest," but we're not sure what that is specifically referring to.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hayden Panettiere
CNET

This GTA Classic Is Available on PS Plus in October

PlayStation Plus continues adding to its large catalog of games with both old and new titles. On Oct. 18, one of the best GTA games makes its way to the PlayStation subscription service. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - The Definitive Edition is a remaster of the 2002 classic first...
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

New Xbox console already being teased by Microsoft

We’re fast approaching the two-year anniversaries of the PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S. Thanks to stock issues and scalpers, for some of us, it probably feels like significantly less time has passed since those fateful releases - Sony’s new-gen console in particular is still notoriously hard to come by at the recommended retail price.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

There’s a ‘AAA’ D&D game coming from the Dark Alliance studio

Invoke Studios is the new name for Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance developer Tuque Games, and it’s working on a major new Dungeons & Dragons video game. D&D publisher Wizards of the Coast, which bought the studio in 2019, announced the rebrand in a press release, and said that the studio was currently working on “a AAA game derived from the Dungeons & Dragons universe and developed on the Unreal 5 engine.”
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation 4#Incredible Games#Game Mechanics#Game Console#Playstation 5#Video Game#Hogwart
IGN

Gotham Knights Will Only Run at 30 FPS and Will Offer No Performance Mode on Consoles

When Gotham Knights arrives on consoles on October 21, it will do so with no performance mode and it will run at only 30 FPS. As spotted by those like Wario64 on Twitter, the news was shared by Gotham Knights executive producer Fleur "Flaoua" Marty in the game's Discord channel, and she wanted to take the time to address this question for console players.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Sony and Microsoft shelled out millions to get ARK: Survival Evolved on PS Plus and Xbox Game Pass

ARK: Survival Evolved is in both Sony and Microsoft’s subscription service game catalogs, and that’s because both companies were willing to spend a lot of money. To get the game on their respective services, Sony paid $3.5 million and Microsoft paid $2.5 million, as indicated in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by Snail Games USA, the owner of the ARK’s developer, Studio Wildcard. Kotaku reporter Ethan Gach broke down the deals and their peculiarities on Twitter.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Plus' latest free games unplayable on PS5

Yesterday’s latest PlayStation Plus announcement was certainly a treat. In case you missed it, 23 games have been added to the service across the Extra and Premium tiers. Standout titles include Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
RPG
IGN

PlayStation Plus Games Lineup for October 2022 - IGN The Daily Fix

On today’s IGN The Daily Fix:PlayStation Plus's game lineup for October has been revealed. Cyberpunk 2077 players can now succumb to cyberpsychosis thanks to a PC mod that adds Cyberpunk Edgerunners' risk-reward system into the game. Finally, Blizzard has offered players double XP, a weapon charm, and a free skin to make up for Overwatch 2's rough launch.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Reveals New God of War PS5 Bundle

PlayStation has revealed that it will be releasing a new PS5 console bundle in the coming month alongside the launch of God of War Ragnarok. Although PlayStation has already had a pretty strong lineup of first-party titles throughout 2022, the forthcoming God of War sequel is easily going to be the biggest game that Sony releases this year. As such, the publisher is now looking to make it just a bit easier for those who want to pick up both Ragnarok and the latest PlayStation console in just a few short weeks.
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

Microsoft Has Stated That Sony’s Arguments Against The Exclusive Release Of Call Of Duty Are Not Convincing

Call of Duty has proven to be a stumbling block in the negotiations between Microsoft and Activision. Sony and Microsoft have been trying to agree on an extended arrangement despite growing concerns around exclusivity. However, this came to an end during the stage of approval that was conducted by the Competition and Markets Authority in the United Kingdom, the first of which was unsuccessful and the second of which is now ongoing. Furthermore, Microsoft has addressed the issues at this time.
VIDEO GAMES
StyleCaster

Nintendo Switch Is Having a Massive Sale on Its Games—Save $40+ on Pokémon, Super Mario & More Titles

If you’ve been wanting to try the Nintendo Switch Sports, you may want to know about the current Nintendo Switch game sales for Pokémon, Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda and more fan-favorite franchises. The Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017 as a video game console that could be both used as a home console and a portable device thanks to its removable tablet that can either be taken on the go or connected to TV screens at home. The consoles also come with joy-con controllers (sort of like the new version of a Wii Remote) that feature standard video game...
VIDEO GAMES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
816K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy