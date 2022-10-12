ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp reveals stage 2 cancer diagnosis and calls health crisis a ‘wakeup call’

By Brittany Sims
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

REAL Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave has revealed she has stage two melanoma.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, she told her followers that she went to the doctors to check an abnormal spot on her shoulder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27wX5t_0iVwLtLe00
Teddi Mellencamp announces she has stage 2 Melanoma Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x8XtE_0iVwLtLe00
The reality TV star called the diagnosis a 'wake-up call' Credit: Getty Images - Getty

"I got the call this morning: Stage 2 melanoma," Teddi wrote.

"Now, next Wednesday I go to an oncologist to have it cut out and come up with a game plan on next steps. Of course, this is all pending some additional testing and biopsies of other spots nearby that were taken today."

The RHOBH star said that the moral of the story is to listen to doctors when they tell you to come in for check-ups.

She previously got a cancerous mole removed from her back earlier this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f03RT_0iVwLtLe00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k9bd8_0iVwLtLe00

She posed with her back facing the camera, displaying a serious face.

The reality TV star had a scar on her shoulder next to a bandage that covered up the recent biopsy.

Fans and friends left her well-wishes in the comments and many said they were "praying for her."

HER ANNOUNCEMENT

"Melanoma awareness update. Despite my anxiety, I listened to the doctors and went in for my 3-month skin check last week since my previous melanoma," Teddi started the post.

The 41-year-old went on to tell her followers that she found another abnormal spot near her last one, so doctors did a biopsy and it turned out to be cancer.

"I so badly wanted to blow this [doctor's appointment] off. 'What could happen in 3 months?' I thought. Apparently a lot," she wrote.

"I continue to share this journey because I was a 90s teen, putting baby oil and iodine on my skin to tan it. Never wearing sunscreen or getting my moles checked until I was 40 years old."

Teddi went on to call this diagnosis a "wake-up call" and encouraged everyone to love and protect their skin.

ANOTHER SCARE

Teddi's stage two diagnosis comes just months after her first one.

Back in March, the Real Housewives star told the world that she had melanoma in situ, which means that a tumor has not invaded beyond the outer layer of the skin.

According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, it is the earliest form of melanoma and "the easiest to treat and almost always curable."

"I feel blessed and relieved but also grateful to have diligent friends and doctors to watch out for me," she wrote in her initial post.

Teddi told her followers that she has to have three month check-ups and consistently wear sunscreen and protective clothing.

And one her three-month check-ups resulted in another diagnosis.

The Celebrity Big Brother alum encouraged her followers to get their skin checked annually.

"Our skin is something a lot of us take for granted but not me anymore— and I hope not you either," she ended her post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FUUyd_0iVwLtLe00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ib7cx_0iVwLtLe00

Teddi first appeared on the eighth season of RHOBH, alongside her husband, Edwin Arroyave.

Together, they have three children- Dove, Cruz, and Slate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0umhTH_0iVwLtLe00
She was previously diagnosed with melanoma earlier this year Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vcblT_0iVwLtLe00
Teddi Mellencamp is married to Edwin Arroyave and they have three children together, while he has a daughter from a previous relationship Credit: Refer to Caption
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GuY5H_0iVwLtLe00
Teddi on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion with Denise Richards, Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, and Dorit Kemsley Credit: NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via

More to follow...For the latest news on this story, keep checking back at Sun Online.

Community Policy