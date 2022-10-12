Liverpool ‘face £4m payment after Darwin Nunez plays vs Rangers as first transfer clause is triggered’

LIVERPOOL have reportedly had to fork out £4million to Benfica due to Darwin Nunez playing against Rangers tonight.

The Reds agreed a club record fee worth £85m for the Uruguayan, 23, in the summer transfer window.

Nunez has now made ten appearances for Liverpool and reportedly triggered a transfer clause Credit: Getty

Portuguese newspaper A Bola report that only £65m was paid upfront, with the rest in bonuses.

The first of which is heading into Benfica's bank account shortly, as the £4m clause was triggered after ten appearances.

Nunez hit the ten-game landmark as Jurgen Klopp's team kicked off at Ibrox in the Champions League group stage.

The Liga Portugal side will get another £8.5m when he reaches 60 appearances.

While the remaining transfer pot is made up of team and individual performance bonuses.

Nunez became one of the most sought-after forwards in Europe last campaign, after a sensational season with Benfica.

He netted 34 goals in 41 appearances - while also contributing four assists.

The South American even scored against Liverpool in both legs of their quarter-final of Europe's most prestigious competition.

Since arriving at Anfield, the hot shot's experience has been a mixed bag.

He notched three goals and an assist in his first nine games.

But made headlines when he was sensationally red carded for headbutting Joachim Andersen on his full Prem debut.

Nunez lost his cool against the Crystal Palace defender right in front of the referee.

Liverpool travelled to Rangers on Wednesday night looking to complete the double over the Scottish side in the group stage.

Billed as the ‘Battle of Britain’, last week's 2-0 win was fairly straightforward for Klopp's men.