OnlyFans star begged ‘don’t leave me’ after ‘stabbing her boyfriend in the heart’ then told cops ‘he did it to himself’

By Sarah Grealish
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
AN OnlyFans model who stabbed her boyfriend in the heart begged "don't leave me" while waiting for help - but then told cops "he did it to himself", a court has heard.

Abigail White, 24, urged Bradley Lewis to "stay with me" as a neighbour frantically tried to save his life by pressing on the knife wound while also calling 999 for help.

Abigail White allegedly stabbed her boyfriend through the heart Credit: Facebook
Bradley Lewis had attempted to end their relationship hours before, it was said Credit: Facebook
She is on trial for his murder after he died in March Credit: PA

White is on trial for the murder of Bradley, 22, after his death in March this year when he was stabbed through the heart hours after saying he wanted to end their relationship.

Jurors at Bristol Crown Court watched a video of Laura Cundy's police interview in which she told she'd heard White screaming hysterically from the house next door.

Mrs Cundy said she heard White shouting: "Somebody help, I can't get through."

She said she rushed round to the house to see Bradley lying on his back on the kitchen floor and a blood-stained kitchen knife on a radiator cover.

Mrs Cundy said she though Bradley was already dead as he was "extremely pale and unresponsive", but she spotted his shallow breathing.

She used a t-shirt she found in the kitchen to put pressure on the wound in his chest, under instructions from the call handler.

And Mrs Cundy told officers that when she asked what happened, White replied: "She said to me he did it to himself.

"I said what led to this point, were you arguing? She confirmed 'yes'."

She added: "There were no tears, no breakdown, just a matter of fact 'he did it'."

Mrs Cundy added that as she tried to call 999, White screamed: "Why aren't they responding? Why is it taking so long?"

She told cops White was touching his face and saying: "Stay with me, stay with me. Where are they?"

Mrs Cundy told them White said 'nothing of any negative nature' towards Bradley while she was in the house.

She added that it took around five or six minutes for the call to the emergency services to connect, but 'it felt like a lifetime'.

Mrs Cundy said she stayed with White and Bradley until paramedics turned up.

She said her husband pinned White to the wall to allow paramedics to administer first aid on Bradley.

The court previously heard the couple had been drinking in the Horseshoe Pub in Kingswood, South Glos., on March 25.

An "animated" White had slapped a man and swept Bradley's beer off the table before they were given a lift home from another man.

Bradley chillingly said "I'm dead when I get home" as they drove home.

Just moments later, White plunged a knife in his chest, which penetrated his heart.

He was pronounced dead in hospital in the early hours of March 26.

White denies murder but has pleaded guilty to manslaughter on grounds of diminished responsibility.

The trial continues.

