Stockton, CA

Sleuths think they have uncovered chilling new details about the Stockton serial killer and his past

By Lauren Fruen
The US Sun
 2 days ago
POLICE are still frantically hunting the suspected Stockton serial killer believed to be behind the deaths of at least six people.

They have so far only released grainy footage of a mystery assailant who walks with a distinctive limp.

The suspected Stockton serial killer is believed to be behind the deaths of six people Credit: Stockton Police
Grainy footage of the mystery assailant shows him walking with a distinctive limp Credit: Stockton Police

But now, online sleuths have begun to share their own speculation about the killings and who might be behind them.

And one theory in particular points to a chilling motive.

One amateur investigator has claimed: “I think he was in the military he got a dishonorable discharge and came back."

A number of the victims have already been identified as homeless.

And the sleuth added: "[He] thought well I’m going to be a hero and get rid of the homeless and the poor."

The Facebook group was set up by Renee Myers to help in efforts to catch the killer.

She told The San Francisco Chronicle: "I really felt like there was a need for the community to have a platform to speak.

"I have to say, I was very surprised at how many people wanted to be active participants.

"We’re completely committed to ensuring and promoting community safety, and working collaboratively with investigators to further their efforts."

Stockton police spokesperson Officer Joe Silva said: "Any social media site that can provide tips to us is very important because it could bring the one tip that breaks the case wide open."

Investigators are still frantically hunting for the person they believe to be behind the deaths of at least five people in the Californian city.

One former police detective has already suggested a Facebook boast about the weapon could help lead cops to the suspect.

The shooting spree in Stockton has seen five victims, between the ages of 21 and 54, killed between July and September this year.

Cops have even linked a killing in Oakland - 70 miles away - that happened in April 2021 to the mysterious killings.

They are said to be receiving up to 100 tips a day in the case.

Authorities made the link after finding ballistics evidence at the scene of the murders.

Cops then released grainy surveillance footage of a dark figure walking in the street with a distinctive limp as they desperately appealed for clues.

Any suspect remains at large and their motive remains unknown.

Stockton Police Chief, Stanley McFadden, told CNN that the victims were “alone, often caught off guard, or maybe relaxing in a vehicle or walking alone in almost pitch darkness."

The deaths occurred in dark areas where there weren't many cameras.

Locals told the San Francisco Chronicle that the shooter’s first victim Juan Miguel Vasquez Serrano, 40, used to sleep in cars that he had been fixing.

Paul Yaw, 35, was homeless when he was killed on July 8, 2022.

And, Salvador Debudey, had been camping near a Popeye’s restaurant before being gunned down on August 11.

Jonathan Hernandez Rodriguez, 21, was killed while sitting in his car on August 30.

Juan Cruz, 52, was killed just before 4:30am on September 21 and six days later Lawrence Lopez Sr, 54, was shot dead.

Private investigator Jason Jensen has described the shooter to The US Sun as a “bloodthirsty” individual who may want to become infamous.

He said: “They have no moral compass. The attacker isn't motivated by rage and they're shooting whomever they encounter - it's a crime of opportunity."

Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden, center, flanked by Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln, left, and City Manager Harry Black speaks about the suspected serial killer Credit: AP:Associated Press

