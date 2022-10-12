ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bodo/Glimt tell OWN fans not to wear Arsenal shirts in home end for Europa League tie with Norwegian hero Odegaard

By Ian Tuckey
 2 days ago
BODO/GLIMT have banned their fans from wearing Arsenal shirts in the home end when the Norwegians face national skipper Martin Odegaard in the Europa League on Thursday.

The minnows are also urging home supporters not to wear Gunners' colours anywhere else in the stadium - except for half-and-half scarves.

Norwegian supporters of Bodo/Glimt were in fine voice at the Emirates last week despite the 3-0 Europa League loss Credit: Getty
Bodo/Glimt fans had yellow fever at the Emirates but have been told not to paint the home end red when Arsenal visit on Thursday Credit: EPA

The Premier League leaders have a large backing in Norway, including an official supporters club, and Odegaard could start for Mikel Arteta's men.

A Bodo/Glimt statement said: "There are many Arsenal supporters in Norway and many have both Glimt and Arsenal close to their hearts.

"'Therefore, we see it as appropriate to remind you that Arsenal effects are only allowed in the away end.

"This means that we will ask you to remove scarves, caps, T-shirts, jackets etcetera if these have the Arsenal logo or similar on them.

"However, we make an exception for match scarves or half-and-half scarves as this has become a common thing in stadiums around the world.

"Half-and-half scarves are the only exception.

"There will be some areas on the long sides where Arsenal are entitled to tickets. In these areas and from their guests, we will accept away effects."

The Gunners top their Europa League group with two wins from two games, including last Thursday's 3-0 home thumping of Bodo/Glimt.

But the Norwegians have an artificial pitch at their Aspmyra Stadium, where they crushed Jose Mourinho's Roma 6-1 last season.

And The Athletic revealed how Bodo/Glimt have taken the action over fans' shirts as they bid to overhaul second-placed PSV Eindhoven in the group.

Arteta could rest up to nine players following Sunday's 3-2 Prem triumph over Liverpool.

Odegaard is expected to play alongside Fabio Vieira and Gabriel Martinelli as attacking midfielders, in front of anchormen Granit Xhaka and Albert Sambi Lokonga.

Eddie Nketiah is likely to come in for main man Gabriel Jesus as the sole striker.

