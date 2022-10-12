ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fears grow for missing teenage girl, 14, who vanished three days ago from family home

By Matt Powell For Mailonline
 2 days ago

Fears are growing for the welfare of a teenage girl who has been missing for almost three days.

Kiara Millward, 14, was last seen when she left her family home in Southbourne, Bournemouth, Dorset, at 8pm on Sunday.

She was wearing a dark hoodie with jogging bottoms and pink, black, and white, Nike Airforce trainers at the time.

People have since reported spotting the vulnerable teenager in New Milton, Hampshire, over 12 miles away from her home, including outside Arnewood Secondary School.

She is described as 5ft 5ins tall and of a slim build with long blonde hair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HlHjL_0iVwLfEi00
Kiara Millward, 14, was last seen when she left her family home in Southbourne, Bournemouth, Dorset, at 8pm on Sunday

Inspector Craig Tatton, of Dorset Police, said: 'Kiara has not been seen for some time now and we are becoming concerned for her welfare.

'From our enquiries we believe she may have travelled to the New Milton area since she was last seen.

'I would urge anyone with information regarding Kiara's whereabouts, or who sees a teenage girl matching the description given, to please contact us immediately.

'I would also like to make a direct appeal to Kiara: if you see this, please make contact with us or your family and let us know where you are, we all just want to make sure you are alright.'

Anyone with information or knowledge as to Kiara's whereabouts is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk/contact or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55220164967.

