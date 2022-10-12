ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Temporary access plan to Fort Myers Beach implemented to speed recovery

Beginning Monday, Oct. 17, access to Fort Myers Beach will be limited to essential response personnel each Monday and Tuesday to speed the restoration of essential services and infrastructure. The goal is to complete specific infrastructure rebuilding missions on a tight deadline. Residents and their hired contractors can access the...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
Fort Myers Beach search and rescue mission has ended

The search and rescue mission is over on Fort Myers Beach. Crews found hundreds of people, and more than 500 residents were rescued, treated, or taken to the hospital. There were 540 people that stayed on the island during Ian. Fort Myers Beach Fire Chief Ron Martin said that 14...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
Ian debris makes flooding issue in Cape Coral worse

Cape Coral now has power in most areas, but now it’s dealing with flooding issues because of the debris left behind by Ian. The county said throughout the rainy season, residents can expect localized flooding during and after thunderstorms. “Now they got the electricity on and the water’s on,...
CAPE CORAL, FL
Cape Coral residents overjoyed to have power restored

Fifteen days without power is a lot to take. especially when you throw in the 90-degree temperatures that we often have this time of year. People were overjoyed when the power finally kicked back on in one Cape Coral neighborhood Thursday morning. Among them is Joshnon Tran, who recently moved...
CAPE CORAL, FL
Debris cleanup efforts made in Cape Coral

Piles of storm debris are scattered across the Southwest Florida area, and the public still has a lot of questions. Debris, tree branches, furniture, and so many obscure items spread out pell-mell waiting to be picked up. The question that many people in Southwest Florida are asking themselves is, when is it going to get picked up?
CAPE CORAL, FL
Private well testing available next week in Charlotte County

If you are concerned your private well may have been contaminated by the flooding from Hurricane Ian, you can test your water at no cost to you on Oct. 17-20. Follow these steps:. Pick up a kit from the Department of Health in Charlotte County Environmental Health office, 8 a.m.-4:30...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Vanderbilt Beach still without power 2 weeks after Ian

Roasting in the heat 14 days after Hurricane Ian. That’s the reality for people living on Vanderbilt Beach in Collier County. The storm hit the area especially hard. So why, two weeks later, is the area without power?. If you look around Gulfshore Drive, you’ll notice there are no...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Former Billy Fuccillo Kia dealership sales fall through in Cape Coral, Port Charlotte

The projected sale this month of what used to be the late Billy Fuccillo’s Kia dealerships in Cape Coral and Port Charlotte have fallen through. LMP Automotive, which is selling a portfolio of six dealerships, still owns what are now called Kia of Cape Coral and Kia of Port Charlotte. LMP Automotive and the two dealership general managers could not be reached for comment. The other four dealerships that were going to be part of the deal are in West Virginia.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Rebuilding and improving SWFL Barrier Islands

What is it going to take to rebuild our Barrier Islands so they can withstand another hurricane as strong as Ian? This is a simple, straightforward question that many in Southwest Florida are asking. It’s also one of the Florida Building Commission is trying to answer. The good news...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
2 people killed in 5-vehicle crash on SR-70 in DeSoto County

On Thursday afternoon, two people were killed in a five-vehicle crash on SR-70 in DeSoto County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a car was traveling east on SR-70, approaching Northwest Florida Avenue around 4:15 p.m., right behind an SUV driven by a 68-year-old man from North Palm Beach. An SUV driven by a 72-year-old man from Arcadia, a semitruck and a pickup truck were in a line traveling west on SR-70, west of Northwest Florida Avenue.
DESOTO COUNTY, FL

