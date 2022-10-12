Read full article on original website
Governor DeSantis Delivers $5,000 Bonuses to Florida Police Officers in Thanks for Their Efforts Around the HurricaneToby HazlewoodFlorida State
'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa Welcomes First Overnight Guests Just 13 Days After Hurricane IanNOISE Inc.Captiva, FL
The Link Between Hurricanes and Climate ChangeToni KorazaFlorida State
9 Clay County Fire and Rescue employees deployed to Fort Myers for Hurricane Ian assistanceZoey FieldsClay County, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
WINKNEWS.com
Citizens Property Insurance helping Fort Myers Beach residents file claims
Citizens Property Insurance opened a satellite location on Fort Myers Beach to bring insurance help right to people who are in a tough spot. In the middle of all the destruction, they’re nestled in the shade under the Bayfront Bistro and behind Publix. But, they’re gone in a couple...
WINKNEWS.com
Temporary access plan to Fort Myers Beach implemented to speed recovery
Beginning Monday, Oct. 17, access to Fort Myers Beach will be limited to essential response personnel each Monday and Tuesday to speed the restoration of essential services and infrastructure. The goal is to complete specific infrastructure rebuilding missions on a tight deadline. Residents and their hired contractors can access the...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach search and rescue mission has ended
The search and rescue mission is over on Fort Myers Beach. Crews found hundreds of people, and more than 500 residents were rescued, treated, or taken to the hospital. There were 540 people that stayed on the island during Ian. Fort Myers Beach Fire Chief Ron Martin said that 14...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Tom Adams Bridge, South Gulf Cove Lock operating Charlotte County
The Tom Adams Bridge and South Gulf Cove Lock are both fully operational. The Tom Adams Bridge is staffed 24 hours daily and the South Gulf Cove Lock is staffed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
WINKNEWS.com
Ian debris makes flooding issue in Cape Coral worse
Cape Coral now has power in most areas, but now it’s dealing with flooding issues because of the debris left behind by Ian. The county said throughout the rainy season, residents can expect localized flooding during and after thunderstorms. “Now they got the electricity on and the water’s on,...
Update on road access to Bonita Beach
The City of Bonita Springs has issued an update on resident access to the Bonita Beach area, stating that residents will no longer need early access passes
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral residents overjoyed to have power restored
Fifteen days without power is a lot to take. especially when you throw in the 90-degree temperatures that we often have this time of year. People were overjoyed when the power finally kicked back on in one Cape Coral neighborhood Thursday morning. Among them is Joshnon Tran, who recently moved...
WINKNEWS.com
Farmer Joe’s distributes food in Cape Coral, remains closed because of Hurricane Ian roof damage
Farmer Joe’s grocery store in Cape Coral looks fine from the outside, but Hurricane Ian wrecked parts of its roof. The store at 1401 SW Pine Island Road opened to packed crowds in January and has grown to about 400 employees. But Farmer Joe’s will be closed for weeks,...
erienewsnow.com
Family Hid in Attic for 14 Hours During Hurricane Ian, Evacuated by Small Boat
FORT MYERS, FL - Our coverage of Hurricane Ian's aftermath continues. Our crew spoke with a family who hid in their attic for 14 hours during the storm. They watched the water rise almost too close. “This is my SOS if I get washed away to sea, almost had to...
Fort Myers Beach update on search and rescue efforts
Thursday the Town of Fort Myers Beach and the Fort Myers Beach Fire Control District provides an update on the search and rescue operations after Hurricane Ian.
WINKNEWS.com
A couple and their dogs survived Ian even as little red home floated away
Storm surge from Hurricane Ian sent waves crashing across Fort Myers Beach. A small red beach house was yanked from the ground and sent floating down the street. The video has made its way across social media. The home is owned by Annette Roszowski and Tod Pistone. The two of...
WINKNEWS.com
Debris cleanup efforts made in Cape Coral
Piles of storm debris are scattered across the Southwest Florida area, and the public still has a lot of questions. Debris, tree branches, furniture, and so many obscure items spread out pell-mell waiting to be picked up. The question that many people in Southwest Florida are asking themselves is, when is it going to get picked up?
WINKNEWS.com
Private well testing available next week in Charlotte County
If you are concerned your private well may have been contaminated by the flooding from Hurricane Ian, you can test your water at no cost to you on Oct. 17-20. Follow these steps:. Pick up a kit from the Department of Health in Charlotte County Environmental Health office, 8 a.m.-4:30...
WINKNEWS.com
Vanderbilt Beach still without power 2 weeks after Ian
Roasting in the heat 14 days after Hurricane Ian. That’s the reality for people living on Vanderbilt Beach in Collier County. The storm hit the area especially hard. So why, two weeks later, is the area without power?. If you look around Gulfshore Drive, you’ll notice there are no...
WINKNEWS.com
How an 89-year-old man was rescued from debris on Fort Myers Beach
Amid all the damage from Hurricane Ian, there are stories of hope and survival. Stories that involve the community and the kindness of strangers. One Fort Myers Beach woman knows that all too well. “All the walls around us collapsed. There was still some frame left.”. She thought her...
LCEC provide update on power restoration efforts with Cape Coral City Leaders
Power restoration efforts continue tonight in Cape Coral as hundreds of customers remain left in the dark.
WINKNEWS.com
Former Billy Fuccillo Kia dealership sales fall through in Cape Coral, Port Charlotte
The projected sale this month of what used to be the late Billy Fuccillo’s Kia dealerships in Cape Coral and Port Charlotte have fallen through. LMP Automotive, which is selling a portfolio of six dealerships, still owns what are now called Kia of Cape Coral and Kia of Port Charlotte. LMP Automotive and the two dealership general managers could not be reached for comment. The other four dealerships that were going to be part of the deal are in West Virginia.
Section of Price Blvd repaired in North Port
Price Boulevard suffered extensive damage from hurricane Ian, but now we’re starting to see traffic flow once again.
WINKNEWS.com
Rebuilding and improving SWFL Barrier Islands
What is it going to take to rebuild our Barrier Islands so they can withstand another hurricane as strong as Ian? This is a simple, straightforward question that many in Southwest Florida are asking. It’s also one of the Florida Building Commission is trying to answer. The good news...
WINKNEWS.com
2 people killed in 5-vehicle crash on SR-70 in DeSoto County
On Thursday afternoon, two people were killed in a five-vehicle crash on SR-70 in DeSoto County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a car was traveling east on SR-70, approaching Northwest Florida Avenue around 4:15 p.m., right behind an SUV driven by a 68-year-old man from North Palm Beach. An SUV driven by a 72-year-old man from Arcadia, a semitruck and a pickup truck were in a line traveling west on SR-70, west of Northwest Florida Avenue.
