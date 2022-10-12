Read full article on original website
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenNewark, NJ
The Bronx affordable apartments available from $545 a month in new construction buildingBeth TorresBronx, NY
Meteorologists predict a warmer and drier winter for New York City.Zoran BogdanovicNew York City, NY
3 Women From Green Goblin Gang Charged With Second Degree RobberyAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
NYC nurses employed by the state to get pay bump
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City nurses employed by the state can expect to see a bump in pay, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday. Registered nurses working the day shift in state facilities will see their pay jump to nearly $90,000 upstate and $108,000 downstate when coupled with pay differentials.
Adams’ NYC migrant shelter build on Randall’s Island sparks major safety concerns: 'Riot on the island'
New York City Mayor Eric Adams plans to build a migrant emergency shelter on Randall's Island, which also houses men's shelters and a psychiatric hospital for the criminally insane.
Hudson Valley Man Killed Getting Out Of Car In New York
Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information should call New York State Police. New York State Police from Troop F is continuing to investigate a fatal accident on Route 17 in Orange County, New York. New York State Police Investigating Fatal Crash Involving a Car and a Pedestrian. On Saturday,...
New York Department of Labor announces minimum wage increase for home care aides
This announcement comes after the NYS Department of Labor announced that the general minimum wage in New York to be raised to $14.20.
NY Lawmakers Proposing Drivers Pay $50 Fee To Enter Manhattan
Two New York lawmakers are proposing drivers pay a $50 fee to enter Manhattan. It’s not all drivers entering The Big Apple. The lawmakers are targeting drivers from New Jersey. So, if you plan to visit NYC but aim for cheaper accommodation by staying in the Garden State, know it could cost you.
NY minimum wage increase approved for home care aides
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) announced on Thursday a minimum wage increase for home care aides to $17 per hour in New York City, Long Island and Westchester, and $15.20 per hour for the remainder of New York State. “We know how valuable...
To solve NYC's housing crisis, large-scale developments are being considered
There is no perfect solution to New York City’s daunting housing problem. But amid soaring rent prices and surging population growth, some city officials are ready to begin somewhere to address the crisis. “This is the site on which we’re going to building the Halletts North project,” City Councilmember...
D.A. Bragg Announces Creation of the Office’s First Housing & Tenant Protection Unit
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., today announced the creation of the Office’s first-ever Housing & Tenant Protection Unit, which will target systemic criminal harassment of tenants and abuse of government programs by landlords and developers. Areas of focus will be harassment of rent-regulated tenants, deed fraud and defrauding of government subsidy programs by landlords and developers. This is the first time the Office will have a unit chief and cross-designated Assistant District Attorneys specifically assigned to housing matters.
Study: Bail reform is working just as it was intended
A new state agency report shows fewer suspects are being assigned bail thanks to a series of bail reform laws that have been a lightning rod for political controversy. Unlike others, this report, produced by the state’s Division of Criminal Justice Services, has data from 2019 — prior to reform’s implementation — that serves as a benchmark to compare the numbers from 2020 and 2021.
Attorney General James, NYPD Commissioner Sewell Take Down Interstate Luxury Vehicle Theft Ring and Fraudulent Credit Card Operation
New York Attorney General Letitia James and New York City Police Department (NYPD) Commissioner Keechant Sewell today announced the takedown of a luxury vehicle theft ring and fraudulent credit card operation in New York City. As outlined in the indictment, four individuals are charged with 76 counts for their roles in the auto-theft and export operation. During a three-year joint investigation conducted by the Office of the Attorney General’s (OAG) Organized Crime Task Force (OCTF) and NYPD’s Grand Larceny Division, law enforcement uncovered a scheme in which these individuals used stolen credit card information and stolen identifications to steal high-end vehicles from residences and rental car lots in New York and other states. After stealing the rental vehicles, the members of this theft ring drove the stolen vehicles into the greater New York City area, leaving them for a period of time to “cool off.” Crew members then drove the vehicles to South Florida where the stolen cars were loaded into shipping containers headed to West Africa to be sold.
New York Man Tried To Kill Hudson Valley Cop Near Kids; Sentencing
The New York City man will likely spend the rest of his life in jail. On Wednesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that Desean Owens, 31, of the Bronx, was sentenced to a total of 58.5 years to life in state prison in connection with the shooting of City of Middletown Police Officer Evan Barone, on August 29, 2020.
Homeless New Yorkers struggle to leave shelter system, even with vouchers
The high demand and low supply of housing in the city is making it difficult for homeless New Yorkers seeking housing to compete with an already competitive market. “When I’m stuck inside the shelter system, it’s tough to get out,” said James Lee who lives in a homeless shelter.
New York SNAP recipients to receive at least another $95 in October
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Office of Temporary Disability and Assistance (OTDA) posted its emergency allotments (EA) schedule for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households in October. SNAP recipients will once again receive at least $95 in addition to their monthly benefits. SNAP benefits have been crucial...
8 people, including doctor, 3 pharmacists, busted in NYC oxycodone distribution scheme
Eight people, including a doctor and three pharmacists, were charged in federal court Wednesday for an alleged multi-million dollar scheme to prescribe and illegally distribute oxycodone pills in Brooklyn, authorities said.
Number of people in NYC shelters hits highest number in decades
A man rests at the Charles H. Gay Shelter Care Center for Men on Ward's Island in New York City. The record comes after nearly 17,000 asylum seekers from the southern border arrived in the city. [ more › ]
Adorable labrador-retriever mix rescued from Hurricane Ian available for adoption in New Jersey
Meet Myla — a labrador retriever mix pup who is up for adoption at St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center in New Jersey after she was transferred out of Florida during Hurricane Ian.
Gov. Hochul, Mayor Adams laud Biden's move to limit migrant crossings
NEW YORK -- As the Biden administration takes the first steps to reduce the number of people entering the United States at the Mexican border, Gov. Kathy Hochul is taking a victory lap, saying it is the result of intense lobbying on the part of herself and Mayor Eric Adams.It's unclear whether the president's move will effect the midterm elections across the nation, but Hochul says the decision to limit the number of Venezuelan asylum seekers allowed to enter the U.S. will really help New York cope with a migrant crisis that is growing more desperate by the day, CBS2's...
Nuclear Attack: New York 1 Of The Worst Places To Live In America
Fears of a nuclear attack are unfortunately growing and it turns out New York State is not a good place to live. Recently, Russian President Vladimir Putin hinted nuclear weapons might be used to defend Russia. Following those comments, the United States warned Russia of "disastrous consequences" if Russia uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine.
NY Republican unloads after illegal immigrants caught, released at border charged in hate-fueled burglary ring
Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman rips Biden after illegal immigrants caught, released in California, Texas and Arizona caught in hate-fueled Long Island burglary ring.
City seeks to keep detainees locked in their cells longer, as gangs war at Rikers jail
A security fence surrounds a facility on Rikers Island. At one jail where stabbings are common, officials say half of the detainees are gang members. [ more › ]
