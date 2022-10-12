Read full article on original website
Related
freightwaves.com
Cargolux orders 10 Boeing 777-8 freighters to replace older jumbos
Cargolux, a major all-cargo airline based in Luxembourg, has finalized an order with Boeing for 10 next-generation 777-8 freighters with options for six more aircraft, the companies announced Wednesday. The move keeps Cargolux in the Boeing camp after Airbus late last year introduced a rival large freighter based on its...
Aviation International News
Boeing Business Jets Emerges Energized from Max Grounding
Boeing Business Jets (Static Display AD_305) appears to have weathered the most damaging effects of the grounding of the 737 Max airliner and the subsequent Covid crisis, as the company reported on the eve of NBAA-BACE 2022 that it has now met all delivery commitments to date. Collecting four orders for BBJs this year, Boeing's business aviation division has in fact benefited from pent-up demand for business jets during the pandemic and has entered advanced negotiations for further BBJ Max and widebody BBJ contracts, according to its president, Erika Pearson.
mrobusinesstoday.com
AFI KLM E&M to support CFM56-7B engines powering Fly Gangwon Boeing 737-800 fleet
The MRO solutions to be provided by AFI-KLM E&M for Fly Gangwon Boeing 737-800 fleet cover requirements like carrying out shop visits to the delivery of On-Wing/On-Site operations. Air France Industries-KLM Engineering & Maintenance (AFI-KLM E&M), a provider of maintenance, repair, and overhaul services (MRO) has announced the signing of...
liveandletsfly.com
United Airlines CEO Previews Large Widebody Aircraft Order
United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby has confirmed rumors that United is preparing to place a huge order for widebody jets. Report: United Airlines Is Planning A Large Widebody Aircraft Order. Speaking recently in Denver, Kirby told pilots United is planning for a “triple-digit” order, studying both Airbus and Boeing options,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Business Insider
Why planes are repainted so often
Following is a transcript of the video. Narrator: Over the course of a 20- to 30-year life span, commercial planes are completely repainted as often as every seven to 10 years, depending on the size, accumulated flight time, and the climate of the plane's route. The process typically involves stripping away the old paint for a thorough inspection before applying anywhere from 600 to 1,200 pounds of new paint, based on the size of the plane. And it's estimated that repainting a large Boeing 777 can cost $100,000 to $200,000 each time. On top of that, for larger planes, the process can take two weeks, meaning airlines take a financial hit every time a plane in their fleet needs a touch-up. So, why are commercial airplanes repainted so often? And what justifies the cost?
AOL Corp
Flying Delta? Passengers could soon take an electric aircraft to the airport
Travelers flying with Delta Air Lines will soon have a new way to get to the airport. The company is partnering with Joby Aviation to offer transfers to and from airports on its electric aircraft. Delta will begin offering the service in New York and Los Angeles in the next...
Jalopnik
World's First All-Electric Passenger Plane Takes its Maiden Flight
The world’s first all-electric passenger airplane has finally taken flight. The Eviation Aircraft Alice went on its maiden voyage on Tuesday, after a series of setbacks and delays kept putting off the historic flight — officially bringing passenger planes into the EV age. The inaugural Alice flight was...
monitordaily.com
Air Lease and LATAM Airlines Agree to Lease Placement of 5 Airbus A321-200 XLR Aircraft
Air Lease agreed to long-term lease placements for five new long-range Airbus A321-200 XLR aircraft with LATAM Airlines. The aircraft are scheduled to deliver to LATAM starting in fall 2025 through 2026 from ALC’s order book with Airbus. “We are pleased to announce this lease placement for five new...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
As Qantas surprises with positive update, Asian airlines face uneven recovery
SYDNEY, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Qantas Airways Ltd (QAN.AX) surprised the market with a stronger-than-expected profit forecast on Thursday that underscored how Asian airlines are recovering from the pandemic at vastly different paces as demand rebounds.
Lufthansa reverses course, lifts ban on AirTags on checked luggage
"We have never issued a ban on devices like that," a Lufthansa spokesperson said.
Airbus nine-month deliveries reach 437 jets
PARIS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Airbus deliveries sped up in September, bringing the number of jets supplied so far this year to 437 and leaving the European planemaker what one analyst called a manageable task in the traditionally busy fourth quarter, despite supply chains snags.
Apple Insider
Lufthansa flip-flops, AirTags now allowed on flights
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — After being incredibly clear on social media that AirTags weren't allowed on Lufthansa flights, the airline has caved and is now allowing them. After a chaotic weekend for Lufthansa where its social media presence...
US News and World Report
Lufthansa CEO Sees Sector Growth Buoyed by Pickup in Travel Demand
FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The re-opening of Japan to tourists and a rise in demand for business travel will keep the aviation sector growing, Lufthansa's chief executive said, though the war in Ukraine, inflation and recession may dampen the pace of growth. "There is no reason for pessimism," Carsten Spohr said on...
Mongolian airline's Boeing 737 MAX flight in China the first since 2019 -FlightRadar24
BEIJING/SYDNEY, Oct 10 (Reuters) - A Boeing 737 MAX flight by MIAT Mongolian Airlines that landed in Guangzhou on Monday morning was the first commercial flight by the model to China since the country grounded the plane in March 2019, flight tracking website FlightRadar24 said.
Flying Magazine
Delta, Joby Aviation Partner to Launch Home-to-Airport eVTOL Shuttle
Joby Aviation founder and CEO JoeBen Bevirt and Delta CEO Ed Bastian pose for a photo on Oct. 10, 2022. [Courtesy: Delta Air Lines.]. Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) is making a big bet on eVTOL startup Joby (NYSE: JOBY). The Atlanta-based airline announced this morning that it had made a $60 million upfront equity investment in Joby—roughly 2 percent of the company—to help establish an ‘a multi-year, multi-market commercial and operational partnership’ between the two.
freightwaves.com
Leasing companies secure slots to convert aircraft for cargo
Several aircraft leasing companies on Thursday reserved production slots with aftermarket overhaul specialists to convert used passenger aircraft to cargo jets. The flurry of transactions illustrates that cargo operators continue to have an appetite for large and standard freighters even as demand for air shipping cools off in a murky economic environment.
generalaviationnews.com
Extra flies under another plane on same runway
This is an excerpt from a report made to the Aviation Safety Reporting System. The narrative is written by the pilot, rather than FAA or NTSB officials. To maintain anonymity, many details, such as aircraft model or airport, are often scrubbed from the reports. I was the PIC of Aircraft...
adventure.com
The first electric airplane is here, and its name is Alice.￼
The aviation industry, which has been working on electric planes for years, just got closer to zero-emission passenger flights. Alice is no 737, but its successful first flight is still a major development. If you haven’t already heard the good news, welcome. The first all-electric passenger airplane, charmingly named Alice,...
aircargonews.net
MSC continues to grow air cargo team
Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) is continuing to grow its new air cargo business by appointing a head of cargo operations, compliance and governance air cargo. Anders Matikka has joined MSC in the post shortly after Jannie Davel was named senior vice president air cargo, responsible for developing the newly launched MSC Air Cargo airline.
Ars Technica
Lufthansa awkwardly abandons AirTag ban after baffling face plant
It was a strange fate that Lufthansa and its customers should suffer so much fear and doubt for something as small as an Apple AirTag. But suffer they did, because the German airline Lufthansa, seemingly misreading an International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) regulation, positioned itself this week as the only major airline banning people from tracking their checked luggage with AirTags. A representative for the company tweeted Saturday that it was "banning activated AirTags," following up Sunday that it was concerned the tiny CR2032 coin batteries and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) transmitters in Apple's tracking devices could be considered "dangerous goods" under ICAO rules.
Comments / 0