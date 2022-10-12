Read full article on original website
BHG
Mastering Milk Bread: The Key Steps to Making the Perfect Buttery, Fluffy Dough
There's nothing quite like a slice of homemade bread. If you hang out in the baking and cooking social media video world or stop by a local Asian bakery, there's a good chance you've come across milk bread. The trendy bread is know for its light, springy texture and rich, slightly-sweet flavor. The concept of making milk bread isn't new. In fact, milk bread's famous texture comes from a roux starter that dates back to the 20th century called tangzhong (more on this later). New and old bakers alike: Get ready for tips on milk bread and how to achieve that irresistible soft dough at home.
Extra Moist Butter Cake Recipe
When it's so easy to make a cake from a box mix, why would you go through the trouble of making one from scratch? Well, because cakes made from scratch really aren't all that difficult, either, as long as you have the right recipe to follow to ensure that they come out with the proper texture. Recipe developer Ting Dalton describes this sponge-type cake as " springy, moist, [and] sweet." She likes to cut it in very small pieces, though she admits "it's impossible just to have a few."
leitesculinaria.com
Cinnamon Pear Tarts with Puff Pastry
This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, we may make a small commission. These sweet cinnamon pear tarts with puff pastry are made by coating pear slices in brown sugar and cinnamon mixture and baking them on top of tender puff pastry until golden. They’re quick and easy to make but so elegant that they’re certain to wow your dinner guests.
purewow.com
Caramel-Stuffed Pumpkin Snickerdoodles
Cinnamon, caramel and pumpkin combine in the ultimate fall cookie. Pumpkin cookies for fall: They may not be groundbreaking, but they sure are satisfying. This season, take these caramel-stuffed pumpkin snickerdoodles for a spin around the block. They’re sweet, spiced and filled with gooey caramel (store-bought, don’t fret!) for a treat that’s sure to please.
Allrecipes.com
Four Ingredient White Cake
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease an 8 x 8-inch baking dish. Whisk together flour and sugar in a large bowl. Pour in oil and half of the carbonated water. Mix well ensuring the batter is smooth and lump free. Pour in the remaining carbonated water. Stir to thoroughly combine.
Queen Elizabeth’s Chef Made Her Scrambled Eggs with Two Secret Ingredients
As we continue to honor the late Queen Elizabeth II, we’re spotlighting some of her favorite everyday meals. If there’s one thing that brings us all together, it’s food. Some of her favorite foods included tea cakes, fish, mangoes and strawberry jam. She even talked about eating jam sandwiches every single day with her tea. Now that’s dedication.
The Daily South
Fried Apple Pies
Holding one of these sweet fried apple pies in your hand is a sure sign fall is near. The gently spiced filling balances tart apples. The crust is crisp but tender, and the sugar-cinnamon coating provides a lick-your-lips finish that's purely irresistible. While you could take a shortcut and use...
Bon Appétit
Peanut Butter Rice Krispie Treats With Brown Butter
If ever there were a case of personality over looks, these rice crispy treats would be it. Seemingly ordinary, the visuals completely belie the fact that the bars are awash in flavor—sweet, salty, toasty, malty, nutty—far removed from any packaged version or childhood memory. A few spoons of...
recipesgram.com
Chocolate Lasagna (No-Bake Recipe)
This is a dreamy lasagna NO-BAKE dessert! Quick and easy to make – come on…40 minutes to make is nothing in the world of lasagna! This quick chocolate lasagna recipe is quite a trend between young Italians. And I totally love the mix between traditional and fancy, just like this lasagna dessert! Enjoy!
Recipe: Pecan Pie Bars
If you're anything like me, sweets are a staple in your life. When this time of year rolls around one thing I always seem to crave is pie. This pecan bar recipe takes the classic pecan pie and turns it into bars that are perfect for gatherings. Something about being able to pick it up and bite into it without the use of a fork makes it more satisfying.
thepioneerwoman.com
Mashed Sweet Potatoes
Simply put, sweet potato side dishes require a spot on any good Thanksgiving menu! Creamy potatoes made with russets or Yukon gold usually take the spot for the "mashed" category, but you can mix it up this year and try these mashed sweet potatoes. Cooked on the stove with just a few added ingredients, these mashed sweet potatoes are buttery and lightly sweetened, like the filling of sweet potato casserole. It's one of the best sweet potato recipes for any fall or winter dinner!
rsvplive.ie
recipesgram.com
Chocolate Cheesecake Mousse with Raspberries
A creamy, chocolatey dessert is always a good idea – just like this delicious chocolate cheesecake mousse with raspberries with a great texture and tartness. It is an elegant and very simple treat that you can have as a dessert or even as an energetic breakfast. Here is the recipe:
Peanut Butter Cup Puppy Chow Recipe
Puppy chow, reindeer chow, muddy buddies, the list of names for this yummy treat goes on and on! Whatever you call it, it is a classic and crowd pleaser! Below is the recipe for how I like to make my Peanut Butter Cup Puppy Chow. Leave a comment letting me know what you like to call it and what candy you like to add in!
Fried Bologna Sandwich Recipe
1 (4-ounce|113-gram) tin mustard powder, preferably Coleman’s. 1 tablespoon kosher salt (Diamond Crystal or about half as much Morton) 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, room-temp so it’s mayo-soft. 8 thick slices soft white bread. 12 thick (about ⅛ inch) slices bologna. 8 slices American cheese. mayo (Duke’s or...
recipesgram.com
Chocolate Banana Peanut Butter Cream Pie
This banana peanut butter chocolate cream pie is a heavenly combination of flavors! It is so delicious and creamy! It is a very simple and easy to prepare the recipe and the final product looks amazing! You will need around 20 minutes to make it, plus around 3 hours to set. Here is the recipe:
Food & Wine
White Chocolate Meringue Piecrust
Marshmallowy Italian meringue is baked until firm, dry, and crisp and then brushed with melted white chocolate, adding delicate sweetness while also creating a barrier that helps prevent this crust from getting soggy once the filling is added. Even though the crust is baked in a deep-dish pie plate, it holds the same amount of filling as a standard pie plate due to the extra-thick, pillowy crust. Pipe leftover meringue into small kisses to use as a crunchy garnish on finished pies. While the crust can be made up to 2 days in advance, add the filling and chill just until set and then serve immediately to prevent the crust from softening too much in the humidity of the refrigerator. If the temperature of your oven can only go as low as 250°F, bake the piecrust for 1 hour, removing meringue kisses when dry and no longer sticky, after 35 to 40 minutes. Turn the oven off, and let piecrust cool completely in oven until crisp, at least 4 hours or up to 24 hours.
Real Simple
Pumpkin Bread Trifle With Pepita Streusel
This is the official dessert of fall and it will have everyone raving. You’ll start by baking a simple loaf of pumpkin bread. Then an effortless streusel made with flour, sugar, butter, pumpkin pie spice, and pepitas bakes off in the oven for a delightful crunch. The glue that holds this easy trifle is the sweetened cream cheese and fluffy whipped cream that join forces to form layers of billowy clouds among the chunks of pumpkin bread and sprinklings of streusel. If you don’t have a trifle dish, use a large bowl or glass jars for individual servings.
I Tried the Reddit-Famous Chocolate Depression Cake (and Now I Understand the Hype)
Ever since trying — and falling in love with — Reddit’s Nana’s Devil’s Food Cake, I pay close attention to the Old_Recipes subreddit. I skip right past the savory recipes and keep my eye on the trending desserts. What other old-fashioned treats will surprise me with their deliciousness?
12tomatoes.com
Colonial Innkeeper’s Pie
It’s pie, it’s cake… it’s sure delicious. You might see the name Colonial Innkeeper’s Pie and think that this is an old traditional recipe dating back a couple of centuries. It’s not. It is old, if you consider a late ’50s Betty Crocker recipe to be old. So vintage, but not quite colonial. To be fair, it’s not really all that much of a pie either… It’s actually vanilla cake baked into a crust that’s lined with chocolate and then it’s all topped off with chopped pecans. You might have seen it called Pennsylvania Dutch Funny Cake, you might have seen it called just Innkeeper’s Pie, or you might have never even heard of it at all but no matter how familiar you are with it, you can be sure that it’s one absolutely delicious dessert!
