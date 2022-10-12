Read full article on original website
BBC
Chancellor arrives in London for urgent talks with prime minister
Kwasi Kwarteng has landed back in London for urgent talks with the prime minister over the government's tax cut plans. Mr Kwarteng had been in the US for a meeting of international finance ministers, but returned early amid speculation that there will be a U-turn on his mini-budget plans. Prime...
Veterinary nurse, 29, dubbed 'every passenger's worst nightmare' after downing bottle of vodka and causing chaos on Thomas Cook flight from Manchester to Turkey can keep her job
A veterinary nurse dubbed 'every passenger's worst nightmare' after she downed a bottle of vodka and caused chaos on a flight from Manchester to Turkey has been allowed to keep her job following a disciplinary hearing. Katherine Heyes, from Wigan, was 'screaming and swearing at everyone' - including her own...
Expat is left fighting for life after an ambulance racing to an emergency accidentally runs him over in Sydney as his family rushes from Ireland to be with him in hospital
A man fighting for life after being hit by an ambulance in Sydney's inner-city has been identified as an Irish expat. Eion Sweeney, 32, from the north Irish town of Clonmany, was walking along Elizabeth Street in Surry Hills around 12.15am Sunday when an emergency vehicle on its way to an urgent call struck him at an intersection.
Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'
A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
BBC
Mum's warning after son electrocuted at rail depot
The parents of an 11-year-old boy who was electrocuted at a rail depot have backed a film warning of the dangers of trespassing on the rail network. Harrison Ballantyne died in June 2017 after entering Daventry International Rail Freight Terminal in Northamptonshire to retrieve a football. The boy, from Crick,...
Time Out Global
The Paddington Bear statue at Paddington station has been moved after a protest
If you’ve been walking around Paddington station fretting about the mysterious disappearance of the Paddington Bear statue that once sat beneath the clock arch, it’s because when the Elizabeth Line opened in May, it had to be moved for safety reasons. The statue, by Marcus Cornish, was installed in 2000 and quickly became an icon of the transport hub.
Train strikes today - live: Full list of rail cancellations
Rail passengers have been hit by another wave of travel chaos as train workers strike as part of a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.Members of both the drivers’ union Aslef and the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) walked out for the duration of Wednesday 5 October, causing huge disruption to services.The dispute will continue until the government intervenes, Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan has warned.Mr Whelan urged transport secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan to “lift the shackles” from train companies so they could make a pay offer to workers.“The message I am receiving from my members is that they are in this for the long haul and if anything they want industrial action to be increased,” he told The Independent.Ms Trevelyan suggested that she now sees the perspective of the railway workers “more clearly” following a meeting with Mr Whelan and RMT general secretary Mick Lynch.Speaking to speaking to BBC Radio 4’s World at One programme, she said she met the pair “because I really wanted to understand where they’re coming from”.
BBC
Grimsby baby bereavement gowns maker appeals for help
A group of volunteers who make funeral gowns for babies out of donated wedding and prom dresses is appealing for helpers and equipment. Angel Gowns in Grimsby says it has a backlog of garments that need making before being sent to local hospitals. One of the organisers, Louise Drakes, said...
BBC
Events will not need new rules after death, report finds
The UK Government has found there is no need to change legislation, after looking into circumstances surrounding the death of a woman after an incident at Padstow's Obby Oss festival. Laura Smallwood died in 2019 after being struck by a person wearing the traditional wooden costume of an oss. The...
BBC
Channel migrants: 116 children missing from UK hotels
More than 100 unaccompanied child migrants remain missing after disappearing from UK hotels over a 14-month period, data reveals. BBC News has discovered that 116 children disappeared between July 2021 and August 2022, after temporarily being put in hotels by the Home Office. Charities fear the children, some as young...
BBC
Flying Scotsman: Centenary celebrations begin for iconic locomotive
The newly-restored Flying Scotsman has been unveiled ahead of a series of events to celebrate its centenary year. The 97-tonne locomotive was built in Doncaster in 1923, and is now owned by the National Railway Museum in York. Restoration has been completed and the engine is on show at London's...
CARS・
Bonfire night is CANCELLED! Manchester becomes latest council to scrap November 5 firework events while blaming cost-of-living crisis
Bonfire night will go off without a bang in Manchester this year, after a council scrapped its annual firework display, blaming 'escalating costs'. Residents in the city had been hoping to enjoy their first public bonfire night display since 2019 - with previous shows having been cancelled due to Covid.
BBC
Barrow: BAE Systems to recruit 1,200 workers for MoD submarine plans
More than 1,000 jobs are being offered at BAE Systems working on the Royal Navy's new generation of submarines. BAE secured contracts in May worth over £2bn, alongside Rolls-Royce, to begin the third major phase of the nuclear deterrent programme, Dreadnought. The company is looking to hire about 1,200...
BBC
New crisis looms for Ukrainians in the UK
Almost 30,000 Ukrainian refugees have been in the UK for almost six months, analysis by BBC News shows. It means nearly a third of the total arrivals under the Homes for Ukraine scheme are facing the end of their initial hosting arrangements. So what happens to them now?. Clare, Olena...
BBC
Changing PM would be disastrously bad idea, says foreign secretary
Getting rid of Liz Truss would be a "disastrously bad idea", the foreign secretary has said, as he defended the prime minister's economic plans. James Cleverly said the PM - who has been in office for 37 days - would stick to her plans despite Tory unrest over tax cuts.
BBC
Stansted Airport expansion: Uttlesford council offers £2m legal costs
A district council has made an improved offer of £2.05m to Stansted Airport to cover its legal costs following a battle in the High Court. The international airport won an appeal against Uttlesford District Council in 2021, allowing it to increase passenger capacity to 43 million per year. The...
BBC
Pilot's public road take-off near Duns ends with plane in hedge
A pilot who tried to take off in his light aircraft from a public road in the Borders ended up on top of a hedge. The incident - contained in an Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) report - happened on the A6105 near Duns in March this year. The pilot...
Cumbria is ahead of the river curve
The project to allow the River Aller to spill out and create streams, pools and boggy areas is “said to be a first for the UK” (‘Like a computer reset’: Exmoor river to be liberated in pioneering project, 14 October). The second programme in Simon Reeves’ BBC TV series The Lakes features similar projects in Cumbria that are well under way, making a huge positive impact by reducing the likelihood of flooding in Carlisle.
BBC
Tockwith: Villagers fear being stuck if bus route is axed
People reliant on an under-fire bus route say they fear being "stuck" in their villages if the service is axed. The 412 bus links Tockwith, Long Marston and Bickerton with Wetherby and York, but could be scrapped in December without additional funding. Bus operator Connexions said rising costs and dwindling...
Time Out Global
This small city has just been voted the top place to visit in the UK
We’ve always arguing about which city in the UK is the absolute bestest. Which one has the best food. Which one has the least miserable people. Who wears the nicest long coats. That sort of thing. But how about which city is the best for a holiday?. Well, readers...
