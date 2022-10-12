ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Comments / 4

Related
CNN

Women athletes powered Team USA's Olympic victory

Amy Bass reflects on the various ways that the Tokyo Olympics pushed boundaries -- in gender roles, in pandemic protocols, and more. Despite the increased pressure and dangers presented by the pandemic, Japan rose to the challenge to protect athletes from around the world.
SPORTS
NBC Sports

World Athletics announces Athlete of the Year nominees

A three-way voting process will determine the five women’s and five men’s finalists: World Athletics Council (50%), World Athletics family (25%) and a fan vote (25%) via Facebook, Instagram and YouTube likes and Twitter retweets on the post for the specified athlete. Voting closes at the end of...
SPORTS
People

Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Larry Nassar
Ingram Atkinson

Meet the world's heaviest human being ever recorded

At the time of his death, Robert Earl Hughes weighed a whopping 1071 pounds. Robert Earl Hughes was a resident of the United States and is, to this day, the heaviest person ever recorded in history. Born in 1926, he weighed around 11lbs at birth, already about twice the weight of other babies. His early years were spent all over the USA, as his father was employed by railway companies. He consistently weighed more than other people his age. After a brief period working in a factory, Hughes joined a traveling circus where he was billed as “The World’s Fattest Man”.
Golf Digest

Jack Nicklaus concerned PGA Tour has turned into 'two tiers'

Jack Nicklaus voiced concerns with the PGA Tour’s new schedule, worried recent changes could create two tours within the tour. Speaking to the Associated Press, Nicklaus said commissioner Jay Monahan has some work ahead to make the upcoming adjustments—specifically the elevation of a handful of tournaments—fit into the tour’s delicate tapestry.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics Gymnastics#Usa Gymnastics
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Bob Costas Unhappy News

Earlier this week, a commercial during the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians game caught everyone's attention. TBS cut to veteran broadcaster Bob Costas for a fake news report about a CGI dragon flying over Yankee Stadium as a promotion for HBO's new series "House of the Dragon." Fans weren't...
BRONX, NY
Golf Digest

Cameron Smith settles into life on LIV, but one ‘heartbreaking’ concern remains

After a roller coaster few months, Cameron Smith can almost see the finish line of a wild 2022. The reigning Open champion and World No. 2 has waded through the expected backlash of leaving the PGA Tour at the height of his game for LIV Golf, where he’s already claimed one tournament title. With two LIV Invitational events remaining, including this week’s stop in Saudi Arabia, an extended break in his native Australia is longingly in sight.
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Drive Video Is Going Viral Thursday

Before she became a social media celebrity, Paige Spiranac was a golfer, both at the Division I and professional levels. Spiranac still gets out on the course, and a new video of her showcasing her ability off the tee is going viral. The clip is part of an advertisement for...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Wears ‘D’ Necklace & Possibly Drops A Baby Name Hint: Photos

Rihanna has been causing quite a stir whenever she steps out recently, as there is so much buzz around the pop princess. With the news of her performing at the 2023 Super Bowl arriving a few weeks ago, the name of her 4-month old son she shares with A$AP Rocky still a mystery and, per usual, no word yet on new music, let’s just say fans are keeping an eye on Rihanna’s every move. And such was the case when the Fenty designer was spotted in LA on Saturday (October 8).
MUSIC
The US Sun

Why is Qatar hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

QATAR are hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is taking place during the winter months. England will be looking for glory, hoping to push on from their semi-final defeat in the 2018 tournament in Russia. Gareth Southgate's men finished runners up in Euro 2020 also, and will be looking...
FIFA
worldboxingnews.net

Manny Pacquiao’s second son wins boxing debut, Marcial also wins

Manny Pacquiao had to endure another son entering the boxing arena after stating his wish that none of his offspring follow in his footsteps. Pacquiao said he hopes none of his kids box before he retired from the sport in 2021. Michael Pacquiao. Michael Pacquiao made his amateur debut with...
COMBAT SPORTS
Yardbarker

"When he first has to go to Australia, it will be hard to be away" - Toni Nadal on Rafa's fatherhood

Rafael Nadal recently became a father, so he will need to get used to being away from his family and the new baby. Although Nadal is accustomed to being apart from his wife, it will be quite difficult for him now that their child has arrived. According to his uncle Toni Nadal, who spoke to the Majorca Daily Bulletin about becoming a parent, it's something that will be very hard, especially when he goes to Australia.
TENNIS
The Independent

Fox to avoid World Cup off-field controversy in Qatar

Fox plans to avoid coverage of Qatar’s controversial treatment of migrant workers during World Cup broadcasts, much as it didn’t address criticism of Russia’s government during the 2018 tournament.“Our stance is if it affects what happens on the field of play, we will cover it and cover it fully,” David Neal, executive producer of Fox’s World Cup coverage, said Thursday. “But if it does not, if it is ancillary to the story of the tournament, there are plenty of other entities and outlets out there that are going to cover that. We firmly believe the viewers come to us...
NFL
FanBuzz

FanBuzz

Atlanta, GA
24K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FanBuzz is the digital sports publication where hometown pride takes center court through the latest news, heated debates, and glory day tributes. We cover trending stories from professional, college, and high school athletics to capture the core of our passionate and curious fandoms.

 https://fanbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy