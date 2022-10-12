Read full article on original website
CNET
How to Take iOS 16's Most Annoying Features Off Your iPhone
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. iOS 16, the latest iPhone software update from Apple, has been out for a week now, and users are starting to figure out their most and least favorite new features. Unsending or editing text messages? Thumbs up. Easily removing people or objects from photos? Sure thing. But iPhone users are much less certain about the new search button on the home screen, or the unexpected personal photo pop-ups.
This hidden iPhone messaging feature in iOS 16 is a game-changer
In the coming weeks, iPhone owners are going to uncover a ton of neat tricks in iOS 16 that Apple never covered prior to launch. We’ve already covered a few of them, such as keyboard haptics and helpful Lock Screen widgets, but those are just the tip of the iceberg. iOS 16 also introduces a hidden messaging feature that may just change the way you use the Messages app forever. You’ll have to do some digging to find it, though.
TechCrunch
Apple brings more of its services, including iCloud and Apple Music, to Microsoft platforms
Windows users participating in Microsoft’s Windows Insiders program can get the latest iCloud for Windows app, which enables the integration, starting today. “For the last few years, Windows customers who have Android phones have experienced that promise with integration across messaging, calling and photos directly to their Windows PC, bringing the two most important devices in their lives closer together,” CNET quoted Microsoft as saying. “We’re making it easier than ever for customers to access their iPhone photos and the entertainment they love from Apple on their Xbox and Windows devices.”
CNET
iOS 16: How to Unsend an Email on Your iPhone
You've just sent an email, but unfortunately you've made a mistake. Maybe you used the incorrect email address or forgot to add an important attachment. Or you made a grammatical error that completely ruins your email. Whatever the reason, you definitely want the email back. Fortunately if you're running iOS...
daystech.org
9 apps you should delete from your iPhone
While we hear lots about Android apps posing as malware and adware, it’s uncommon for fraudulent iOS apps to sneak by Apple’s safety and curation. However, safety researcher HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research crew has uncovered 10 such iPhone apps that “commit several different flavors of advertising fraud” when put in.
daystech.org
iOS 16 Has An Amazing New iPhone Privacy Feature—Here’s How To Use It
Apple’s iOS 16 has been out for simply over a month, together with a bunch of fantastic new options on your iPhone. One of the very best of those, in my view, is Safety Check. The headlines have up to now touted iOS 16’s Safety Check as a privateness...
Cult of Mac
Brazil fines Apple again for selling iPhones without charger
A Brazilian court fined Apple a second time for not bundling chargers with the iPhones it sells in the country. The court imposed a fine of 100 million reals ($19 million). The Brazilian association of borrowers, consumers and taxpayers filed the lawsuit in the Sao Paulo state court. Brazilian court...
Cult of Mac
More Apple services coming to Windows 11
Microsoft and Apple are cooperating to enable the Windows 11 Photos app to access photos and videos from iCloud. In addition, the Apple Music and the Apple TV applications are also coming to Windows. The Apple vs. Microsoft war is truly over. Apple entertainment services on the way to Microsoft...
Phone Arena
Apple's AR headset will scan your iris for biometric authentication
The new frontier in mobile technology is here. Virtual/Augmented reality (i.e. AR and VR) is no longer confined to the realm of science fiction, but is rather a part of the long-term strategy of many American tech giants. This week, Meta (the company which changed its name in order to...
iPhone makes major change to smartphone by tweaking well-used feature – and Apple users are confused
APPLE'S updated iOS 16 has a new feature that was unheard of until iPhone users recently discovered its inconvenience. iPhone users found its new feature to be unnecessary, and they prefer the old version instead. For people who aren't aware, there are a couple of keyboard layouts Apple already has...
CNET
Why You Shouldn't Update Your iPhone to iOS 16 Just Yet
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. It's always exciting to update your iPhone to explore all the new features, especially with iOS 16. You've got lock screen customization (with widgets!), the ability to unsend and edit text messages, improved privacy and security features and so much more.
Cult of Mac
Apple VR headset uses eye scanning in place of Face ID
Apple’s much-rumored AR/VR header won’t use Face ID or Touch ID. Instead, the mixed-reality device will reportedly scan the iris of the wearer’s eye to identify them. Perhaps the feature will be called Eye ID. Apple VR/AR headset will be cutting edge. Apple has yet to announce...
daystech.org
How to Change Apple ID on iPhone
Do you’ve got a brand new electronic mail handle and need to use it together with your Apple ID? Or, perhaps you’re giving your iPhone to a member of the family and need it to make use of a special Apple ID totally? It’s straightforward to do each, and we’ll present you the way.
5 iOS 16 widgets you need on your iPhone lock screen
The most significant visual change in iOS 16 is the new Lock Screen experience. You can make the Lock Screen your own by customizing everything about it. You can now change the wallpaper, color choices, and fonts. But the best part about the iOS 16 Lock Screen is that it supports widgets that can provide handy at-a-glance information from various apps.
Phone Arena
Google finishes launch of first wave of Lock Screen widgets for iOS 16
Undoubtedly, the biggest highlight of iOS 16 is the extensive Lock Screen customization that Apple’s latest software introduces. And while the different Font & Color options for the Clock, coupled with the depth effect could make for some fancy designs, in terms of productivity, the most important new addition is the implementation of Lock Screen widgets.
The Verge
Apple shows Windows some love with new Music, TV, and iCloud photos integration
Apple Music is finally arriving in the Microsoft Store today. Xbox users will be able to access it immediately, and it will also arrive on Windows next year. Both Apple Music and Apple TV will be available in preview versions soon for Windows, allowing Apple subscribers to access music and TV shows natively on Windows without having to use web versions or the pre-existing iTunes app. Microsoft is also integrating iCloud photos into its built-in Photos app on Windows 11.
daystech.org
Unlock Your iPhone’s Secret Apple TV Remote App for Home Screen, App Library, Siri, and More — No Control Center Needed « iOS & iPhone :: Gadget Hacks
If you utilize the Apple TV Remote present in your iPhone’s Control Center, there is a hidden shock you may like with the iOS 16 replace — one that permits you to use the distant with out ever having to open Control Center. You can use the Apple...
Apple iOS 16.0.3 rollout fixes camera bug on iPhone 14
The new bug-squasher also fixes problems with notifications, Mail and CarPlay microphone volume
Cult of Mac
Will Roku’s new smart-home gadgets work with HomeKit and Matter?
Roku is best-known for its streaming media devices. But it’s branching out with a whole-home strategy that will see a range of smart-home gadgets, including security cameras, lights and plugs, go on sale next week at Walmart, the company said. But a report indicates the company isn’t saying yet...
Cult of Mac
Apple Music finally launches on Xbox
Apple Music is now available on recent versions of Microsoft’s Xbox gaming console. That includes playing songs while gaming. The streaming music service is already available on PlayStation and other third-party entertainment platforms. Xbox + Apple Music = ❤️. Some games have amazing music, but lots of them...
