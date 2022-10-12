Read full article on original website
seattleschild.com
New Mercer Island grocery store: Kitchen & Market
Kitchen & Market, a local grocery store and prepared-meal provider, opens Saturday, Oct. 15, on Mercer Island. Kitchen & Market, which also has been in Pike Place Market since 2021, is a small grocery that specializes in freshly prepared foods, chef-driven meal kits, private label products and locally sourced goods. In addition, it stocks pantry staples such as bread and milk.
westseattleblog.com
SUPERMARKET MEGA-MERGER: 5 of West Seattle’s 11 grocery stores would have same ownership
You’ve probably heard by now that one giant grocery company wants to buy another: If it goes through, an immediate result would be the same ownership for five of West Seattle’s 11 supermarkets, and in the longer run, the question would be whether any local closures might result. Kroger is proposing buying Albertsons. Kroger is parent company of QFC (among many other brands, including regionally prominent Fred Meyer), and Albertsons owns brands including Safeway (which it bought in the mid-2010s). West Seattle has two QFC stores and three Safeway stores, and among those, two – Junction QFC and Jefferson Square – are barely a block apart. To the south, Westwood Village QFC and Roxbury Safeway (a former Fred Meyer) are just a few blocks apart. Kroger’s news release announcing the proposed purchase/merger says they “expect to make store divestitures,” starting with spinning off up to 375 stores (not yet identified) into a separate company. That’s out of almost 5,000 stores held by the two companies now, plus almost 4,000 pharmacies and more than 2,000 gas stations. Kroger says the deal isn’t expected to close until early 2024. Early opposition to the merger includes UFCW locals who represent many local stores’ workers. They allege the merger would create a “monopoly … for many communities.” West Seattle has a relatively diversified supermarket scene, including independent West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor), mini-chain stores PCC (WSB sponsor) and Metropolitan Market, and three stores that are part of national chains, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, and Target.
seattlemedium.com
Seattle Experiencing Housing Cool Down￼
Looks like Seattle has become a buyers market. It’s housing market is seeing an uptick in supply and length of time homes are available. It was recently announced by Seattle-based Redfin that the City is experiencing a larger housing cool down than any other US city. In addition, home prices could skyrocket in West Seattle after the bridge reopening.
seattlemet.com
The Best New Restaurants of 2022
Restaurant-wise, this year started slow—no surprise in the face of so many challenges—then gathered serious steam. Ascendant chefs and savvy veterans enriched our days with pupusas, seafood, various approaches to sushi, and some bangin’ Filipino-style fried chicken. Everything feels different this year…except our never-ending obsession with pizza.
rentonreporter.com
Diving into some pub grub at The Local 907 in downtown Renton
Anthony Bourdain once said that there was something special about enjoying cold beer in the afternoon at a mostly empty pub, and evidently, he was not the only one who felt that way. There were several groups of people enjoying cold beer, good food and each other’s company when I...
425magazine.com
Annual Glass Festival Returns
Refract: The Seattle Glass Experience is launching its annual four-day event Oct. 13-16. Glass art aficionados and novices alike will have a chance to experience glass art in its many forms at venues throughout the Seattle area. With more than 50 organizations and 70 artists taking part, guests will have access to everything from special exhibitions and studio tours to artist-hosted gatherings, interactive experiences, glassblowing presentations, and more.
downtownbellevue.com
Bellevue Mayor Officially Welcomes Meta to Spring District
Mayor Lynne Robinson of Bellevue, recently cut the ribbon in the Spring District to welcome Meta to the neighborhood. An open house was held at Block 16. Block 16 is an 11-story building, which Meta leased in 2019. It features 338,000 square feet of office space. The company signed a 13-year lease, with the option to renew for an additional seven years, as well as an additional option for five more years after that.
secretseattle.co
This Winter In Seattle May Be Pleasantly Mild
Winter in Seattle typically isn’t too bad but if you really hate the cold, we have good news for you. The forecast for this winter in the Pacific Northwest is wet and mild. According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, Americans will see one of two very different winters depending on where in the country they live. One part of the country is expected to see a very frigid, snowy winter while other regions can expect a wet and mild winter. Most of the US will be colder than normal this winter—but that may not be the case for the Pacific Northwest.
downtownbellevue.com
New Bubble Tea Shop Opens on Bellevue Way NE
A new bubble tea shop, The Whale Tea, recently opened on Bellevue Way Northeast. Using only milk, cream, chai, and fresh fruit to make their tea, the shop is known for its natural ingredients. The address is. The menu features series like slush, oolong tea, whale crystal and creme brûlée....
seattlemag.com
Sound House: This home in Seattle’s Magnolia neighborhood offers views of Puget Sound, for a family to rival the Bradys
This article originally appeared in the September/October 2022 issue of Seattle Magazine. For nearly two decades, Brandon Ebel dreamed of building a compound in a modern steel and concrete style. He found a steep double lot in Magnolia with a plateau featuring a satisfying 360-degree view of Seattle, but he...
425magazine.com
Feel Good Friday: Education, Theater, and Fall Treats
Amazon Gives $1.5M to Support Bellevue College Computer Science Students. Amazon will donate $1.5 million to the Bellevue College Foundation over the next three years to support students pursuing bachelor’s degrees in computer science and help build a pipeline of graduates to meet industry demand, the college announced Tuesday. More here.
capitolhillseattle.com
Starbucks abandoned this expensive and hard to maintain Capitol Hill cafe — Now it’s covered in plywood
Starbucks abandoned this expensive and hard to maintain Capitol Hill cafe — Now it's covered in plywood
MyNorthwest.com
Everett will be getting the Revive I-5 treatment starting this weekend
Revive I-5 in Seattle might be taking this weekend off to accommodate all the events in town, but it’s just getting started in Everett. The concrete on I-5 in Everett is just about as old as the concrete through Seattle, and it needs some serious TLC. This weekend, the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will begin three straight weekends of work to replace the concrete panels on northbound I-5 into Everett.
KING-5
Celebration of glass art returns to the Puget Sound this week
SEATTLE — There’s nothing like seeing art being made at 2,000 degrees, and this week the nation’s premiere glass art event is back in the Puget Sound. "Refract: The Seattle Glass Experience" is a four day event including exclusive studio tours, special gallery exhibitions, glass blowing demonstrations and hands-on opportunities. There are more than 70 free and ticketed events, from Tacoma to Everett.
secretseattle.co
The 20 Best Breakfast Spots In Seattle That Will Turn You Into A Morning Person
Of course you are. After all, there’s nothing like a cozy stack of pancakes to get your day off to a good start. Keep scrolling for 20 Seattle restaurants that serve up waffles, eggs, bagels, and more hearty breakfast foods. Although we love coffee shops (it’s Seattle, after all), we limited this list to places where you can sit down and enjoy some hot breakfast with your caffeine. We’re not just talking about weekend brunch, either; all of these spots offer breakfast on weekday mornings.
KUOW
A neighborhood ice rink says goodbye after 60 years
This week Seattle says goodbye to an ice skating rink that's been around for generations. Owners of the Highland Ice Arena in Shoreline say it’s a bittersweet end for the family business. Days before the place closes for good, Highland Ice Arena has the familiar hum of a neighborhood...
425magazine.com
Five Fun Fall Treats for Kids
Like the titular character in L. M. Montgomery’s 1908 novel Anne of Green Gables, we’re so glad we live in a world where there are Octobers. The air is crisper, leaves are turning colors, and sweet family activities are plentiful. Start planning your fall adventures with autumn traditions your kids can look forward to every year.
Smoky Skies, Worsening Air Quality Will Continue For Days In Washington
Thick smoke from ongoing wildfires has been affecting the region for weeks.
Air quality alert, record heat expected across Puget Sound
Air quality alerts have been issued for western Washington, as haze hangs over the region. The air quality in the greater Seattle area hit an unhealthy level Thursday due to wildfire smoke. Meteorologist Dana Felton with the National Weather Service says it will get worse this weekend. “We don’t have...
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Washington
LoveFood found the best restaurants serving up delicious barbecue.
