Angela Lansbury
Ryan Tubridy
The Independent

‘You can blame the BBC – because it’s yours’: The past, present and uncertain future of the Beeb

How do we possibly begin to sum up 100 years of the BBC? It often feels like an immutable part of our country, like tea, or motorways, or oxygen. How do you talk about that? While it has changed and grown enormously over the decades, the BBC has long been Britain’s defining cultural force, our foremost way of communicating with the outside world, and with ourselves. It is exactly this omnipresence, however, which has left it at perennial risk of being taken for granted – both by the British public and by those in charge of it.It wasn’t always this...
Grazia

Can We All Agree That Alison Hammond Should Have Won At The NTA’s?

Last night The National Television Awards returned to Wembley arena. Celebrities graced the red carpet to adoring fans and watched performances from the likes of Lewis Capaldi. While the show was a spectacular celebration of British television, there is only one thing on everyone's minds this morning: Alison Hammond was robbed!
The Guardian

Heston Blumenthal: ‘The most accurate gastronomic film? Ratatouille, if you take away the rats’

My head is very sensitive to heat. I can tell the temperature of a room within half a degree between 18 and 24C by what my head is doing. The rest of my body is fine. Jay Taylor, who has directed a lot of my TV shows, said to me that it must be the worst superhero power: I’m Head Thermometer Man. So what do I do? I choose one of the hottest jobs – apart from glassblowing or feeding a steam-train furnace – that you can do: working in a kitchen. Now I’ve gone to live in one of the hottest places in France. I’m not sure what that’s about either. Perhaps I’m creating my own adversity so new life can grow or something.
BBC

Ex-Hollyoaks actor's Peru trek challenge for air ambulance

A former Hollyoaks actor is preparing for a 50km (31 miles) trek through Peru's Andes mountains to raise £10,000 for North West Air Ambulance. Robert Beck, who was also in Brookside and Emmerdale, said the air ambulance was "absolutely incredible" but perhaps often taken for granted. The 54-year-old said...
