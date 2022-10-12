Read full article on original website
rsvplive.ie
Kerry star Paul Galvin opens up about the recent death of 'wonderful' mum for the first time
Former Kerry footballer Paul Galvin appeared on the Late Late Show tonight as he chatted all things fashion and style with host Ryan Tubridy. However, things took an emotional turn as Paul opened up about the recent death of his mum. Ryan gave his condolences to Paul as the sports...
rsvplive.ie
RTE viewers moved as the Late Late Show kicks off with an emotional tribute to Creeslough
RTE viewers were deeply moved as the Late Late Show tonight started with a beautiful tribute to the community of Creeslough, Co. Donegal. The community was rocked by tragedy last week as an explosion at a petrol station claimed the lives of 10 people. Ryan Tubridy started the show by...
rsvplive.ie
Mrs Brown's Boys' Brendan O'Carroll shares the emotional reason he 'started being funny'
Brendan O'Carroll is renowned for being a funny man, as the massive fanbase around Mrs Brown's Boys shows. However, he said that one of the questions he's most often asked is when he realised he was funny - and it has a surprisingly emotional answer. He appeared on the Late...
My new puppy was accidentally left home alone and trashed five sets of curtains, reveals Gary Lineker
GARY Lineker has told how his new puppy trashed five sets of curtains after he was accidentally left home alone. The Match of the Day host, 61, blamed a misunderstanding with his eldest son George for the carnage by his rescue dog Filbert. Gary said the mutt gets into a...
rsvplive.ie
Late Late Show viewers left 'distracted' during Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson's interview
Late Late Show viewers enjoyed Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson's interview on Friday night - but were all distracted by the same thing. The much loved actors joined host Ryan Tubridy on Friday night's show to talk about their upcoming film, The Banshees of Inisherin. However, viewers were quick to...
rsvplive.ie
Barry Kirwan knows he'll be emotional at wedding to girlfriend of over 10 years Michelle Carville
Barry Kirwan knows he will be emotional on his wedding day as he prepares to marry his girlfriend of over 10 years, Michelle Carville. The couple will say "I do" in style in front of their close friends and family on Thursday October 27. Their wedding will take place in...
rsvplive.ie
RTE's Marty Morrissey lifts the lid on exciting festive plans: 'I want to do something a bit different'
As the months slip by, many of us are already thinking about our plans for Christmas. Marty Morrissey is considering stepping outside the box this year as he's weighing up what he might do for the festive season. The legendary sports commentator is stuck between two different options as he...
rsvplive.ie
2fm's Carl Mullan would love to do Dancing with the Stars now Doireann Garrihy is co-host
Carl Mullan would love to compete in Dancing with the Stars now that Doireann Garrihy has been unveiled as the new presenter. The RTE star works on 2fm Breakfast with Doireann and Donncha O’Callaghan, a gig which has seen his stardom rise across radio, TV and social media. Doireann...
‘You can blame the BBC – because it’s yours’: The past, present and uncertain future of the Beeb
How do we possibly begin to sum up 100 years of the BBC? It often feels like an immutable part of our country, like tea, or motorways, or oxygen. How do you talk about that? While it has changed and grown enormously over the decades, the BBC has long been Britain’s defining cultural force, our foremost way of communicating with the outside world, and with ourselves. It is exactly this omnipresence, however, which has left it at perennial risk of being taken for granted – both by the British public and by those in charge of it.It wasn’t always this...
Miriam Margolyes swears live on air about chancellor Jeremy Hunt
Actor, 81, told BBC’s Today programme she wished him luck in his new job but wanted to say ‘Fuck you, bastard’
rsvplive.ie
Clodagh McKenna shows off entire renovation process of her cosy Irish pub on the grounds of Downton Abbey
Irish chef Clodagh McKenna has opened up about the process or renovating and creating her private pub The Cork Arms. Named The Cork Arms in a nod to Clodagh’s home city, the pub is located on the grounds of Clodagh's property she resides on with her husband Harry Herbert.
33 Of The Most Emotional, Heart-Wrenching TV Couple Scenes Ever
"I'm ready for this. I know you couldn't count on me before, but you can now! You can. Look, you know we're supposed to be together. I knew it the first time I saw you two years ago. And you know it too. I know you do."
rsvplive.ie
Ardal O'Hanlon lifts lid on family life with wife Melanie and their three grown up kids
Ardal O'Hanlon has praised his wife Melanie for her lifelong support of his career. The couple met when they were teenagers, long before he made his name in TV and stand up comedy. The Father Ted legend also opened up about reconnecting with his three grown-up children at home in...
Grazia
Can We All Agree That Alison Hammond Should Have Won At The NTA’s?
Last night The National Television Awards returned to Wembley arena. Celebrities graced the red carpet to adoring fans and watched performances from the likes of Lewis Capaldi. While the show was a spectacular celebration of British television, there is only one thing on everyone's minds this morning: Alison Hammond was robbed!
Heston Blumenthal: ‘The most accurate gastronomic film? Ratatouille, if you take away the rats’
My head is very sensitive to heat. I can tell the temperature of a room within half a degree between 18 and 24C by what my head is doing. The rest of my body is fine. Jay Taylor, who has directed a lot of my TV shows, said to me that it must be the worst superhero power: I’m Head Thermometer Man. So what do I do? I choose one of the hottest jobs – apart from glassblowing or feeding a steam-train furnace – that you can do: working in a kitchen. Now I’ve gone to live in one of the hottest places in France. I’m not sure what that’s about either. Perhaps I’m creating my own adversity so new life can grow or something.
rsvplive.ie
Emmerdale’s Elizabeth Estensen's life since leaving soap and private marriage away from Diane Sugden
Diane Sugden will always be remembered as Emmerdale’s lady lady, no matter who currently holds the position at The Woolpack. Between surviving a helicopter crash that took her sister Val’s life, battling cancer and the end of her two marriages to Rodney Blackstock and Jack Sugden, she has seen it all.
rsvplive.ie
Skincare expert goes viral on TikTok as she says anti-ageing wrinkle corrector banishes lines 'instantly'
Ageing is something that will happen to all of us, and we'll all get our fair share of fine lines and wrinkles eventually. This is completely normal, but there are ways you can minimise it. Eyes are one of the first places to show age, because the skin around the...
BBC
Ex-Hollyoaks actor's Peru trek challenge for air ambulance
A former Hollyoaks actor is preparing for a 50km (31 miles) trek through Peru's Andes mountains to raise £10,000 for North West Air Ambulance. Robert Beck, who was also in Brookside and Emmerdale, said the air ambulance was "absolutely incredible" but perhaps often taken for granted. The 54-year-old said...
rsvplive.ie
Phillip Schofield steps out on red carpet with stunning daughter Molly for National Television Awards
Phillip Schofield has stepped out for the National Television Awards this evening and brought his stunning daughter Molly as his plus one. The This Morning presenter looked handsome in a navy blue velvet blazer, while Molly matched his outfit in a navy skirt and lacy top. Phillip's friend and co-presenter...
rsvplive.ie
RTE Hell Week loses seven recruits in show twist after toughest challenge of the series
Ultimate Hell Week: The Professionals viewers were left shocked after seven recruits were eliminated in a tough episode tonight. Fitness influencer Rebeccah O'Rourke, boxer Aisling Daly, rugby player Ciara Griffin, actor Johnny Ward, GAA star Eoin Cadogan, TV builder Peter Finn and sports legend Fergus McFadden were all sent packing.
