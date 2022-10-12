Read full article on original website
Governor DeSantis Delivers $5,000 Bonuses to Florida Police Officers in Thanks for Their Efforts Around the HurricaneToby HazlewoodFlorida State
'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa Welcomes First Overnight Guests Just 13 Days After Hurricane IanNOISE Inc.Captiva, FL
The Link Between Hurricanes and Climate ChangeToni KorazaFlorida State
9 Clay County Fire and Rescue employees deployed to Fort Myers for Hurricane Ian assistanceZoey FieldsClay County, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
WINKNEWS.com
Downtown Fort Myers moving on from Ian, giving locals hope
People in Southwest Florida want to have some fun on Friday night in downtown Fort Myers and release the angst from the storm. Live music, packed restaurants, and friends grabbing drinks is what a normal Friday night looks like in downtown Fort Myers. And that’s exactly what some people wanted, a sense of normalcy.
WINKNEWS.com
Collier NAACP, St. Matthew’s House help clean up River Park community
Everywhere you look inside Darice Pollard’s home, volunteers worked nonstop to help cleanup the damage left behind by Hurricane Ian. Pollard’s 79-year-old grandmother Julie lived in the River Park home for close to 60 years. “She basically lived most of her life in this house. Very attached, hard...
capecoralbreeze.com
Fundraiser set for Sunday to benefit employees of Bubba’s Roadhouse, Bert’s Club
A joint fund raiser set for Sunday will benefit employees from a pair of popular eateries hard hit by Ian. The fundraiser will be held 3-6 p.m. in the parking lot at Bubba’s Roadhouse Saloon to benefit employees from Bubba’s as well as Bert’s Club on Pine Island. There will be food and live music, including Skip Bowman, from Bert’s, playing his steel drum.
Click10.com
Local 10, philanthropist businessman deliver truckloads of supplies to Fort Myers
Fort Myers, Fla. – This week, the Local 10 community relations team headed to southwest Florida with Steven Gurowitz, renowned designer and owner of Interiors by Steven G. Gurowitz, his associates, along with a plethora of clients and partners collected disaster relief supplies for one week and packed three, 30-foot trucks for the journey to Fort Myers.
WINKNEWS.com
Citizens Property Insurance helping Fort Myers Beach residents file claims
Citizens Property Insurance opened a satellite location on Fort Myers Beach to bring insurance help right to people who are in a tough spot. In the middle of all the destruction, they’re nestled in the shade under the Bayfront Bistro and behind Publix. But, they’re gone in a couple...
WINKNEWS.com
Former Billy Fuccillo Kia dealership sales fall through in Cape Coral, Port Charlotte
The projected sale this month of what used to be the late Billy Fuccillo’s Kia dealerships in Cape Coral and Port Charlotte have fallen through. LMP Automotive, which is selling a portfolio of six dealerships, still owns what are now called Kia of Cape Coral and Kia of Port Charlotte. LMP Automotive and the two dealership general managers could not be reached for comment. The other four dealerships that were going to be part of the deal are in West Virginia.
WINKNEWS.com
Temporary access plan to Fort Myers Beach implemented to speed recovery
Beginning Monday, Oct. 17, access to Fort Myers Beach will be limited to essential response personnel each Monday and Tuesday to speed the restoration of essential services and infrastructure. The goal is to complete specific infrastructure rebuilding missions on a tight deadline. Residents and their hired contractors can access the...
WINKNEWS.com
Tim Aten Knows: Oakes Farms plans to expand market after Ian damage
Q: Tim, what’s going on at Oakes Farms. There doesn’t appear to be any activity? Given the soaring property values, it wouldn’t surprise me if Alfie sold the land. — Ted Hudgins, Naples. A: While Oakes Farms founder Alfie Oakes realizes that property values are strong,...
'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa Welcomes First Overnight Guests Just 13 Days After Hurricane Ian
Located Between Gulf of Mexico and Pine Island Sound'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa. Captiva Island, FL – ‘Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa has announced that on Tuesday, October 11, more than 130 guests arrived on-property and are occupying the resort’s 137 accommodations for a to-be-determined extended stay. The guests are part of ARS Global Emergency Management Island Base Camp, a disaster recovery and restoration company that will serve public and private properties on both Sanibel and Captiva.
Marconews.com
3 To Do: Hurricane Ian benefit concerts this weekend
The Bonita Springs catering and event planning company holds two Hurricane Ian fundraising events this weekend. Artichoke & Company hosts “Food Trucks & Treats” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 16, with food trucks, contests and country singer Ben Allen. Some proceeds from that event will benefit Animal Refuge Center (ARC) in North Fort Myers.
gulfshorebusiness.com
School District of Lee County hosting recruitment events Oct. 24, Oct. 27
The School District of Lee County is hosting two events on Oct. 24 and Oct. 27 to recruit for a range of instructional and non-instructional positions as students return to schools after Hurricane Ian. On Oct. 24, Social Lee: Careers & Conversations will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Mission BBQ, 12984 S. Cleveland Ave. in Fort Myers. The informational event is geared toward career changers and provides insight into positions within the district, the variety of career paths available and the process of becoming certified to teach in Florida. To register by Oct. 23, click here. On Oct. 27, an in-person job fair will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. at the Lee County Public Education Center, 2855 Colonial Blvd. in Fort Myers. Computers will be available onsite for job seekers to apply online, and attendees will have the chance to meet with District staff to learn more about open positions. To register by Oct. 26, click here. Positions are available across the district with a focus on high-demand teaching and guest teaching positions for English, elementary education, science, math and special education, as well as for non-instructional positions including instructional support professionals, food service professionals and other support staff.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach search and rescue mission has ended
The search and rescue mission is over on Fort Myers Beach. Crews found hundreds of people, and more than 500 residents were rescued, treated, or taken to the hospital. There were 540 people that stayed on the island during Ian. Fort Myers Beach Fire Chief Ron Martin said that 14...
WINKNEWS.com
Rebuilding and improving SWFL Barrier Islands
What is it going to take to rebuild our Barrier Islands so they can withstand another hurricane as strong as Ian? This is a simple, straightforward question that many in Southwest Florida are asking. It’s also one of the Florida Building Commission is trying to answer. The good news...
WINKNEWS.com
Sanibel Captiva Community Bank adapts after Hurricane Ian
His face caked with sunscreen, his eyes protected by sunglasses and his arms covered in a bright blue and branded Sanibel Captiva Community Bank fishing shirt, CEO Craig Albert looked like he was getting ready for a fishing trip. Instead, he was leading a boatload of eight bank employees to...
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County closing inland points of distribution for food, water
Lee County says it is closing the remaining inland points of distribution for food and water on Wednesday afternoon. The county will close PODs at 5 p.m. at the following locations, as “water and power are restored, businesses reopen and nonprofits reopen, making additional food and meals available”:
WINKNEWS.com
The Med restaurant launches on Bayshore Drive in East Naples
The first new area restaurant to launch in the two weeks since Hurricane Ian’s landfall in Southwest Florida opens for dinner tonight on Bayshore Drive in East Naples. The Med, a Mediterranean restaurant concept, has transformed the building and backyard vacated last spring by Sicilia Bar, Pizza & Pub, which operated for more than three years in a small space on the corner of Bayshore Drive and Lunar Street that previously was The Anchor Bar & Grill, Ozzy’s Place, Bayshore Breeze Inn, and The Ship’s Inn Tavern.
cltampa.com
Photos: Two weeks after Hurricane Ian, Fort Myers Beach still looks like a warzone
Just over 30 miles south of Fort Myers, the city of Naples is healing its own injuries in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Yesterday in the Crayton Cove area of downtown Naples, businesses and restaurants were still in disrepair from the flooding and winds of the storm. Popular local restaurant The Dock, normally a bustling spot for locals and tourists alike, was barren; workers could be seen and heard repairing almost every piece of the restaurant. The restaurant’s normal cozy front patio is now boarded up with large sheets of plywood, with a heartfelt message spray painted onto the wood: “Closed for hurricane cleanup. NAPLES STRONG”, in blue paint with hearts on either side of the message. All along 12th Avenue S, the commercial area is also deserted, with many shops undergoing repairs from the dangerously high storm surge.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral residents overjoyed to have power restored
Fifteen days without power is a lot to take. especially when you throw in the 90-degree temperatures that we often have this time of year. People were overjoyed when the power finally kicked back on in one Cape Coral neighborhood Thursday morning. Among them is Joshnon Tran, who recently moved...
WINKNEWS.com
Sanibel Air and Electric sends work trucks over to help rebuild
Sanibel Air and Electric sends work trucks over to help rebuild their headquarters so they can get back to servicing the people on the island. The company has worked on the island for over 35 years and they aren’t letting Hurricane Ian run them away. They spent an entire...
WINKNEWS.com
Blessings in a Backpack SWFL asking for donations for Ian recovery
Blessings in a Backpack SWFL has fed nearly 10,000 children since Ian passed through Southwest Florida. The storm left many families in need, especially those where children have a hard time finding food on weekends when school is out. “many children and families in Southwest Florida are food insecure, and...
