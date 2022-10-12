Read full article on original website
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon man arrested for warrant and meth
SHELDON—A 20-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine — third or subsequent offense. The arrest of Kyran Lee Schuknecht stemmed from him being observed walking near Wyman Street and Third Avenue and...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Victims locate stolen backpack by tracking airpods
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say the victims located their stolen backpacks using the tracking capability of AirPods, which helped officers locate the suspects. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident began on Thursday afternoon when the victims noticed their backpacks had been stolen out...
Man accused of shooting woman at Milford Clinic has trial moved
Christian Goyne-Yarns argued pre-trial coverage would impact his ability to get a new trial, a judge agreed and moved his case to Buena Vista County.
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Man Receives Suspended Prison Sentence
A Storm Lake man received a suspended prison sentence this week in Buena Vista County District Court. According to the BV County Attorneys Office, 29-year-old Albert Quintana previously pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine 3rd or Subsequent Offense, a class D felony...and 2nd Offense Operating While Intoxicated, an aggravated misdemeanor. Quintana received a five-year suspended prison sentence, and was placed on probation with the Iowa Department of Corrections for two years.
kiwaradio.com
Body Found At Ocheyedan Tractor Fire Call
Ocheyedan, Iowa — A body has been found at the scene of a fire in rural Osceola County. Osceola County Sheriff Kevin Wollmuth tells us that the Ocheyedan Fire Department was paged to the call of a tractor fire at 120th Street, east of Tyler Avenue about 10:25 on Wednesday morning. That’s about four miles north of the east side of Ocheyedan or three miles north of Highway 9 on L62.
Sioux County field fire contained
HULL, IA (KELO) -- Crews in Northwest Iowa have contained a field fire.
more1049.com
Change of Venue Request Granted In Milford Murder Case
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– A man accused of murdering a woman outside of a Milford business earlier this year has been granted a change of venue for his upcoming jury trial. Online court records show the jury trial for Christian Goyne-Yarns will begin on December 6th in Buena Vista County after a motion was filed with Judge Carl Petersen.
kicdam.com
Greenville Man Arrested on Drug Charges
Greenville, IA (KICD)– A Greenville man has been arrested on a drug offense following a weekend traffic stop. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office initiated the stop on Highway 71 about two miles north of town around 5:30 Sunday evening where the deputy allegedly discovered a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and a THC cartridge.
KELOLAND TV
Chase in northeast Sioux Falls ends in crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A police chase beginning around 1 p.m. CT in Sioux Falls ended in a crash near the intersection of Rice Street and Cleveland Avenue. Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens tells KELOLAND News the chase started when the suspect struck a police vehicle near 900 S Marion Road. The suspect is a parole absconder and drove off after the impact.
bigcountry1077.com
Tractor Fire Claims Life of Osceola County Farmer
Ocheyden, IA (KICD) — The body of an Osceola County farmer was found at the scene of a fire Wednesday moring. The Ocheyden fire department was dispatched 3 miles North of town around 10:30 on the report of a tractor and grain wagon on fire. The body of 62...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Man Arrested in O’Brien County Sentenced to Federal Prison for Illegal Re-Entry
Sioux City, IA (KICD) — A man who illegally re-entered the United States was sentenced in federal court this week. 38 year old Miguel Rodriguez-Chavez, hailing from Mexico, pled guilty in May to illegal re-entry as an aggravated felon. Rodriguez-Chavez was using an alias at the time he was...
nwestiowa.com
Woman charged for vandalizing gravestone
SIOUX CENTER—A 63-year-old Sioux Center woman was cited about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, on a charge of fifth-degree criminal mischief. The citing of Becky Jean Altena stemmed from a report of vandalism to a headstone at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Sioux Center that occurred sometime Oct. 1-3, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
kiwaradio.com
Fire In Locomotive Near Sibley Causes Hours-Long Highway 9 Blockage
Sibley, Iowa– A state highway was blocked for three to four hours after a reported fire in a locomotive on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, near Sibley. According to Sibley Fire Chief Ken Huls, at about 7:20 p.m., the Sibley Fire Department was called to the report of a locomotive fire just north of Highway 9 and Old Highway 60, two miles north of Sibley.
Sioux City Journal
Man pleads guilty to receiving meth shipments in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY -- A man suspected of selling large quantities of methamphetamine in the Sioux City area has pleaded guilty of selling the illegal drug. Jose Duenas-Topete entered his plea Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to single counts of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and distribution of a controlled substance. He also is scheduled to enter a plea on Oct. 26 for illegally re-entering the United States.
kiwaradio.com
Hull Fire Department Responds To Three Calls In Two Days
Hull, Iowa — Three fire calls in two days. That’s what the Hull Fire Department was treated to this week. According to Hull Fire Chief Ron Hoksbergen, on Wednesday, they responded to the call of a vehicle on fire near a shop. He says it was in the 3500 mile of 260th Street, just into Lyon County, about six miles northeast of Hull. He says while they did find the older car fully engulfed in flame, it was far enough from the shop that it wasn’t in danger. He says firefighters extinguished the flames and were back on their way in about a half hour.
kiwaradio.com
Ten To Fifteen Acres Of Standing Corn Destroyed In Fire Near Granville
Granville, Iowa– Some standing corn was destroyed in a fire on Thursday, October 13, 2022, near Granville. According to Granville Fire Chief Karl Kellen, at about 5:10 p.m., the Granville Fire Department was called to the report of a field fire near 490th Street and Log Avenue, three and a half miles southwest of Granville.
KELOLAND TV
Wholestone Farms says construction is done
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Construction has finished on the butcher shop built by Wholestone Farms near Interstate 229 and Benson Road, according to Luke Minion. Minion is the CEO of Pipestone Holdings and Chairman of the board for Wholestone Farms. He told KELOLAND News Friday he believes the butcher shop has all the proper permits in place and there’s been no judge order or court ruling telling Wholestone Farms to stop moving forward with opening the “custom slaughterhouse.”
kiwaradio.com
Mexican Man Arrested In O’Brien County Gets Ten Years In Federal Prison
Sioux City, Iowa — A man who was arrested in O’Brien County and had illegally re-entered the United States was sentenced this week to 10 years in federal prison, in federal court in Sioux City. According to the US Attorney’s Office, 38-year-old Miguel Rodriguez-Chavez, from Mexico, pleaded guilty...
kiwaradio.com
Four Fire Departments, Farmers Extinguish Field Fire Near Hospers
Hospers, Iowa– Four fire departments extinguished a field fire on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, near Hospers. According to Hospers Fire Chief Jason Overmole, at about 1:45 p.m., the Hospers Fire Department was called to the report of a field fire near Kennedy Avenue and 400th Street, five miles west of Hospers or a mile west of Newkirk.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls man cited for weed at casino
LARCHWOOD—A 36-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was cited about 2 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, on a charge of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrest of Zamu Ahmed Sado stemmed from him being found in possession...
