Hull, Iowa — Three fire calls in two days. That’s what the Hull Fire Department was treated to this week. According to Hull Fire Chief Ron Hoksbergen, on Wednesday, they responded to the call of a vehicle on fire near a shop. He says it was in the 3500 mile of 260th Street, just into Lyon County, about six miles northeast of Hull. He says while they did find the older car fully engulfed in flame, it was far enough from the shop that it wasn’t in danger. He says firefighters extinguished the flames and were back on their way in about a half hour.

HULL, IA ・ 17 HOURS AGO