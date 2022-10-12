Read full article on original website
425magazine.com
All-Access: Symphony, Film Frenzy, and King Con
Listen to the sweet sound of classical music at the Bellevue Symphony’s Fall Concert Sunday. It’s a great chance to see the four outstanding concerto winners from the 2022 Pacific Northwest Concerto Competition in action. Watch the conductor guide the orchestra as live Tchaikovsky plays in your ears. The show is priced at $25 for minors and seniors while adults pay $35. Doors open at 3 p.m. in the Meydenbauer Theater. Click here to buy your tickets.
425magazine.com
Feel Good Friday: Education, Theater, and Fall Treats
Amazon Gives $1.5M to Support Bellevue College Computer Science Students. Amazon will donate $1.5 million to the Bellevue College Foundation over the next three years to support students pursuing bachelor’s degrees in computer science and help build a pipeline of graduates to meet industry demand, the college announced Tuesday. More here.
KING-5
Celebration of glass art returns to the Puget Sound this week
SEATTLE — There’s nothing like seeing art being made at 2,000 degrees, and this week the nation’s premiere glass art event is back in the Puget Sound. "Refract: The Seattle Glass Experience" is a four day event including exclusive studio tours, special gallery exhibitions, glass blowing demonstrations and hands-on opportunities. There are more than 70 free and ticketed events, from Tacoma to Everett.
425magazine.com
Village Theatre Honors Former Executive Producer in First Stage Theatre Name Change
Village Theatre has renamed its First Stage Theatre to Hunt Family Theatre to honor longtime executive producer Robb Hunt. Hunt retired in June after 43 years of leadership. Throughout his tenure, Hunt guided the organization to financial stability, having led the successful acquisition of five properties it operates from, including owning the Francis J. Gaudette Theatre, First State Theatre, and the Craig & Joan Watjen Technical Studios in Issaquah, as well as partnering with the City of Everett to manage the Everett Performing Arts Center and Cope Gillette Theatre in Everett, according to a press release.
knkx.org
Bassist and music educator Chuck Deardorf has died
Seattle's "first-call" bassist for nearly four decades, Chuck Deardorf also served as the jazz program director at Cornish College of the Arts. He died Sunday due to complications from COVID-19. A mainstay of the Seattle music scene, Deardorf also worked with nationally-touring artists. He was almost as well-known for his...
425magazine.com
The Cosmic Rise of Supernova
Zac Levine was 11 years old when he knew he was destined for nightlife. Growing up in Bellevue and Issaquah, with his father running an ad agency, he was lucky enough to see concerts — like the annual Jingle Bell Bash and Deck the Hall Ball — from backstage.
seattlemag.com
Sound House: This home in Seattle’s Magnolia neighborhood offers views of Puget Sound, for a family to rival the Bradys
This article originally appeared in the September/October 2022 issue of Seattle Magazine. For nearly two decades, Brandon Ebel dreamed of building a compound in a modern steel and concrete style. He found a steep double lot in Magnolia with a plateau featuring a satisfying 360-degree view of Seattle, but he...
KUOW
A neighborhood ice rink says goodbye after 60 years
This week Seattle says goodbye to an ice skating rink that's been around for generations. Owners of the Highland Ice Arena in Shoreline say it’s a bittersweet end for the family business. Days before the place closes for good, Highland Ice Arena has the familiar hum of a neighborhood...
seattlerefined.com
The love story that blossomed into the fun-packed Remlinger Farms
I have lived in the Greater Seattle Area for most of my life. But up until recently, I’m embarrassed to say that I was only vaguely aware of Remlinger Farms. Oh, I knew that they were known for their U-Pick berry patches, and I’ve seen their frozen pies in my local grocery store, but that was about it. But for other people, this place is an institution. In addition to its U-Pick strawberries, raspberries and pumpkins, it is home to a seasonal fun park, a giant marketplace, restaurant, wine bar and brand-new brewery. Many families come out each year to the Fall Harvest Pumpkin Festival to ride the "flying pumpkins," munch on a few pumpkin pie-spiced mini-donuts and bring home a few pumpkins found in a patch so sincere, even Linus would approve.
6 People from Washington Who Made Time Magazine’s Cover
Being on the cover of TIME magazine has always been a prestigious honor. This week Spokane-born Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney graced the cover, looking as glamorous as the most iconic stars of any era. Sweeney's appearance got me wondering... Who else from Washington has made the cover of TIME? A...
seattlemet.com
Property Watch: Half a Tudor House with Vintage Details
You can own a slice of classic Seattle Tudor Revival architecture without buying an entire house. This picture-perfect brick home in West Seattle’s Admiral District, just a short block from the neighborhood center at California and Admiral, was converted to townhomes sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s. The work is nearly seamless: each half gets its own fireplace, recessed shelves, fun top-floor alcoves, and other period delights.
seattlemet.com
The Best New Restaurants of 2022
Restaurant-wise, this year started slow—no surprise in the face of so many challenges—then gathered serious steam. Ascendant chefs and savvy veterans enriched our days with pupusas, seafood, various approaches to sushi, and some bangin’ Filipino-style fried chicken. Everything feels different this year…except our never-ending obsession with pizza.
425magazine.com
Five Fun Fall Treats for Kids
Like the titular character in L. M. Montgomery’s 1908 novel Anne of Green Gables, we’re so glad we live in a world where there are Octobers. The air is crisper, leaves are turning colors, and sweet family activities are plentiful. Start planning your fall adventures with autumn traditions your kids can look forward to every year.
Eclipse, the Seattle dog who rides the bus by herself, dies
Eclipse, the Seattle dog who took a bus by herself to go to the park, has died, according to her official Facebook page. According to mymodernnet.com, Eclipse started riding the bus in 2015, where she took the bus downtown to the dog park, making friends and getting exercise, before taking the bus back home.
Eater
Seattle’s New Waterfront Brewery Is a Beverage Nerd’s Bar With a Colorful Disguise
At a bright, airy space on Elliott Avenue, guests are greeted by a mosaic of pastel pinks, blues, and purples framing floor-to-ceiling windows that open onto the Seattle waterfront. The cerulean-upholstered diner booths in front of the bar seem to await a gaggle of Hypercolor-clad mall rats. By night, the space transforms into a retro, “Tron”-like arcade, with massive, stainless-steel fermenter tanks vertically stacked and drop-lit in blue neon. This is Seattle’s newest brewery, Here Today Brewery & Kitchen, which opened on October 8.
thurstontalk.com
Harbor Heights 55+ Living in Olympia Provides Active, Working Older Adults With Community, Comfort and Activities
When we think of a 55+ community, we may imagine a place without much energy or life. However, “rightsizing” to a smaller home after age 55 doesn’t always mean slowing down, especially at Harbor Heights. This apartment community in Olympia emphasizes and encourages active living through their amenities, social groups and internal events. Residents 55 or better who are not yet retired can take advantage of a comfortable, affordable, and easily maintainable living with other active, working older adults.
secretseattle.co
This Winter In Seattle May Be Pleasantly Mild
Winter in Seattle typically isn’t too bad but if you really hate the cold, we have good news for you. The forecast for this winter in the Pacific Northwest is wet and mild. According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, Americans will see one of two very different winters depending on where in the country they live. One part of the country is expected to see a very frigid, snowy winter while other regions can expect a wet and mild winter. Most of the US will be colder than normal this winter—but that may not be the case for the Pacific Northwest.
downtownbellevue.com
Bellevue Mayor Officially Welcomes Meta to Spring District
Mayor Lynne Robinson of Bellevue, recently cut the ribbon in the Spring District to welcome Meta to the neighborhood. An open house was held at Block 16. Block 16 is an 11-story building, which Meta leased in 2019. It features 338,000 square feet of office space. The company signed a 13-year lease, with the option to renew for an additional seven years, as well as an additional option for five more years after that.
secretseattle.co
The 20 Best Breakfast Spots In Seattle That Will Turn You Into A Morning Person
Of course you are. After all, there’s nothing like a cozy stack of pancakes to get your day off to a good start. Keep scrolling for 20 Seattle restaurants that serve up waffles, eggs, bagels, and more hearty breakfast foods. Although we love coffee shops (it’s Seattle, after all), we limited this list to places where you can sit down and enjoy some hot breakfast with your caffeine. We’re not just talking about weekend brunch, either; all of these spots offer breakfast on weekday mornings.
q13fox.com
UW professor named MacArthur Fellow, known as the genius award
A University of Washington professor is now officially a genius. Computer science and engineering professor Yejin Choi was just named a MacArthur Fellow.
