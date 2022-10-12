ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Birds to be culled after Staffordshire avian flu outbreak

Bird flu has been confirmed in Staffordshire, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has said. The (HPAI) H5N1 strain of avian influenza was found in captive birds at a property near Cheddleton in the Staffordshire Moorlands on Friday. A 3km (1.86 mile) monitoring and controlled zone has...
ANIMALS
BBC

Bird flu: Poultry owners in East preparing for 'flockdown'

All poultry and captive birds in Norfolk, Suffolk and parts of Essex must be kept indoors from Wednesday, as part of government measures to prevent avian flu spreading. It is not the first time this has happened, but how are bird keepers coping with the demands and what do they think of the measures?
AGRICULTURE
BBC

Swans on Norfolk Broads with symptoms of avian flu to be euthanised

Wildlife experts patrolling the Norfolk Broads to find and euthanise swans dying from bird flu said the number of dead swans is "unbelievable". Teams from the Marine and Wildlife Rescue (MWR) and the RSPCA are using vessels to search the waterways for severely-ill birds. Some 35 bird carcasses were found...
ANIMALS
BBC

Bird flu: Suspected infection found at Castle Espie reserve

Disease control measures have been introduced at Castle Espie in County Down after a case of bird flu was found in samples collected from captive birds. The Department of Agriculture said a 1.9 mile (3km) restriction zone is in place around the reserve. It means that all poultry and captive...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Should I space out my flu and COVID booster shots?

(NEXSTAR) – Judging from how the flu has roared back in Australia and other countries south of the Equator, experts are predicting a particularly nasty season for the U.S. this winter. At the same time, many Americans are also making plans to strengthen their defenses against COVID-19 with the omicron-specific booster, but should they be taken at the same time?
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shin

What Autopsies of Vaccinated People (With Covid Vaccines) Reveal About Post-Vaccine Deaths

And why it’s important to know them (and their limitations) Biomedical devices have their limits in understanding the body from the outside. That’s why autopsy— meaning ‘the act of seeing for oneself’ in Greek — remainsuseful to this day. To know what really happened, we have to understand the body from the inside. An autopsy, thus, dissects the dead body to determine the cause of death or the effects of a disease or treatment.
buckinghamshirelive.com

New Covid symptom to watch for as another wave has begun

Experts are warning that a new wave of Covid has begun in the UK and many people may not realise they have the virus at first because a new symptom is increasingly common. People across the UK have got used to watching out for a new persistent cough, fever and loss of sense of taste or smell as signs of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid: Top five symptoms after vaccination and signs you might have it

There are fears that Covid cases are already increasing in parts of the UK as Scotland has recorded spikes in infections, according to the latest figures.In Scotland, 113,500 people were likely to have tested positive for Covid in the latest week, or one in 45 – up from 104,400, or one in 50, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Meanwhile, trends in both Wales and Northern Ireland were described by the ONS as “uncertain”.The ONS estimated there were 881,200 people with coronavirus in private households across the UK in the week ending 5 September. That is down...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Global panic as New York declares a state of emergency after just one case of polio... but is the disease - which once infected 1980s pop legend Ian Dury - as frightening as it seems?

The headlines were alarming: 'Highly contagious polio spreading in the UK for the first time in years' and 'Urgent investigations after rare virus detected' are just a couple of examples. Another simply read: 'Polio horror.'. In late June, health officials announced they had picked up poliovirus during routine checks of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

Experts Warn Of New COVID-19 Symptom Overlooked By Public

As the virus behind COVID-19 has mutated and changed, so too have the symptoms associated with infection, and experts believe the dominant strain expected to cause a case surge this winter is no different. While the top symptoms of previous strains have included fever, loss of smell, and a runny...
PUBLIC HEALTH

