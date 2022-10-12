More than five million households are predicted to see their annual mortgage payments rise by an average of £5,100 between now and the end of 2024, according to a think tank.Some £1,200 of the average increase predicted reflects higher expectations of interest rate rises since the “mini-budget”, the Resolution Foundation said.The number of mortgages on the market nosedived following the mini-budget. Lenders have gradually been bringing back new deals but have priced their rates upwards.On Friday, Moneyfacts.co.uk counted 3,112 mortgage products available, compared with 3,961 on the day of the mini-budget.The average two and five-year fixed mortgage rates on the...

