Electrolux agrees to sell idle factory in Memphis in the US
STOCKHOLM, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Electrolux (ELUXb.ST), Europe's biggest appliances maker, has agreed to sell its idle factory in Memphis in the United States for $82.5 million, it said in a statement.
Boeing orders, deliveries rise in September
Boeing said Tuesday that deliveries rose in September to 51 airplanes, while orders rose by 90. The planemaker continues to see strong demand for new aircraft. Boeing deliveries last month tied its 51 deliveries in June, when it exceeded the 50-plane threshold for the first time since March 2019. In...
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn warns ‘the worst is yet to come’ for investors and compares U.S. inflation to the fall of the Roman empire
Throughout 2022, Wall Street has repeatedly warned investors that a recession could be on its way. From JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon to former Federal Reserve officials, the world’s top economic minds have pointed, practically in unison, to the storm of headwinds facing the global economy and expressed fears about the potential for a serious downturn.
A $46 trillion wipeout in stocks and bonds won't stop until central banks around the world launch a coordinated pivot, Bank of America says
A $46 trillion wipe out in stocks and bonds over the past year has led to forced liquidations on Wall Street, according to Bank of America. The bank doesn't expect the bleeding to stop until the Fed launches a coordinated dovish pivot with other central banks. "Markets stop panicking when...
These retail chains may not survive a recession
A slowing economy could bring a fresh wave of store closings and retail bankruptcies.
Biden tells gas stations to cut prices at the pump for American drivers: 'Do it now'
Global oil prices are falling, but that's not been reflected in US gas prices, President Joe Biden said Monday, as he criticized high profits.
Coffee consumers, amid inflation, have new reasons to keep buying: Dunkin' Americas president
Record inflation has been taking a crack at many of America’s businesses and continuing to send prices for scores of products and services sky-high. In the month of September, inflation turned out to be hotter than expected, with an 8.2% increase year over year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics.
U.S. Foreclosure Activity Continues To Increase By The Quarter
Foreclosure filings are up over 100% compared to a year ago. ATTOM calculated a total of 92,634 U.S. properties with foreclosure filings in Q3. California posted the greatest number of foreclosure starts in Q3 2022 at 7,368. There were a total of 92,634 U.S. properties with foreclosure filings — either...
Domino's Reports U.S. Same-Store Sales Increase and Stands by Forecast for Food Costs
Domino's Pizza reported mixed third-quarter results Thursday morning. Earnings per share missed Wall Street expectations, but revenue came in above estimates. The pizza company also stood by its forecast for food cost inflation for the year. Domino's Pizza on Thursday reported better-than-expected revenue for the third quarter and stood by...
Apple Battles With Labor
Apple, one of America’s largest companies and the owner of the world’s most valuable brand, has run up against the sort of barrier no one would have seen coming a decade ago. Workers at an Apple retail outlet have voted to join the Communications Workers of America, a huge and powerful union that is among […]
Soaring rent, food costs keep U.S. consumer inflation on front burner
WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer prices increased more than expected in September as rents surged by the most since 1990 and the cost of food also rose, reinforcing expectations the Federal Reserve will deliver a fourth 75-basis-point interest rate hike next month.
US Apparel Prices Fall While Overall CPI Still Rises
U.S. retail apparel prices fell a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent in September compared to August, even as the overall Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.4 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported Thursday. Women’s apparel prices declined 0.4 percent last month, with decreases of 1.9 percent in outerwear, 0.7 percent in suits and separates, and 0.5 percent in dresses partially offset by a 0.8 percent hike in the underwear, nightwear, swimwear and accessories group. Men’s wear prices were down 1.1 percent for the month, led by a 3.3 percent drop in suits, sport coats and outerwear, along with a 2.3...
Germany girds for gas supply pain, targets $93 billion price relief plan
BERLIN, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Germany on Monday said it plans to urgently implement a 96 billion euro ($93 billion) plan to ease pressure on consumers from surging gas prices as it was warned that the supply situation heading into winter remained tense even with full reserves.
Massive Bitcoin Volatility as US Inflation Clocks in at 8.2%
The cryptocurrency market is going through enhanced volatility as US inflation numbers are in. Perhaps somewhat expected, the volatility has returned to the cryptocurrency market, albeit event-driven. The ongoing turbulence is caused because the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics released the CPI numbers. CPI stands for Consumer Price Index,...
Gold prices drop sharply as U.S. CPI rises 0.4% in September
(Kitco News) - Gold prices have dropped sharply into negative territory as U.S. consumer prices rose more than expected in September, raising prospects that the Federal Reserve will maintain its aggressive monetary policy stance through the rest of the year. Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department said its much-anticipated Consumer Price...
Walgreens Weathers Slowing COVID Vaccination With Higher Retail Sales
(Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, as higher UK retail sales helped more than offset waning COVID vaccination demand. Shares of Walgreens, one of the largest U.S. pharmacies, rose nearly 3% amid bigger market weakness after the company also forecast a "better-than-feared" full-year...
Inflation has hit these California cities the hardest
Inflation continues to take a financial toll on Californians and their wallets. On Thursday, government officials announced that consumer prices increased by 8.2% in September. From August to September, prices rose by 0.4%, and from July to August; they increased by 0.1%. A new study from WalletHub shows which cities...
SOFTS-Arabica coffee plunges nearly 4% as Brazil exports jump
Arabica coffee futures on ICE lost nearly 4% on Wednesday as a rise in exports from top grower Brazil helped ease concerns about short-term supply tightness. Updates with market activity, includes comments and closing prices. NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE lost nearly 4% on...
Britain is on track for a £26bn mortgage hike, think tank predicts
More than five million households are predicted to see their annual mortgage payments rise by an average of £5,100 between now and the end of 2024, according to a think tank.Some £1,200 of the average increase predicted reflects higher expectations of interest rate rises since the “mini-budget”, the Resolution Foundation said.The number of mortgages on the market nosedived following the mini-budget. Lenders have gradually been bringing back new deals but have priced their rates upwards.On Friday, Moneyfacts.co.uk counted 3,112 mortgage products available, compared with 3,961 on the day of the mini-budget.The average two and five-year fixed mortgage rates on the...
US inflation ramped up in September, with consumer prices rising 8.2%
WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation in the United States accelerated in September, with the cost of housing and other necessities intensifying pressure on households, wiping out pay gains that many have received and ensuring that the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates aggressively. Consumer prices rose 8.2% in September...
