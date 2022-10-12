ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Apple Music, Apple TV, and Photos apps coming to Microsoft Windows 11 PCs and Xbox consoles

By José Adorno
BGR.com
BGR.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FH8ju_0iVwHIzH00

Microsoft announced today it’s partnering with Apple to bring long-awaited apps from the Cupertino company to the Windows 11 and Xbox ecosystems. With that, Apple will be expanding its service offerings further than just its own devices.

DON’T MISS: How to get FREE MONEY from Amazon for Prime Early Access Sale 2022

In a Microsoft Event being broadcast this morning, the company announced that at least three apps – with iCloud integration – will be available from now until 2023 to Windows 11 and Xbox users. Apple Music, Apple TV, and Apple’s Photos app are set to release on these platforms soon.

Early today, BGR reported that Apple Music is now available on Xbox gaming consoles. Apart from that, the Apple TV app was already available there. Now, Apple is planning to expand these two apps as built-in solutions for Windows 11 users.

Currently, iPhone users that have a Windows PC need to download iTunes to manage their iPhones, music, podcasts, and movies. What’s been weird about this is the fact that Apple killed iTunes a couple of years ago by separating the platform on a few apps, such as Apple Music, Apple TV, and Podcasts, and only now it has decided it was a good time to do the same for Windows PC users.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gn1Ce_0iVwHIzH00
Image source: Microsoft

In addition to that, iCloud Photos will finally properly work on Windows. Currently, users can download a copy of their library using the iCloud for Windows app. In the coming months, all Windows 11 users will be able to take advantage of the iCloud Photos app that works similarly to the one found on the Mac ecosystem.

With that, Apple Music will finally be available in all main operating systems, as it can be found on iOS, Android, macOS, and soon Windows PCs. The music streaming service is also available on PlayStation, Xbox, smart TVs, and other set-top boxes.

More Apple coverage: Apple Music client ‘SongCapsule’ helps you rediscover your library and create smart playlists

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

How to Get Word, Excel and PowerPoint Without a Microsoft 365 Subscription

Microsoft 365, the evolution of the old Microsoft Office suite, features a variety of apps that you may need for work, school or your personal life. You can access the full versions of those apps with a subscription, but that cost adds up over time, which could become an obstacle to using Word, Excel, PowerPoint or other programs. Fortunately, if you want Microsoft 365, there are ways to get the service for free.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to See Wi-Fi Passwords on an iPhone

Do you want to find the password to a Wi-Fi network on your iPhone so that you can share it with someone else? That's pretty straightforward in iOS 16 and later, but not so much in older system software versions. However, it's worth noting that you can only see the...
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

Apple brings more of its services, including iCloud and Apple Music, to Microsoft platforms

Windows users participating in Microsoft’s Windows Insiders program can get the latest iCloud for Windows app, which enables the integration, starting today. “For the last few years, Windows customers who have Android phones have experienced that promise with integration across messaging, calling and photos directly to their Windows PC, bringing the two most important devices in their lives closer together,” CNET quoted Microsoft as saying. “We’re making it easier than ever for customers to access their iPhone photos and the entertainment they love from Apple on their Xbox and Windows devices.”
TECHNOLOGY
Ars Technica

32 years in, Microsoft has decided to rebrand “Microsoft Office”

Microsoft Office was first released in 1990, and aside from Windows, it's probably the Microsoft product the general public has the most experience with. Individual apps like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook will all continue to exist, but starting now, the Office brand name these apps have all been grouped under will begin to go away, to be replaced by "Microsoft 365."
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Windows#Music Library#Apple S Photos#Itunes
The Verge

Microsoft has teased a Windows 11 floating taskbar

Microsoft has shown off a floating Windows 11 taskbar. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella revealed what looks like a concept UI during his keynote presentation at Microsoft Ignite yesterday. Twitter users were quick to spot the unusual taskbar, with its system tray and widgets appearing at the top of the desktop.
SOFTWARE
Cult of Mac

More Apple services coming to Windows 11

Microsoft and Apple are cooperating to enable the Windows 11 Photos app to access photos and videos from iCloud. In addition, the Apple Music and the Apple TV applications are also coming to Windows. The Apple vs. Microsoft war is truly over. Apple entertainment services on the way to Microsoft...
SOFTWARE
BGR.com

Google Pixel 7 review: Building a brand, brick by brick

Google seems to have turned a corner with the Pixel series. For years, Pixel devices were great phones, but they struggled to make a serious dent in the smartphone market — and not for lack of trying. But with the Pixel 6, the company stepped things up a notch, introducing a radically new design, and perhaps more importantly designed its own chips. Now comes the tough part — taking the all-new, redefined Pixel 6, and actually building on it. That’s where the Google Pixel 7 comes in.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Mark Zuckerberg takes a bizarre jab at Apple’s AR/VR headset

Tim Cook and Mark Zuckerberg have been throwing jabs at each other ever since Apple, with iOS 14.5, introduced its App Tracking Transparency feature. The feature essentially allows users to control which apps and websites can track their behavior. And since iPhone users now have to opt-in to app tracking, Facebook’s advertising revenue has taken a substantial hit. According to some analysts, Facebook’s revenue in 2022 may end up being $10 billion less than it was in 2023.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Amazon
ZDNet

Microsoft Patch Tuesday: 84 new vulnerabilities

Microsoft on Tuesday disclosed 84 vulnerabilities, including one that has been exploited and one that has been publicly disclosed. The patches released address common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs) in: Microsoft Windows and Windows Components; Azure, Azure Arc, and Azure DevOps; Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based); Office and Office Components; Visual Studio Code; Active Directory Domain Services and Active Directory Certificate Services; Nu Get Client; Hyper-V; and the Windows Resilient File System (ReFS).
SOFTWARE
BGR.com

5 iOS 16 widgets you need on your iPhone lock screen

The most significant visual change in iOS 16 is the new Lock Screen experience. You can make the Lock Screen your own by customizing everything about it. You can now change the wallpaper, color choices, and fonts. But the best part about the iOS 16 Lock Screen is that it supports widgets that can provide handy at-a-glance information from various apps.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Google Pixel 7 Pro review: Undercutting the competition

Last year’s Google 6 Pro set the tone for what a true Android experience could be. The device offered a high-end camera, and along with the Pixel 7, was one of the first devices to feature Google’s new self-designed Tensor chip. Now, however, Google has to build on that, and to that end has launched the new Google Pixel 7 Pro.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

All six of Google’s iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets are now available

The staggered rollout of Google’s iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets is finally complete. Last week, we pointed out that four of the six Lock Screen widgets Google announced on iOS 16 launch day were available, but now all six are out. The last two are Google Maps and Google Search — arguably the two sets of widgets that iPhone users wanted most.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Apple @ Work: App Catalogs from MDM vendors bridge the Mac App Store gap

Apple at Work is bought to you by Jamf: Get complete management and security solutions for your organization that are enterprise secure, consumer simple, and protect personal privacy with Jamf. Plus you’ll get same-day support for the latest Apple OS upgrades, Today, over 62,000 organizations trust Jamf to manage and secure over 27 million devices.
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

Microsoft readies Kubernetes public preview for Windows, IoT devices

Microsoft's Azure and Azure Arc cloud management platform is continuing to evolve, as evidenced by several product announcements at the Ignite 2022 conference this week. And bringing Kubernetes container support to more endpoints is a key part of its distributed cloud-to-edge direction. Microsoft announced this week that a public preview...
SOFTWARE
The Verge

Apple shows Windows some love with new Music, TV, and iCloud photos integration

Apple Music is finally arriving in the Microsoft Store today. Xbox users will be able to access it immediately, and it will also arrive on Windows next year. Both Apple Music and Apple TV will be available in preview versions soon for Windows, allowing Apple subscribers to access music and TV shows natively on Windows without having to use web versions or the pre-existing iTunes app. Microsoft is also integrating iCloud photos into its built-in Photos app on Windows 11.
TV SHOWS
BGR.com

BGR.com

344K+
Followers
11K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy