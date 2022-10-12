Read full article on original website
Oreo Unveils New Festive Cookie Flavor for the Holiday Season
Like the seasons, Oreo flavors come and go. Soon, there will be a new one in town–and it has nothing to do with pumpkin spice or apple pie. Fall may have only gotten started, but that hasn't stopped the brand from looking ahead toward the future. Oreo announced that its newest flavor would be inspired by a festive fan-favorite cookie that may be the staple of winter baked goods to some: Snickerdoodles.
Aldi's Fan-Favorite Halloween Cheese Assortment Is Officially Back
There are likely many things you associate with Halloween — the costumes, the decorations, the candy, cooler weather, and all things pumpkin spice — but how about cheese? If you're thinking that cheese is not remotely Halloween-related, think again: Like your favorite spooky-season ghost, one particular cheese assortment has been disappearing and reappearing at Aldi for several years now around the October holiday.
NEWS10 ABC
Chipotle bringing back in-store ‘Boorito’ promo for Halloween
(WXIN) – Chipotle is promising a major treat (no tricks) for customers this Halloween. For the first time since 2019, the chain is bringing back its “Boorito” promotion where Chipotle Rewards members can get a free $6 entree for dressing up in costume at one of its restaurants after 3 p.m. on Halloween. (Taxes, tips, and sides are not included in the promo.)
Dunkin' Brought Back A Fan-Favorite Coffee That Isn't Pumpkin For Once
Every autumn, people are bombarded with pumpkin spice. It's become a tradition, like political campaigns that go on way too long and the holiday shopping season starting earlier and earlier each year. This trend began sometime in 2003, when Starbucks first released its pumpkin spice latte. Since that storied harvest season, it's been a rush to cram pumpkin spice into cookies, candies, and even ravioli. Fortunately, more brands are dumping the pumpkin seasoning and celebrating other fall flavors.
How to Get McDonald’s Halloween Buckets With Your October 2022 Happy Meal
McDonald's is officially ready for Spooky Season, and they're celebrating in serious style with the return of their Halloween-themed Happy Meal buckets!. On Thursday (Oct. 6), the fast food giant announced the upcoming introduction of three new designs to the collection. If they look familiar, there's a good reason for that: The three new additions — an orange pumpkin, green ghoul and white ghost — are inspired by the original Halloween pails McDonald's first introduced in 1986.
Taco Bell is bringing back a discontinued menu item
For the first time in history, it’s giving “loyal fans” the power to decide which menu item comes back. What is the new menu item at Taco Bell? Is Taco Bell bringing back double decker taco? Is taco Bell brining back Enchirito?
Wendy's Has a Hot New Menu Item
Sweet-and-spicy is a beloved flavor combination in many parts of the world, but, in much of North America, it still generates misunderstanding or even disgust. It is only recently that we started to see it crop up in certain fancy restaurants as the hot pepper jelly on a cheese and charcuterie board or the Mexican hot chocolate currently trendy in some big cities.
Thrillist
Oreo Is Releasing an All-New Cookie Flavor for Fall
Oreo does not care about your PSLs. Okay, maybe it does a little bit. The brand did drop its own pumpkin spice iteration last month. But now, the cookie maker is moving full-steam ahead toward the winter holidays with the debut of its latest flavor, and we've got zero qualms about it.
Thrillist
Krispy Kreme Is Giving Out Totally Free Donuts on Halloween
Halloween has fully turned into a season, tucked neatly between summer and fall. There's a lot of Halloween to take in, but at its heart, it's still a holiday about costumes and treats. It's a perfect holiday. Dress up like something entertaining, and neighbors will gladly toss you a piece of candy for your troubles.
Subway Fans Are In Shambles Over Menu Item No Longer Available
Subway customers have noticed this sandwich chain’s protein is missing from their restaurants. While it’s not unusual for fast food mainstays to change over time, it’s also not a common occurrence that such a change involves removing a major item from the menu.
iheart.com
Krispy Kreme Launches New Haunted House Collection
It is officially spooky season at Krispy Kreme...or should I say Krispy Skreme!. Check out all the new Halloween flavored donuts that has been just added to the menu, according to Krispy Kreme's website. SPOOKY SPIDER DOUGHNUT: An Original Glazed® Doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and topped with chocolate cookie...
Applebee's New Menu Change Includes Something Special For Cinnabon Fans
Applebee's seems to be a polarizing restaurant. While there are some (such as a certain group of Reddit users) who find the restaurant to be somewhere between awful and somewhat decent, the restaurant has received some pretty big boosts to popularity, most notably in country singer Walker Hayes' song "Fancy Like." Loved or hated, however, the chain still continues to bill itself as a "Neighborhood Bar and Grill."
Aldi's Popular Fall Cookies Just Made Their Way Back To Shelves
We're still a week away from the official start of the 2022 fall season. However, we can't blame anybody who's already living in an autumn state of mind. Though some parts of the country are still experiencing shorts and T-shirt weather, restaurants like Starbucks, and Chick-fil-A have already rolled out their fall-themed goodies, and many grocery stores have been lining their shelves with seasonal fare for several weeks now, as well. Aldi, for example, ushered in its fall food lineup last month with the debut of the new Benton's Apple Cider Donut Crème Cookies, which fan Instagram account @aldifavoritefinds alerted shoppers to in a post on August 21. "The first fall snack item has been found!" the Instagrammer triumphantly captioned a photo of the never-before-seen treat.
AOL Corp
butterwithasideofbread.com
PUMPKIN CREAM CHEESE BARS
Pumpkin Cream Cheese Bars made with crescent dough, cream cheese & spiced pumpkin! Cheesecake pumpkin bars have great Fall flavors & are perfect for brunch or dessert!. These easy pumpkin cheesecake bars are an incredibly tasty and flavorful dessert, perfect for any occasion and any time of day too! This recipe for pumpkin bars is simple to make, some of the ingredients you will already have at home and the rest are inexpensive to buy.
CNET
$6 Burritos, or Booritos, Are Coming Back to Chipotle in October
If you're not a Chipotle rewards member, it might be time to sign up. The fast-casual favorite is bringing back $6 Booritos for Halloween 2022. Yep, just walk into any Chipotle on Oct. 31 and walk out with a burrito, bowl, salad or any other entrée for only six smackeroos.
MOD Pizza Brings the Taste of Fall With Limited-Edition Pumpkin Spice No Name Cake
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 14, 2022-- MOD Super Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC (“MOD Pizza”, “MOD” or the “Company”), the purpose-led, people-first, fast casual pizza pioneer, announced the return of its popular limited-edition the Pumpkin Spice No Name Cake. This latest seasonal cake is available now through November 30 - or while supplies last - at all 520+ MOD locations system-wide*. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221014005294/en/ MOD Pizza Pumpkin Spice No Name Cake (Photo: Business Wire)
