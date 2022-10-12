Read full article on original website
Health Care — COVID public health emergency extended
The winners of this year’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year are officially in, and one eagle-eyed photographer was able to capture a snake enjoying a pretty wild snack. Today in health, the White House extended the COVID-19 public health emergency that has been in place since January 2020, continuing it into next year.
The Verge
Cyberattack delays patient care at major US hospital chain
Patients at hospitals in one of the largest healthcare systems in the United States are facing delays in care due to a cyberattack. The disruption is stretching into its second week. CommonSpirit Health, which operates more than 700 healthcare sites in over 20 states, said in a statement on October...
Here are the states with the best and worst health care systems
The COVID-19 pandemic turned healthcare in the United States into a constant topic of national conversation and has forced millions of people to make access to good, or better, healthcare a top priority. A recent analysis from Better Benefits Guide looked at all 50 states and ranked them from best...
MedCity News
Report: States struggle to meet federal regulations for mental health care
States face extensive barriers to meeting federal regulations mandating a certain level of mental health services to people with private insurance, according to a study from Georgetown University released Thursday. The study analyzed how states are enforcing the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act (MHPAEA) during a growing behavioral...
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
UnitedHealthcare unveils 2023 Medicare Advantage plans
UnitedHealthcare has introduced its 2023 Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and has promised improved benefits in 2023 for 95% of all individual MA members. The nation's largest insurer says the plans will provide improved core and ancillary benefits, as well as lower prescription drug prices. More than 8.2 million...
Routine births are turning into moneymaking ‘emergency’ events at hospitals that work with private equity-backed staffing companies
Obstetrics emergency departments—often just triage rooms in labor-and-delivery areas—are billing patients like the ER. Elizabeth Huffner thinks it is obvious: A full-term, healthy pregnancy results in a birth. “When your due date has come and gone, you’re expecting a baby any minute,” Huffner said. So she was surprised...
thecheyennepost.com
'I'm Not the Doctor for You': Disabled Americans Face Discrimination Seeking Care
TUESDAY, Oct. 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Over 30 years since the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), some doctors harbor biases toward people with disabilities, and even actively avoid accepting them as patients, a new study finds. In focus group discussions with about two dozen U.S. doctors,...
Death is anything but a dying business as private equity cashes in
Private equity firms are investing in health care from cradle to grave, and in that latter category quite literally. A small but growing percentage of the funeral home industry — and the broader death care market — is being gobbled up by private equity-backed firms attracted by high profit margins, predictable income, and the eventual deaths of tens of millions of baby boomers.
After court ruling, Democrats hope to pass legislation to protect DACA immigrants
(The Center Square) – It could be an uphill battle for Democrats as they try to pass immigration legislation following an appeals court decision which struck down the DACA program. DACA stands for Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals and allows people who came to the U.S. illegally as children...
Labor Department proposes rule to reclassify contractors as employees
The Labor Department on Tuesday unveiled a proposed rule that would reclassify some independent contractors as company employees, a move that could disrupt the gig economy. The highly anticipated rule takes aim at companies that the Biden administration says “misclassify” their employees as contractors. By becoming employees, those workers would be covered by overtime and minimum wage laws that don’t apply to contractors.
bloomberglaw.com
Employers Target Expensive Surgeries to Cut Health-Care Costs
Employers are trying to control rising health-care expenses without burdening workers with higher premiums and out-of-pocket costs as the 2023 open enrollment season starts. Employers increasingly are turning to hospitals that have good track records for quality and value to cover high-cost surgeries. They are also steering their employees to lower-cost providers that offer good quality care.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Hospital Corporations ‘Bleeding Families Dry,’ New Report Claims
Powerful hospital corporations in the United States — even nonprofit ones — have adopted practices to maximize revenue that hurt patients and contribute to out-of-control health care costs, according to a new report from the health care advocacy group Families USA. “This paper exposes how the corporate hospital...
Biden to sign executive order aimed at lowering drug costs
President Biden on Friday will sign an executive order directing administration officials to consider further actions to lower prescription drug costs, the White House announced. Why it matters: With less than a month before the midterms, Biden is focusing on health care costs to help position Democratic candidates. The big...
CMS agrees to release Medicare Advantage audits to settle lawsuit
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has agreed to publicly release dozens of private Medicare Advantage health plan audits to settle a 2019 lawsuit filed by Kaiser Health News (KHN). KHN in September 2019 filed a lawsuit asking that CMS provide 90 government audits, including documents from the...
Why It’s Time for Healthcare Organizations to Start Treating Patients Like Consumers
When the pandemic disrupted routine procedures and primary care across healthcare, many care delivery organizations believed patients would eventually return to in-person care as they always have once the pandemic was over and restrictions were lifted. Pent-up patient demand for non-emergency, preventative services–everything from cancer screenings to mental health support to birth control to smoking cessation–would eventually draw patients back into the healthcare system. Patients with common conditions like ear infections or UTIs would book an appointment with their primary care physician, wait as long as it took to see them, get their diagnosis, and receive a prescription or referral to a specialist if needed.
beckerspayer.com
What employers expect to drive up health plan costs in 2023
Employers are expecting their health plan costs to increase by a median of 7 percent in 2023, according to a Sept. 20 survey from the International Foundation of Employee Benefit Plans. The International Foundation of Employee Benefit Plans compiled responses from 300 corporate/single employers, public employers/governmental entities and multi-employer benefit...
healthleadersmedia.com
For FQHCs, RHCs, Telehealth Still Has an Expiration Date
Social determinants of health (SDOH) With the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency on the horizon, some healthcare organizations are struggling to come to grips with the impending loss of telehealth freedoms. For healthcare providers treating some of the most underserved populations and communities, the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency is pretty bleak. Federal waivers expanding access to and coverage of telehealth will end with the PHE, forcing them to curtail or even end programs that had seen quite a bit of success over the past few years.
FDA announces nationwide shortage of Adderall
There is a nationwide shortage of Adderall, a medication used to treat ADHD, the Food and Drug Administration has announced. Driving the news: There is an insufficient supply of the drug — demand for which has increased over the years — to continue to meet U.S. market demand through the manufacturers, the FDA said in a statement Wednesday.
Millions of Americans are losing access to maternal care. Here's what can be done
Access to maternity care is decreasing in the parts of the U.S. that need it the most, affecting nearly 7 million women of childbearing age and some 500,000 babies. That's according to a report released Tuesday by March of Dimes, a nonprofit focused on maternal and infant health. It finds that 36% of counties nationwide — largely in the Midwest and South — constitute "maternity care deserts," meaning they have no obstetric hospitals or birth centers and no obstetric providers.
Axios
