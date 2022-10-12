Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
New York farmers overtime rule under controversy
Starting in 2023, farmworkers in New York will be entitled to overtime pay for working more than 40 hours a week- lowered from 60 hours. But some local state lawmakers say they will be at a disadvantage compared to other states. The State Labor Department recently approved the move that...
13 WHAM
Local dairy farmers concerned about changes to overtime pay threshold
Rochester, N.Y. — Local farmers are upset about a new order that decreases the threshold for overtime pay in New York state. State Labor Commissioner Robert Reardon called it a step toward equity for all farmers across the state, but some local farmers said it's the wrong way to make that happen.
13 WHAM
Local education advocates call for alternative disciplinary methods for students
Rochester, N.Y. — Stephanie Vargas got emotional today when she was talking about her son, who was expelled from his daycare when he was just three years old. “This was very disheartening, very frustrating for me as a parent. My child didn’t understand why he couldn’t go back to his classroom. Why he could not see his friends, the people that he bonded with since he been in this facility since the age of 5 months,” says Vargas.
13 WHAM
Students carve out time to explore a promising career
Chili, N.Y. — The North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters hosted more than 200 local students for "Day at the Shop" this week. The three-day event at the Carpenters Union Rochester Training Center in Chili gave students a chance to explore career opportunities in construction trades, which are in high demand right now.
13 WHAM
Come sail away! NY State agency to auction off sailboats
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The New York State Office of General Services will be auctioning off some sailboats later this month. The 20 boats were part of SUNY Maritime College sailing team's 2012 fleet, declared as surplus. The auction is October 18 on Staten Island. The boats will be...
13 WHAM
Batavia man wins $1,000 A Week for Life
Batavia, N.Y. — A man from Genesee County has won the New York Lottery's $1,000 A Week for Life scratch-off game. Shawn Elkins of Batavia won the top prize and elected to receive it as an annuity, receiving his first payment of $33,582 after withholdings. Elkins will continue to...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Mystery Artist
Pittsford, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on the Calkins Road Middle School "mystery artist." After a long day at school when all the students and teachers go home, someone is leaving little works of art in classrooms. Each often has a motivational phrase paired with it to bring...
13 WHAM
Woman killed in Seneca County crash
Tyre, N.Y. — A three-car crash that killed a woman in Seneca County is under investigation. Police responded to State Route 318 just west of Gravel Road in Tyre around 10:50 a.m. Thursday. According to police, Deborah Patsos, 75, of Junius, was westbound when she crossed the center line...
13 WHAM
Police searching for missing teens
Perinton, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding two missing teenagers. Timothy Jenkins, 14, of Penfield, and Haley Fairley, 14, of Perinton, were last seen together Friday morning in the area of O'Connor Road in Perinton. Police didn't release any more information. Anyone with...
13 WHAM
Man found dead after fire in Livingston County
West Sparta, N.Y. — Crews found human remains at the scene of a house fire early Tuesday in Livingston County. Deputies responded shortly after midnight Tuesday morning to Nunda Byersville Road in West Sparta. The home was engulfed in flames when crews arrived. Several departments helped put out the...
