ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Comments / 1

Related
TheDailyBeast

Alleged Serial Killer Told Mom Who Caught Her With Baby: ‘Trust Me, I’m a Nurse’

A British nurse accused of murdering seven babies in her care was interrupted during one attack by the alleged victim’s mother who decided to pay a visit to her newborn son at the hospital, a court was told Tuesday.Lucy Letby, 32, has been charged with 22 crimes including the murder of five baby boys, two girls, and the attempted murder of 10 other infants at Countess of Chester Hospital in Chester, northwest England, between 2015 and 2016. Letby has denied the allegations.During her trial at Manchester Crown Court on Tuesday, the jury heard that the mother of a victim referred...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Retired butcher who stabbed blind wife of 60 years to ‘quieten her down’ spared jail

A 90-year-old retired butcher who stabbed his blind and ailing wife to “quieten her down” has been spared jail.Edward Turpin got a carving knife from the kitchen and attacked Joan Turpin, also 90, in bed at their home in Orpington, Kent, on 22 September last year.Afterwards, he called 999 and told the operator: "I don’t want to stop the bleeding. We want to die."While refusing to take direction over the phone, he urged emergency services to "hurry up", the Old Bailey was told.Turpin, who worked at Smithfield meat market in central London, was cleared of attempted murder and an alternative...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Woman killed and beheaded friend for money, Old Bailey hears

A devout Christian forged her friend's will after killing and decapitating her in order to get a "large sum" of money to repair her home, a court has heard. Jemma Mitchell, 38, from Willesden, north-west London, is accused of murdering Mee Kuen Chong, who was also known as Deborah. Ms...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Wife's 'nightmare' as man waits four years for trial

The wife of a man who has been told he will spend at least four years and four months in jail before standing trial says she is living in a "nightmare". Voja Petkovic, 36, was arrested in January 2019 and remains on remand despite not facing trial. He denies supplying...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Patterson
International Business Times

Family Of Rape Accused Attempt To Burn 15-year-old Pregnant Victim Alive

A teen rape victim was set ablaze by the perpetrator's mother and sister after he was asked to marry the girl, who was at least three months pregnant, reports said. The horrifying incident happened in a village near Mainpuri, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. According to the criminal complaint, the victim, a 15-year-old girl, was raped by a 25-year-old man identified by his first name Abhishek from the same village, three months ago, The New Indian Express reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Secondary School
The Independent

Teenagers launched deadly attack on dad after joking he ‘looked like Ant or Dec’

Five teenagers who beat a father to death after joking he looked like Ant or Dec have been sentenced.Danny Humble, 35, had enjoyed his first night out with his partner after lockdown ended and was walking home when he was punched to the ground, kicked and stamped on.The father-of-two suffered horrific head injuries in the attack on May 28 last year in Cramlington, Northumberland.Ex-soldier Alistair Dickson, 18, of Hawkins Way, Blyth, Northumberland, was convicted of murder after jurors at Newcastle Crown Court were told he stamped on Mr Humble’s head.Mr Justice Bennathan sentenced him to detention at His Majesty’s pleasure...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Victim whose chance encounter at the dentist led to the downfall of Melissa Caddick is set to break her silence in public for the first time

One of the few investors to receive their money back from fraudster Melissa Caddick is due to give evidence at her inquest. Dominique Ogilvie in August 2020 was waiting for a dental appointment when she had a chance encounter with Jennifer Porter, whose Australian Financial Services Licence Ms Caddick was illegally using as her own.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Archie Battersbee's mother says 'party' at her dead 12-year-old son's graveside was to mark her birthday as she denies claims of music and alcohol and says she only had gazebo because it was raining

The mother of Archie Battersbee is adamant that a 'party' at her dead 12-year-old son's graveside was to mark her birthday and did not have music or alcohol. Hollie Dance says she only had gazebo on Friday in the cemetery because a forecast said it would rain after complaints were made about her event to Southend Council.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Nurse's tragic final call to his girlfriend before plunging off 3,560ft peak on Mount Snowdon: Inquest hears 30-year-old phoned to say he was on his way back down before getting lost in fog and falling to death, inquest hears

A trainee nurse died in a fall after losing his way while descending from the mist-covered top of 3,560ft Snowdon, an inquest heard today. Doncaster hospital worker Ade Ajayi, 30, had travelled to North Wales for a short break with his partner but went up the peak alone. An inquest...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Parents of Olivia Pratt-Korbel watch in court as her alleged killer and his 'getaway driver' appear for the first time charged over the nine-year-old's murder

Little Olivia Pratt-Korbel's parents came face to face with the man accused of killing her as he appeared in court for the first time. Thomas Cashman, 34, was in Liverpool Magistrates' Court this morning alongside a second defendant, Paul Russell, 40, who is accused of assisting an offender by helping him dump his clothes and drive him to an address.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy