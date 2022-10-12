ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

The Independent

Alex Jones trial - live: Sandy Hook mother tells jury she was sent pictures of dead kids by hoax believers

Alex Jones’s second defamation trial over his “hoax” lies about the Sandy Hook massacre has entered its third week in Connecticut court.Testimony resumed Tuesday morning after a tense conclusion last week, which saw the Infowars host delay his return to the witness box following a rant at reporters outside the courthouse.His own defence attorneys waived their right to cross-examine him on Friday, and he is now expected to resume testimony as a witness for his defence next week after the judge decided against punishing him for urging jurors to do their own research.Testifying on Thursday, Jones shouted that he...
Salon

"It's not coming," Infowars host Owen Shroyer says as Jones gets hit with nearly $1 billion verdict

As a Connecticut jury read their verdict on Wednesday — awarding nearly $1 billion in compensatory damages to families of Sandy Hook shooting victims negatively impacted by Alex Jones' claims that the tragedy was a hoax — statements are already being made by the Infowars camp that, somehow, the bank-busting debt is actually a win for Jones in his efforts to champion "the truth."
The Independent

Sandy hook families warn against ‘wannabes’ following Alex Jones in ‘lies and deceit’ after record payout

The families of Sandy Hook victims reacted emotionally outside a Connecticut court to the $965m ruling a jury made against right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. The Infowars host has now had more than $1bn in verdicts made against him in two trials by family members who have suffered almost a decade of abuse and harassment because of his lies about the mass shooting.Jones, who was previously ordered by a Texas jury to pay a victim’s family more than $49m, was not in the courtroom on Wednesday afternoon as the jury returned their unanimous verdict against him.“There will be more...
Alex Jones
The Independent

Alex Jones will be forced to pay more than $1bn for his Sandy Hook lies

Alex Jones has been ordered to pay $965m to the families of victims of the Sandy Hook massacre who have suffered almost a decade of abuse and harassment because of the right-wing extremist’s lies about their murdered loved ones.Jurors in Connecticut reached the verdict on Wednesday afternoon after deliberating for more than three days in the Infowars host’s second of three defamation trials over his targeted attacks on families torn apart by the 2012 mass shooting.Mr Jones, who was previously ordered to pay a victim’s family more than $49m, was not in the courtroom as the jury returned their...
People

Alex Jones Ordered to Pay Sandy Hook Families Nearly $1 Billion for Lies that School Shooting Was Hoax

Alex Jones spread lies about the 2012 elementary school shooting, leading to harassment and death threats for the victims' families A jury in Connecticut has ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and the parent company of Infowars to pay $965 million to eight families who lost loved ones in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, as well as an FBI agent who was at the scene, for repeatedly lying that the massacre was hoax. On Wednesday, a jury in Waterbury found Jones liable for defamation after saying the shooting was "manufactured" and that the parents who...
