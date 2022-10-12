Read full article on original website
Marjorie Taylor Greene Ripped For Ludicrous Defense Of Alex Jones
Greene stood up for her fellow conspiracy theorist after a jury ordered Jones to pay $965 million for spreading lies about the Sandy Hook school massacre.
Alex Jones claims Sandy Hook families won't get his money, but they could start seizing his assets, attorney says
A jury on Wednesday ordered the Infowars host to pay nearly $1 billion in compensatory damages to the families of Sandy Hook victims.
Alex Jones trial - live: Sandy Hook mother tells jury she was sent pictures of dead kids by hoax believers
Alex Jones’s second defamation trial over his “hoax” lies about the Sandy Hook massacre has entered its third week in Connecticut court.Testimony resumed Tuesday morning after a tense conclusion last week, which saw the Infowars host delay his return to the witness box following a rant at reporters outside the courthouse.His own defence attorneys waived their right to cross-examine him on Friday, and he is now expected to resume testimony as a witness for his defence next week after the judge decided against punishing him for urging jurors to do their own research.Testifying on Thursday, Jones shouted that he...
Washington Examiner
Alex Jones 'boycotting' trial, flees on private jet as lawyer seeks to dismiss case
Conspiracy peddler and InfoWars founder Alex Jones fled his defamation trial Wednesday over his false claims about the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, according to Jones's attorney, who said his client was "boycotting" the trial. Jones left Connecticut on a private jet headed to Texas after he was due...
EW.com
M.I.A. equates 'every celebrity pushing vaccines' to Alex Jones lying about Sandy Hook
M.I.A. has slammed celebrities "for lying" by promoting coronavirus vaccines in the wake of a Connecticut jury ordering Infowars host Alex Jones to pay nearly $1 billion to Sandy Hook victims' families after he claimed that the deadly 2012 mass shooting was a hoax. The "Bad Girls" and "Paper Planes"...
Alex Jones Will Likely Be Broke 'For The Rest Of His Life,' Ex-Prosecutor Says
A former U.S. attorney said the Infowars host is financially doomed even if he tries to wiggle his way out of paying nearly $1 billion in damages.
"It's not coming," Infowars host Owen Shroyer says as Jones gets hit with nearly $1 billion verdict
As a Connecticut jury read their verdict on Wednesday — awarding nearly $1 billion in compensatory damages to families of Sandy Hook shooting victims negatively impacted by Alex Jones' claims that the tragedy was a hoax — statements are already being made by the Infowars camp that, somehow, the bank-busting debt is actually a win for Jones in his efforts to champion "the truth."
Sandy hook families warn against ‘wannabes’ following Alex Jones in ‘lies and deceit’ after record payout
The families of Sandy Hook victims reacted emotionally outside a Connecticut court to the $965m ruling a jury made against right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. The Infowars host has now had more than $1bn in verdicts made against him in two trials by family members who have suffered almost a decade of abuse and harassment because of his lies about the mass shooting.Jones, who was previously ordered by a Texas jury to pay a victim’s family more than $49m, was not in the courtroom on Wednesday afternoon as the jury returned their unanimous verdict against him.“There will be more...
Alex Jones will be forced to pay more than $1bn for his Sandy Hook lies
Alex Jones has been ordered to pay $965m to the families of victims of the Sandy Hook massacre who have suffered almost a decade of abuse and harassment because of the right-wing extremist’s lies about their murdered loved ones.Jurors in Connecticut reached the verdict on Wednesday afternoon after deliberating for more than three days in the Infowars host’s second of three defamation trials over his targeted attacks on families torn apart by the 2012 mass shooting.Mr Jones, who was previously ordered to pay a victim’s family more than $49m, was not in the courtroom as the jury returned their...
Alex Jones Ordered to Pay Sandy Hook Families Nearly $1 Billion for Lies that School Shooting Was Hoax
Alex Jones spread lies about the 2012 elementary school shooting, leading to harassment and death threats for the victims' families A jury in Connecticut has ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and the parent company of Infowars to pay $965 million to eight families who lost loved ones in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, as well as an FBI agent who was at the scene, for repeatedly lying that the massacre was hoax. On Wednesday, a jury in Waterbury found Jones liable for defamation after saying the shooting was "manufactured" and that the parents who...
