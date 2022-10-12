ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Beast

Putin Accused of Plotting Another ‘Full-Scale Offensive’ in Kremlin Leak

Russian President Vladimir Putin has plans to launch a full-scale offensive next year in Ukraine, which would mark a significant escalation from the “partial mobilization” Moscow initiated last month, according to Meduza, which cites “multiple” sources close to the Kremlin. To stall before launching a fuller...
Washington Examiner

Russian troops pour into Belarus ‘by the trainload’

Russian troops are pouring into Belarus “by the trainload.”. The news comes alongside an announcement from Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko that Russian troops would return to the country, which neighbors both Russia and Ukraine, in large numbers, according to the Belarusian state news agency Belta. Tens of thousands of Russian troops used Belarus as the staging ground for their initial northern offensive into Ukraine in February but mostly withdrew by late March. Since then, a few hundred Russian troops have stayed behind, mostly air and missile troops that use the close Russian ally as a launching pad for missile strikes into Ukraine, but that now appears to be changing.
The Atlantic

Russia Just Showed Why It’s Floundering in Ukraine

On Saturday, Ukraine showed why it is winning its war against Russia. On Monday, Russia showed why it is losing. Those two days revealed sharp contrasts between the two militaries. One is clever, well prepared, willing to undertake complex operations, and focused on maximally damaging its enemy’s ability to fight. The other is prone to bursts of rage and is open to committing any crime possible, but its actions are ultimately self-defeating.
Newsweek

Ukraine Beats Russia in War's First Drone Dogfight, Video Shows

Video of a purported clash between two drones belonging to Ukrainian and Russian armed forces has gone viral online. The clip was shared on the Telegram social media channel of XD Dnipr with the message, "the first air battle recorded on video between Ukrainian and Russian Mavic drones." "The victory...
TheDailyBeast

Russian Inmates Missing Limbs Get ‘Worthless’ War Pardons

Russian inmates who were yanked out of prison to fight in Ukraine have begun receiving their promised “‘pardons” for taking part in the war—but legal experts say the supposed pardons are actually bogus.The news comes as Russia’s war effort grew increasingly deranged this week as the prison-recruiting tactic apparently became the official new modus operandi. The Wagner Group, a private military force linked to the Kremlin and run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin, had for weeks been visiting prisons across Russia to lure convicted murders, robbers, and even a cannibal to join the war against Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry,...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Is Back in Ukraine's Good Graces

Elon Musk and Ukraine seem to be hand in hand again. The billionaire CEO of Tesla (TSLA) seems to have regained his place as a hero in the eyes of the Ukrainian people, 10 days after he proposed a controversial peace plan. The peace plan, unveiled on Oct. 3, mirrored...
BBC

Ukraine war round-up: Russian military exhausted and US tech giant Meta blacklisted

Russian strikes on Ukraine continued for a second day on Tuesday, hitting energy and other key infrastructure targets across the country. The deadly attacks caused widespread blackouts in the western Lviv region, Dnipropetrovsk in the south-east and Vinnytsia in the south-west. Electricity rationing is in place in the capital Kyiv...
TheDailyBeast

Kremlin TV Exposes the Real Goal of Putin’s ‘Revenge-Bombs’

Russia escalated its reign of terror against its neighbor this week, raining missiles on the people of Ukraine and civilian infrastructure in what appeared to be a series of indiscriminate strikes. While the attacks seemed to be devoid of any military meaning—changing nothing on the battlefield, where Russia continues to lose—the rationale behind them was revealed on Russian state media, where the ugly truth is systematically breaking through state-erected barriers.
buckinghamshirelive.com

IKEA sacks 10,000 Russian workers in Ukraine war fallout

IKEA has fired 10,000 workers in Russia after a fallout over the Ukraine war. The Swedish furniture giant halted operations in Russia in March following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The chain already "had to say goodbye" to around 10,000 of its 12,000 employees in Russia, Jesper Brodin, the chief executive...
Salon

Ukraine's victory "almost a done deal": Military expert on how Russia's invasion imploded

Eight months ago, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine, describing it as a "special military operation." Most military analysts expected an easy victory. The Russians had a significant numerical advantage in personnel and equipment, much greater firepower, air and naval superiority and seemingly bottomless resources with which to impose its will. It was reasonable to believe that Russia would conquer Ukraine rapidly and then replace the existing government before declaring "victory".
AFP

Ukraine claims new gains, welcomes Western air defence pledge

Ukraine said Wednesday it had reclaimed more territory in the south and welcomed a Western pledge to deliver air defence systems to Kyiv "as fast as we can" after days of intense Russian missile strikes. - 'Need more artillery' - Some of the anti-aircraft defence systems pledged by Western allies began arriving in Ukraine this week.
