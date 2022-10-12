ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, CA

A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash site

By Scott Gleeson, USA TODAY
 2 days ago
Jolissa Fuentes' car is shown crashed near Pine Flat Lake, Calif. Fresno County Sheriff's Office

The body of a missing California woman was found on Tuesday at the scene of a wrecked car that went off a cliff. The woman had gone missing two months ago.

Selma (Calif.) Police Department Chief Rudy Alcaraz told reporters at a joint news conference with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office that the body of 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes, who went missing Aug. 8, was discovered Monday in a ravine along with the smashed car and the woman's belongings.

"We wish that we had better news," he said. "I wish that we could have brought Ms. Fuentes home."

The single-car accident occurred near Pine Flat Lake, a reservoir in the Sierra Nevada foothills of eastern Fresno County, Alcaraz said. No foul play was suspected. Tire tracks showed where the car sped off the road, and officers had to rappel 250 feet down the cliff to reach the vehicle and Fuentes' body.

Enormous: Shipwreck discovered in Lake Superior 120 years after storm sank Whaleback vessel

Alcaraz was the first officer to spot the vehicle debris and tire tracks that helped search teams target the car.

"He promised me he was going to find my daughter,” Fuentes’ father, Joe Fuentes, said at the Tuesday’s news conference . “He’s my hero."

The coroner’s office has yet to officially confirm the identity of the remains.

According to police back in August, Fuentes was at a family gathering the night of August 6 when she drove home in the overnight hours to get some belongings.

According to police back in August, Fuentes was at a family gathering the night of August 6 when she drove home in the overnight hours to get some belongings.

Comments / 181

K. Rod
2d ago

prayers for her family man 22 years old so young I can't imagine what her family must be going through she was just a baby I say baby because I have a child that age and that's so young much prayers for the family through this dark time

Reply(18)
118
Snowflake Hunter
2d ago

They found tire tracks in the dirt two months after she went over the cliff? How are they still there or better yet how did nobody see them all this time?

Reply(18)
60
Jaye Baby
2d ago

Such a sad story. Thank God they were able to find her just wish it could have been under different circumstances. My condolences to her family 🙏🏽🙏🏽🕊️

Reply(3)
27
 

TheDailyBeast

Small Clue Leads Police Chief to Missing Woman’s Body

The body of Jolissa Fuentes has been found after she went missing Aug. 7 without a trace. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and Selma Police Department confirmed the discovery in a press conference on Wednesday, noting that Selma Police Department Chief Rudy Alcaraz made the find near Pine Flat Creek in the Sierra Nevada foothills of eastern Fresno County on Monday. Chief Alcaraz initially spotted a clue: old tire tracks and vehicle debris “that went through vegetation and off a cliff.” He subsequently contacted the Fresno County Sheriff's Office and requested that members of the search and rescue team respond to the site. After using drones, deputies rappelled down more than 400 feet off the roadway and discovered a damaged car. The vehicle belonged to Jolissa Fuentes. Human remains and some of Fuentes’ personal belongings were discovered in the ravine. Recovery efforts continued into Tuesday, with authorities believing Fuentes was involved in a traffic collision before her vehicle subsequently veered off the road. The coroner’s office is working to confirm her identity and police said no foul play is suspected.Read it at Fresno County Sheriff’s Office
