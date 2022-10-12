Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Birwood Wall Historic Marker visited by Thomasville Native.Mykhael Ben YahudahThomasville, GA
Retailer Fined, License Suspended over Unregistered Cannabis Product Claims in MichiganWilliam DavisMichigan State
Detroit Lions land QB of future in 2023 NFL Mock Draft
Will Jared Goff be the Detroit Lions quarterback of the future or will they decide to go in a different direction?. Through the first four weeks of the 2022 season, Goff played very well and though he certainly made some big mistakes, he led the top-scoring offense in the entire NFL. Following the first month of the season, the majority of Lions fans seemed to agree that Goff was the Lions QB of the future.
Dan Campbell explains how he will fix Detroit Lions’ pass rush
When the Detroit Lions selected EDGE Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, head coach Dan Campbell hoped the former Heisman Trophy finalist would immediately improve the defense’s ability to rush the passer. Unfortunately, the Hutchinson has been pretty nonexistent so far (other...
Jamaal Williams on pace to set Detroit Lions record
What record is Jamaal Williams on pace to shatter?Will Williams break Barry’s record?. Don’t look now, but RB Jamaal Williams is currently on pace to shatter a Detroit Lions record held by the GOAT, Barry Sanders. Heading into the 2022 season, Williams was clearly the No. 2 running...
AP source: Tagovailoa, Bridgewater out of protocols
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater were both released from concussion protocols on Saturday, according to a person with knowledge of the decisions. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the moves were not announced publicly by...
Gameday Saginaw! See MLive Player of the Week, with Week 8 schedule, conference standings
In a 28-21 loss to rival Freeland, Swan Valley senior Payton Guilbeaux ran, caught and threw the ball, giving the Vikings a shot at upsetting their rival. That didn’t surprise Swan Valley coach Kevin Gavenda. “He’s a super-intelligent player,” Gavenda said. “Even last week, for having minimal reps at...
Lansing Catholic back in win column after handling Fowlerville
FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - After dropping its last two matchups, the Lansing Catholic Cougars got back into the win column with a sound victory over Fowlerville. The Cougars rolled offensively, thanks in part to senior Jack Jacobs getting the start at quarterback tonight, accounting for three total touchdowns, to get his team within a game of becoming postseason eligible.
Watch: Hillsdale Academy wins County Cup, defeats Hillsdale in season finale
HILLSDALE — Hillsdale Academy capped off their 2022 regular season campaign with another winning record and another year of hoisting the County Cup. The 8-6-3 Colts bounced back from a loss to Shrine Catholic and ended their regular season with a 5-0 win over cross-town rival Hillsdale High School.
