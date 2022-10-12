Read full article on original website
John Delibos
2d ago
The Raiders have a discipline problem and that's a culture that starts from the top down. 🤔
NFL player Davante Adams charged with misdemeanor assault, could be banned for shoving sideline cameraman
The NFL’s Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault after pushing down a photographer on Monday and is facing possible suspension. The National Football League said on Tuesday that Mr Adams, who plays for the Las Vegas Raiders, had been facing suspension and a police complaint over an incident where, after coming off the field at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Monday night, he appeared to shove a person to the ground.Per CNN, video showed Mr Adams using “two hands to push the man.” Police spokesperson Sgt. Jake Becchina told the network that the photographer “made...
atozsports.com
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is facing a situation for the first time in his NFL career this week
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is facing a situation this week for the first time in his NFL career. ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted on Wednesday morning that Mahomes, for the first time as an NFL player, is a home underdog this week in the Chiefs’ matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
PICTURED: Freelance cameraman who was hospitalized after being shoved to ground by Raiders' Davante Adams as he stormed off field following loss in Kansas City - as the wide receiver is cited for misdemeanor assault
Kansas City police have publicly identified the freelancer who was shoved over by Davante Adams on the sideline of Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night. Ryan Zebley, also known as Park, a 20-year-old student working as a freelance photographer and cameraperson, was working for ESPN's Monday Night Football crew during the Raiders-Chiefs game when he was pushed over by the frustrated Adams and ultimately hospitalized.
Las Vegas judge sides with former Raiders coach Jon Gruden as NFL seeks arbitration
A Clark County judge has sided with former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden in the NFL’s push to settle his lawsuit against the league through arbitration -- and not the public process of discovery.
Raiders' Davante Adams charged for shoving photographer
Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a photographer to the ground as he left the field following a loss at Kansas City. Kansas City, Missouri, police said Adams pushed Ryan Zebley to the ground while running off the field following the Raiders'...
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills just ended this mind-blowing Patrick Mahomes gambling streak
It’s Wednesday. There was no football last night, and yet Patrick Mahomes is somehow still blowing minds. That’s because the Buffalo Bills opened as road favorites for their huge tilt against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, snapping this almost unthinkable streak. Check it out. It’s hard to...
Al Bundy congratulates Chiefs TE Travis Kelce for tying historic touchdown feat
With the win over the Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's four touchdowns also tied a record set by "Al Bundy" in 1966.
Photos show Las Vegas nightclub beating alleging involving NFL’s Alvin Kamara as victim files $10M lawsuit
A civil lawsuit filed Friday against New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara includes photographs of the alleged beating of a man outside of a Las Vegas nightclub and asks a jury to award the victim $10 million.
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
First injury report for Chiefs vs. Bills, Week 6
The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills both released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. There are lots of names on the reports, but overall the news is trending positive for both teams. Check out the injury report for each team down below:. Chiefs. Player Injury Participation*
Grandview parent upset by high school fight
Terry English was head coach of the Bishop Miege High School girls basketball team from 1975 to 2021. Today marks a sad day in the history of the Kansas City Fire Department and the KC metro as a whole. New protected bike paths for cyclists in KCMO.
Chiefs’ Frank Clark describes why illness forced him to leave Raiders game
It's no secret Kansas City Chiefs DE Frank Clark has had stomach issues in the past, but this was the first time he's left a game for it.
NFL Insider Offers Clarity On The Davante Adams Charges
Star wide receiver Davante Adams has faced a lot of heat for shoving a photographer to the ground following the Las Vegas Raiders' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. Wednesday, it was reported that Adams' consequences could extend beyond a fine or suspension from the NFL. ESPN ...
New protected bike paths for cyclists in KCMO
Terry English was head coach of the Bishop Miege High School girls basketball team from 1975 to 2021. Today marks a sad day in the history of the Kansas City Fire Department and the KC metro as a whole. Oak Grove High School hosts forum in response to fentanyl poisonings.
Opinion: Davante Adams's shove is a symptom of a much bigger problem
Sure, it's a multi-billion dollar game, but still a game. It's important enough that you should feel crappy when you lose. It's not soo important that you stop being responsible for your actions. The Davante Adams situation just reminded a lot of people of that fact.
Bills fans descend on KC hoping for different result from last season’s playoffs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - This weekend, the Chiefs will take on the Bills in what could be the biggest game of the regular season. Many of the Bills fans were already pre-partying at Al’s Bar and Grill in Parkville. Owner Alan Burns lived in Buffalo for 42 years and came to KC 26 years ago. Then 13 years ago, he opened his bar.
The Vikings will try to get first win in Miami since 1976
When the Minnesota Vikings head down to Miami to take on the Dolphins, they will be trying to do something they haven’t done since the Bud Grant era: win a football game in Miami. The Vikings have played the Dolphins 13 times in their history including Super Bowl VIII...
Reid says Butker will play; McDuffie likely to rest against Bills
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said kicker Harrison Butker is expected to play in Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs’ sixth-year kicker missed four straight games after injuring his left ankle kicking off in Kansas City’s season-opener against the Arizona Cardinals. Special teams coordinator Dave Toub said Thursday that Butker was back to his full run-up for field goal attempts after making a 54-yarder against the Cardinals with just a one-step procedure.
