Santa Barbara Independent
Culture Wars Invade Goleta School Board Race￼￼
In retrospect, few complaints reached our ears regarding the Goleta schools during the pandemic, and even now, Goleta parents are upbeat about their schools. It’s a stark contrast to the Santa Barbara schools, which seemed to have villagers armed with metaphoric torches and pitchforks at every school board meeting.
myburbank.com
BUSD Hires a New Assistant Superintendent of Administrative Services With Controversial Past
Andy Cantwell has been named the new Assistant Superintendent of Administrative Services by the Burbank Unified School District in an email sent to parents by Superintendent Dr. Matt Hill last week. The email stated that Cantwell “began his administrative career with the Santa Barbara County Education Office working in finance...
Coastal View
Teaching credentials revoked from school board candidate in 2013
Carpinteria Unified School Board of Trustees candidate Nuh Kimbwala had his teaching credentials revoked in 2013 after an incident at Harding School, where he worked and was removed as a principal during the year prior. In April 2013, the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing (CTC) revoked Kimbwala’s teaching credentials, and...
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Court Filings Indicate Alleged Santa Ynez Homicide Was Worse Than Reported
Noozhawk turns 15 years old this weekend, a remarkable run for a cockamamie idea to provide professionally reported and edited local news exclusively online. Our fledgling start-up covering Santa Barbara and Goleta launched on Oct. 16, 2007, and has grown into a countywide news source that locals like YOU rely on for independent, objective and trustworthy journalism every single day — and often several times a day.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Op-Ed: More Thoughts on Measure T
I've heard the arguments pro and con. I personally would be pleased the project didn't go forward. That's Yes on T. But then, what if residents of Carpinteria opposed and blocked the mobile home court I live in today? I wouldn't have a home. I change my vote to No on T; I want my home.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What are the nine most expensive homes that sold in Santa Barbara the week of Oct. 2?
A house in Santa Barbara that sold for $2.3 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Barbara in the last week. In total, 9 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $1.3 million. The average price per square foot was $971.
Santa Barbara Edhat
County Partners with Goleta Church to Install Obern Trail Bike Repair Station
Community members in the Eastern Goleta Valley celebrated the installation of a bicycle repair station near the bridge at Arroyo Road and More Mesa Drive this weekend. The station was a collaboration between Santa Barbara County Public Works and the Santa Barbara Seventh Day Adventist Church. After Transportation Division maintenance staff constructed a concrete pad on County property, the church purchased and installed the station. The church will be responsible for monitoring and maintaining the station.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Farmhouse sells in Santa Maria for $1.5 million
A house built in 1981 located in the 7100 block of Foxen Canyon Road in Santa Maria has a new owner. The 1,552-square-foot property was sold on Sept. 13, 2022. The $1,500,000 purchase price works out to $966 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 3.1-acre lot.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Two-bedroom home sells in Santa Barbara for $3.5 million
A 2,686-square-foot house built in 1910 has changed hands. The spacious historic property located in the 600 block of Micheltorena Street in Santa Barbara was sold on Aug. 16, 2022 for $3,500,000, or $1,303 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
Popular business Crumble Cookies opens in Santa Maria
Crumble cookies opened its first location on the Central Coast in the Enos Ranch Shopping Center on Betteravia Road on Friday morning with a line of cookie fanatics waiting outside for the doors to open. The post Popular business Crumble Cookies opens in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Classified employees hold rally outside SMJUHSD Board meeting
CSEA Chapter 455 held a Rally at the SMJUHSD Board meeting. In their efforts to increase salary wages. The post Classified employees hold rally outside SMJUHSD Board meeting appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
"Santa Barbara County Inferno"
It was a massive inferno which started in a mountain range northwest of Santa Barbara, and propelled by 70-mile-an-hour winds, burned a half dozen miles downhill to the Pacific Ocean. The Alisal wildfire charred some 17,000 acres of land, cosed the main coastal highway from Los Angeles to San Francisco...
Santa Barbara Edhat
SBUSD Board Wannabes Debate Hilda, Equity & Racism, Charters, Literacy & Qualifications
The three contenders for the District 1 seat on Santa Barbara Unified's school board on Monday night sparred over whose life experience best qualifies them to help address the seemingly intractable disparity in education achievement between Latino and white students. In what has emerged as a marquee local race in...
Santa Barbara Edhat
SB City Council Adopts Historic Oversight Committee for Police and Fire
The City Council took an historic first step to create a civilian oversight system on Tuesday with a unanimous vote to adopt an ordinance assigning additional oversight duties and authorities to the Board of Fire and Police Commissioners. Councilwoman Meagan Harmon said that civilian oversight is fundamentally about increasing transparency...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Santa Maria the week of Oct. 2?
A house in Santa Maria that sold for $900,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the last week. In total, 17 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $570,235. The average price per square foot ended up at $358.
Massive Highway 101 corridor project gets $75 million loan. How will money be spent?
The construction project aims to improve traffic flow on a critical Central Coast stretch of the highway.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Supes Agree to $28 Million Settlement for Billing Practices
Santa Barbara County administrators announced late Tuesday, October 11, that they’d agreed to settle a complaint filed by the Department of Justice amounting to $28 million. The Department of Justice claimed $21 million worth of bills had been improperly filed and collected by the Santa Barbara Department of Behavioral Wellness on behalf of low-income patients seeking treatment for mental health problems. According to the settlement, the county will pay the Department of Justice $21.4 million for billing errors that took place over 10 years, from 2008 to 2018. In addition, the county will pay the whistleblower, Judith Zissa, a former Behavioral Wellness employee, $3 million for being fired in a retaliatory manner and another $3.6 million to cover Zissa’s attorney’s fees.
Santa Barbara Edhat
First Thursday Aerials and Tesla Coil
We are back from almost a month away in time for October First Thursday. So many amazing sights, art and performances to squeeze into the limited time!. As usual, we started at the Santa Barbara Film Festival (SBIFF) office. The featured film was "Sonder" by Joey Szalkiewicz. A very personal look at homelessness in Santa Barbara and efforts to solve the problem. The director explained the hard work needed to gain the trust and respect of the people featured in the film.
kclu.org
"Santa Barbara County's Back-To-Back Disasters"
Santa Barbara County was hit by a pair of back-to-back emergencies during a two week period in October of 2021. On October 11th, a massive wildfire started in the mountains northwest of Santa Barbara. 70-mile-an-hour winds quickly pushed the blaze downhill for a dozen miles, burning all the way to the Pacific Ocean, and closing the main coastal highway from Los Angeles to San Francisco. The highway was closed for three days, with hundreds evacuated and 12 homes destroyed.
oceanhomemag.com
Escape to Southern California’s Only All-Suite Oceanfront Resort
RLJ Lodging Trust has announced the debut of Zachari Dunes on Mandalay Beach, Curio Collection by Hilton, following a full-scale renovation and brand conversion. As Southern California’s only all-suite oceanfront resort, Zachari Dunes’ multi-million-dollar transformation elevates the standout coastal 250-all-suite property to an upscale hideaway complete with an array of thoughtful amenities and unparalleled beach views.
