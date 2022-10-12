ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

VikingsTerritory

Dolphins Name Starting QB vs. Vikings

While the injury statuses of Miami Dolphins QBs Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater were up in the air this week, head coach Mike McDaniel has made a decision at QB1 for Week 6. When the Minnesota Vikings arrive town, the Dolphins will showcase rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson. Pro Football Focus’...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Ron Rivera storms out of press conference after emphatic rejection to report that he did not want Carson Wentz

Had you not watched Thursday's Week 6 opener between the Commanders and Bears and you simply tuned into Ron Rivera's postgame press conference, you would have thought Washington came out on the losing end. That wasn't the case, however, as the Commanders were able to hang on to the 12-7 victory to stop their four-game losing skid. Cause for celebration, right? Well, things never seem to be that straightforward in Washington.
WASHINGTON, DC
Tampa Bay Times

Former USF standout Deadrin Senat’s star on the rise again in Tampa

TAMPA — In the glistening assortment of free agents purchased by the Bucs this offseason, Deadrin Senat’s name elicited nary a grain of glitter. The luster that accompanied the former USF nose tackle to Atlanta, where the Falcons drafted him in the third round in 2018, had long since vanished. He certainly didn’t possess the shimmer of Julio Jones or sheen of Kyle Rudolph. He didn’t have the gloss of Akiem Hicks or gleam of Logan Ryan.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Patriots' Kevin Harris: Gets call-up from practice squad

The Patriots signed Harris off their practice squad Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. The sixth-round rookie out of South Carolina was unable to secure a spot on the Patriots' Week 1 roster, but New England thought enough of the 5-foot-10, 225-pound back to include him on its practice squad once he cleared waivers. With Ty Montgomery (knee) having since been moved to injured reserve and with Damien Harris (hamstring) looking unlikely to suit up Sunday in Cleveland, Kevin Harris looks like he could get the chance to make his NFL debut Week 6. Though Rhamondre Stevenson is capable of playing on both early downs and passing downs and is projected to take on a heavier role than usual this weekend, Harris could make for an ideal power-running complement when Stevenson needs a breather.
NFL
CBS Sports

Lil'Jordan Humphrey: Staying with Pats

The Patriots re-signed Humphrey to the practice squad Thursday. Humphrey opened the regular season on New England's practice squad and was elevated for the season opener before signing to the active roster shortly thereafter. However, the fourth-year wideout saw his playing time fall over each of the past three weeks and was waived Tuesday. Humphrey should now be a likely candidate for subsequent game-day activations moving forward.
NFL
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Week 6 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em Wide Receivers: Christian Kirk gets back in gear

Now the byes start to bite us, too. Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds, Robert Woods, Brandin Cook and Nico Collins all have a week off. Tyreek Hill, Tee Higgins, Michael Thomas, Keenan Allen, Chris Olave, Drake London, Rashod Bateman, Jahan Dotson, Julio Jones, Jarvis Landry, Isaiah McKenzie, Treylon Burks, Kadarius Toney, Christian Watson, D.J. Chark, Kenny Golladay, Wan'Dale Robinson and Nelson Agholor are among those dealing with injuries. So which wideouts should you be counting on this week?
NFL
WSOC Charlotte

AP source: Tagovailoa, Bridgewater out of protocols

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater were both released from concussion protocols on Saturday, according to a person with knowledge of the decisions. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the moves were not announced...
NFL
CBS Sports

Colts' Sam Ehlinger: Will be primary backup in Week 6

Ehlinger will be active for Sunday's contest against the Jaguars and will serve as the primary backup to Matt Ryan, Mike Chappell of FOX 59 reports. Nick Foles has been operating as the backup to Ryan through the first five weeks of the season, but Foles will be inactive for Sunday, paving the way for Ehlinger to be the No. 2 quarterback behind Ryan. Per Chappell, this isn't seen as a threat to Ryan's starting gig, but it does indicate that the Colts won't hesitate to see what Ehlinger can do if the Colts' offense continues to struggle.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Cleared for Week 6

Maddox doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against Dallas. Maddox, who's missed back-to-back games due to an ankle issue, is set to make his first appearance since Week 3. Before his injury, the 2018 fourth-round pick was operating as the Eagles' top nickel corner and played over 80 percent of the team's defensive snaps in each of his appearances. He figures to reprise that role against the Cowboys on Sunday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Rams' Tyler Higbee: Gets injury tag for Week 6

Rams head coach Sean McVay said Higbee (ankle) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, but the tight end is expected to play, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports. The Rams are giving questionable designations to both of their top pass catchers in Higbee and wideout Cooper...
NFL
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Now dealing with hip issue

Godwin (hip/knee) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday. Previously, Godwin tended to hamstring and knee injuries this season, so the addition of a hip issue is a new reality for the sixth-year pro. The Buccaneers' receiving corps remains banged up, as Julio Jones (knee), Russell Gage (ankle) and Jaelon Darden (tooth) all didn't practice Wednesday. Godwin has gutted through his health concerns the last two games en route to 14 touches for 122 yards from scrimmage, and he'll look to do the same Sunday at Pittsburgh, assuming he gains clearance to play.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Practices fully throughout week

Waddle (groin) was a full practice participant throughout the week and doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Vikings. In Week 5, both Waddle and Tyreek Hill (quadriceps/foot) missed practice time and took questionable tags into the Dolphins' game against the Jets. The two receivers were cleared to play in the 40-17 loss, but both Waddle (three catches for 23 yards on four targets) and Hill (seven receptions for 47 yards on seven targets) turned in their worst and second-worst performances, respectively, of the season while working mostly with third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson. Like Waddle, Hill was a full participant in practice throughout the week, and while the two receivers look to be in a better spot health-wise heading into this Sunday, they will once again have to make do with Thompson under center. After struggling in his first NFL action in relief of Teddy Bridgewater (concussion), Thompson will at least have the benefit of a full week of reps with the first-team offense in advance of his first career start.
NFL
CBS Sports

Panthers' Frankie Luvu: Regresses in practice Thursday

Luvu (shoulder) was a limited participant during the Panthers' practice Thursday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports. Luvu has been dealing with a lingering shoulder injury since mid-September and was ruled out for the first time this season in Week 5. The 26-year-old linebacker returned to practice in full Wednesday, though it appears this injury has flared back up given his limited participation Thursday. Luvu recorded 32 tackles, two passes defended, an interception and a forced fumble over Carolina's first four games, and he'll have one more practice to improve his health before Sunday's game against the Rams.
CHARLOTTE, NC

