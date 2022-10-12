Read full article on original website
Dolphins Name Starting QB vs. Vikings
While the injury statuses of Miami Dolphins QBs Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater were up in the air this week, head coach Mike McDaniel has made a decision at QB1 for Week 6. When the Minnesota Vikings arrive town, the Dolphins will showcase rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson. Pro Football Focus’...
CBS Sports
Ron Rivera storms out of press conference after emphatic rejection to report that he did not want Carson Wentz
Had you not watched Thursday's Week 6 opener between the Commanders and Bears and you simply tuned into Ron Rivera's postgame press conference, you would have thought Washington came out on the losing end. That wasn't the case, however, as the Commanders were able to hang on to the 12-7 victory to stop their four-game losing skid. Cause for celebration, right? Well, things never seem to be that straightforward in Washington.
CBS Sports
Cowboys legend Troy Aikman weighs in on Dallas' QB situation, asks: 'Do we put Dak (Prescott) back in?'
Dak Prescott or Cooper Rush, who would you want as quarterback of your team? It is one of the biggest questions for the Dallas Cowboys right now and it seems everyone has an opinion on the matter, including former Cowboy and Hall of Famer Troy Aikman. When Precott exited the...
Former USF standout Deadrin Senat’s star on the rise again in Tampa
TAMPA — In the glistening assortment of free agents purchased by the Bucs this offseason, Deadrin Senat’s name elicited nary a grain of glitter. The luster that accompanied the former USF nose tackle to Atlanta, where the Falcons drafted him in the third round in 2018, had long since vanished. He certainly didn’t possess the shimmer of Julio Jones or sheen of Kyle Rudolph. He didn’t have the gloss of Akiem Hicks or gleam of Logan Ryan.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 6 lineup decisions: Starts, Sits, Sleepers and Busts to know for every game
Fantasy Football is all about the matchups. Even though you drafted your team with certain hopes and intentions, your weekly lineup decisions shouldn't be determined by the order you picked your players in. You need to check who your players play and make sure you've got the right guys in -- and the wrong guys out.
Jonathan Taylor injury update is good news for Matt Ryan, Colts vs. Jaguars
Jonathan Taylor has not enjoyed a great 2022 season. The Indianapolis Colts star’s production has not been otherworldly like it was last year and he is dealing with an ankle injury. As the Colts prepare to face the Jacksonville Jaguars, Matt Ryan and the offense are hoping that the workhorse running back is ready to play.
Fan Friday: Answering your questions about the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of Week 6
We're officially past the quarter mark with the 2022 season for the Jacksonville Jaguars. With the team's overall record at 2-3, we have a pretty good idea about what to expect moving forward: some inconsistency with a bit of brilliance mixed in — at least for now. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is the topic...
CBS Sports
Patriots' Kevin Harris: Gets call-up from practice squad
The Patriots signed Harris off their practice squad Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. The sixth-round rookie out of South Carolina was unable to secure a spot on the Patriots' Week 1 roster, but New England thought enough of the 5-foot-10, 225-pound back to include him on its practice squad once he cleared waivers. With Ty Montgomery (knee) having since been moved to injured reserve and with Damien Harris (hamstring) looking unlikely to suit up Sunday in Cleveland, Kevin Harris looks like he could get the chance to make his NFL debut Week 6. Though Rhamondre Stevenson is capable of playing on both early downs and passing downs and is projected to take on a heavier role than usual this weekend, Harris could make for an ideal power-running complement when Stevenson needs a breather.
New Orleans Saints Get Concerning Injury News On Thursday
The New Orleans Saints have been hit hard by injuries all season. It appears that will continue to be the case when they host the Cincinnati Bengals this week. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Saints were without three big names during Thursday's practice: wide receivers Michael Thomas and ...
CBS Sports
Lil'Jordan Humphrey: Staying with Pats
The Patriots re-signed Humphrey to the practice squad Thursday. Humphrey opened the regular season on New England's practice squad and was elevated for the season opener before signing to the active roster shortly thereafter. However, the fourth-year wideout saw his playing time fall over each of the past three weeks and was waived Tuesday. Humphrey should now be a likely candidate for subsequent game-day activations moving forward.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 6 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em Wide Receivers: Christian Kirk gets back in gear
Now the byes start to bite us, too. Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds, Robert Woods, Brandin Cook and Nico Collins all have a week off. Tyreek Hill, Tee Higgins, Michael Thomas, Keenan Allen, Chris Olave, Drake London, Rashod Bateman, Jahan Dotson, Julio Jones, Jarvis Landry, Isaiah McKenzie, Treylon Burks, Kadarius Toney, Christian Watson, D.J. Chark, Kenny Golladay, Wan'Dale Robinson and Nelson Agholor are among those dealing with injuries. So which wideouts should you be counting on this week?
AP source: Tagovailoa, Bridgewater out of protocols
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater were both released from concussion protocols on Saturday, according to a person with knowledge of the decisions. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the moves were not announced...
Wednesday Dolphins Notebook: Jackson Back, O'Connell's Miami Connection, Focus on the Vikings, and More
Tackle Austin Jackson returned to practice for the first time in a month
Bengals issue final injury report before Week 6 vs. Saints
The Cincinnati Bengals had plenty of injury questions chasing them into a Week 6 encounter with the New Orleans Saints. Headlining those questions was wide receiver Tee Higgins. He reaggravated an ankle injury a week ago during the loss to the Ravens and was limited most of the week. Then...
CBS Sports
Colts' Sam Ehlinger: Will be primary backup in Week 6
Ehlinger will be active for Sunday's contest against the Jaguars and will serve as the primary backup to Matt Ryan, Mike Chappell of FOX 59 reports. Nick Foles has been operating as the backup to Ryan through the first five weeks of the season, but Foles will be inactive for Sunday, paving the way for Ehlinger to be the No. 2 quarterback behind Ryan. Per Chappell, this isn't seen as a threat to Ryan's starting gig, but it does indicate that the Colts won't hesitate to see what Ehlinger can do if the Colts' offense continues to struggle.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Cleared for Week 6
Maddox doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against Dallas. Maddox, who's missed back-to-back games due to an ankle issue, is set to make his first appearance since Week 3. Before his injury, the 2018 fourth-round pick was operating as the Eagles' top nickel corner and played over 80 percent of the team's defensive snaps in each of his appearances. He figures to reprise that role against the Cowboys on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Rams' Tyler Higbee: Gets injury tag for Week 6
Rams head coach Sean McVay said Higbee (ankle) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, but the tight end is expected to play, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports. The Rams are giving questionable designations to both of their top pass catchers in Higbee and wideout Cooper...
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Now dealing with hip issue
Godwin (hip/knee) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday. Previously, Godwin tended to hamstring and knee injuries this season, so the addition of a hip issue is a new reality for the sixth-year pro. The Buccaneers' receiving corps remains banged up, as Julio Jones (knee), Russell Gage (ankle) and Jaelon Darden (tooth) all didn't practice Wednesday. Godwin has gutted through his health concerns the last two games en route to 14 touches for 122 yards from scrimmage, and he'll look to do the same Sunday at Pittsburgh, assuming he gains clearance to play.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Practices fully throughout week
Waddle (groin) was a full practice participant throughout the week and doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Vikings. In Week 5, both Waddle and Tyreek Hill (quadriceps/foot) missed practice time and took questionable tags into the Dolphins' game against the Jets. The two receivers were cleared to play in the 40-17 loss, but both Waddle (three catches for 23 yards on four targets) and Hill (seven receptions for 47 yards on seven targets) turned in their worst and second-worst performances, respectively, of the season while working mostly with third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson. Like Waddle, Hill was a full participant in practice throughout the week, and while the two receivers look to be in a better spot health-wise heading into this Sunday, they will once again have to make do with Thompson under center. After struggling in his first NFL action in relief of Teddy Bridgewater (concussion), Thompson will at least have the benefit of a full week of reps with the first-team offense in advance of his first career start.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Frankie Luvu: Regresses in practice Thursday
Luvu (shoulder) was a limited participant during the Panthers' practice Thursday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports. Luvu has been dealing with a lingering shoulder injury since mid-September and was ruled out for the first time this season in Week 5. The 26-year-old linebacker returned to practice in full Wednesday, though it appears this injury has flared back up given his limited participation Thursday. Luvu recorded 32 tackles, two passes defended, an interception and a forced fumble over Carolina's first four games, and he'll have one more practice to improve his health before Sunday's game against the Rams.
