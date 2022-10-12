Read full article on original website
UK Government Reverses Course to Stabilize Financial Markets
U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss reversed course after plans for sweeping tax cuts sparked weeks of market turmoil, firing the finance minister behind the proposal and insisting the government will hew to “fiscal discipline.”. "It is clear that parts of our mini-budget went further and faster than markets were...
Fed Pivot Definition
A Fed pivot occurs when the Federal Reserve, which is the U.S. central bank, reverses its policy outlook and changes course from expansionary (loose) to contractionary (tight) monetary policy—or, conversely, from contractionary to expansionary. A Fed pivot typically happens when economic conditions have fundamentally changed in such a way...
How to Give Digital Assets as a Gift
The types of gifts people enjoy receiving change as they move through life. A stuffed animal might become a prized possession for a toddler, whereas older kids might enjoy sports equipment. Teens and adults alike could get a kick out of receiving the latest electronic device. Physical gifts like these have varying degrees of staying power, often becoming obsolete or wearing out in a few years. But if you're hoping to make a longer-term impact on your gift recipient's life, you might consider giving a digital asset as an investment.
Betterment Launches Crypto Offering With Four-Themed Portfolios
Robo-advisor Betterment has launched its crypto offering after completing a private beta phase. With the new cryptocurrency investment tool, customers can invest up to 5% of their Betterment balance in digital currencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other popular currencies. The news comes on the heels of Betterment's partnership with crypto exchange Gemini to offer crypto portfolios.
CFPB Finds Expensive College-Endorsed Banking Products
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has released a report detailing the fees and terms of banking products marketed to college students in partnership with their schools. The report not only highlights the lack of transparency in the partnerships between financial institutions and colleges but also suggests that marketing deals may not comply with rules set by the U.S. Department of Education.
New British chancellor admits Truss tax cut 'mistakes', warns of 'difficult' choices
Newly-appointed British finance minister Jeremy Hunt admitted Saturday that Prime Minister Liz Truss made some "mistakes" in her recent budget calling for unfunded tax cuts amid rising inflation.
Bank of America Q3 FY2022 Earnings Report Preview: What to Look For
Bank of America Corp. (BAC), the second-largest U.S. bank by consolidated assets, is likely to report that Q3 FY 2022 profit declined modestly on a year-over-year (YOY) basis, even as interest income increased, due in part to mounting provisions for credit losses. Bank of America probably will say earnings per...
DeFi Trading Platform Mango Markets Loses $117 Million in Hack
Mango Markets, a decentralized finance (DeFi) trading platform on the Solana blockchain, has become the latest victim to hackers who stole $117 million from the platform. According to a tweet from Mango Market, the hack was caused by a price manipulation on the native MNGO token. Mango Markets has offered...
Producer Prices Pick Up The Pace in September 2022
Wholesale inflation rose more than expected in September as prices for services jumped. The Producer Price Index (PPI), which tracks changes in prices from the perspective of goods producers, increased 0.4% last month after falling 0.2% in August, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Economists had forecasted a slower rate of 0.2%.
Apple to Launch a High-Yield Savings Account
Apple has announced a new high-yield savings product for its Apple Card users. In the coming months, the tech giant will launch its Savings account with Goldman Sachs, allowing credit card holders to stash their Daily Cash rewards in an account with a high yield. Users will also be able to add more cash to the account through a linked bank account.
60/40 Portfolios Face Worst Returns in a Century
Investors could continue to see “pain” in the markets before the "Big Low" is reached in 2023, according to Bank of America. Strategists at the bank wrote in a note on Friday that Thursday’s huge turnaround and jump in equities was a “bear hug,” calling it a “decent counter-rally, but ultimate lows ain’t seen yet.”
JPMorgan Chase Q3 2022 Earnings Report Recap
JPMorgan Chase's net interest margin came in above analysts' consensus estimates. Net interest margin is a measure of the difference between the interest banks earn on their assets and the interest they pay out to depositors and other creditors. The bank reported higher-than-expected earnings per share and revenue. JPMorgan Chase...
Buy Now, Pay Later Services Not Reporting Payments
Buy now, pay later (BNPL) services can make point-of-sale purchases more affordable by stretching out payments into multiple installments. But unlike with other financing options, these payments typically don't get reported to the credit bureaus, despite the bureaus allowing it. According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, BNPL...
Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - October 13, 2022: Rates rest
Rates on various mortgage types generally wavered Wednesday. After revisiting its 20-year high on Tuesday, the 30-year average dropped a single point Wednesday. National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.
