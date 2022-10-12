ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns designate linebacker Deion Jones for return from IR

 2 days ago

Cleveland Browns linebacker Deion Jones was designated to return from injured reserve two days after being acquired from the Atlanta Falcons.

Following a minimum of four games missed, a player designated for return has 21 days to be activated or must remain on injured reserve for the remainder of the season.

Jones has been on injured reserve since Sept. 1 with a shoulder injury. He joined the Browns via trade on Monday.

The Browns will send the Falcons a sixth-round pick in 2024 in exchange for the 27-year-old Jones and a seventh-round 2024 draft selection.

The Browns have a hole in the middle of their defense after Anthony Walker Jr. suffered a season-ending quadriceps injury on Sept. 22.

Jones spent the past six seasons with Atlanta, who drafted him in the second round in 2016.

In 85 career games (83 starts), Jones has recorded 652 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 11 interceptions and five touchdowns. He was a Pro Bowl selection in 2017.

In other moves Wednesday, the Browns waived cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. and signed tight end Miller Forristall to the practice squad. Graham appeared in four games this season. Forristall cleared waivers after being let go on Monday, when Cleveland also parted with quarterback Josh Rosen.

–Field Level Media

