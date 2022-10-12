ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Chesapeake police chase ends with crash into Norfolk building

By Gavin Stone, The Virginian-Pilot
 6 days ago
Men work Wednesday morning to dislodge a truck from the doorway of the building at 2600 Lafayette Blvd. The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Chesapeake police pursued a man in a stolen vehicle into Norfolk early Wednesday, where the vehicle crashed into a pickup truck and caused it to plow into a building, the Chesapeake police department said.

Chesapeake police attempted to stop a blue Jeep, which officials said was stolen, near the intersection of Battlefield Boulevard and Volvo Parkway at about 3:22 a.m. The driver didn’t stop, continuing north on Battlefield Boulevard and onto the interstate, eventually leading officers to Norfolk’s Fairmont Park neighborhood.

In the 2600 block of Lafayette Boulevard, the driver struck a pickup truck headed in the opposite direction, causing the pickup to drive through the doorway of a building on the corner of Lafayette Boulevard and Argonne Avenue. The truck continued into the adjoining building before coming to a stop. Crews were still working to remove the wedged vehicle at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Chesapeake police arrested 18-year-old Avontay Chatmon, who the department identified as the driver of the blue Jeep. Among charges Chatmon faces are possession of a stolen vehicle and felony eluding. There was also a teenager in the Jeep at the time of the chase, who will be released to their family.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries, which are not considered life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

Gavin Stone, 757-712-4806 , gavin.stone@virginiamedia.com

Comments / 0

 

