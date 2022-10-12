Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Will Leave Shark TankLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Work in Coppell Virtual Job Fair Set for Oct 25 - Sign Up TodayCity ObserverCoppell, TX
TX DOT Will Use Tech to Avoid Wrong-Way Crashes on HighwaysLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Highland Park ISD Superintendent Calls it Quits Becoming the Latest North Texas School Leader to QuitLarry LeaseHighland Park, TX
Dallas Couple Decorated their Yard with Graveyard based on 2022 EventsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
peoplenewspapers.com
Unbeaten Scots Set to Host Vikings Next
With just four weeks left in the regular season, and the toughest part of the regular-season schedule in the rearview mirror, Highland Park’s playoff future is starting to come into focus. Entering a home game Friday against Irving Nimitz, the undefeated Scots are the clear frontrunner in District 7-6A,...
peoplenewspapers.com
Scots Click in All Phases to Beat Nimitz
If it seemed like the Highland Park defense was always on the field, it was primarily because the HP offense was scoring so quickly. That’s a good problem to have, and the Scots found plenty of solutions while crushing Irving Nimitz 51-6 on Friday at Highlander Stadium to keep their perfect record intact.
peoplenewspapers.com
With High Hopes, Scots Enter Playoffs
After an unbeaten regular season, the Highland Park boys will start their inaugural playoff run on Saturday against Southlake Carroll in The Colony. The Scots (18-0-1) received a first-round bye while the Dragons pummeled Prosper Rock Hill 34-4 in their opening-round matchup. The two teams have faced off three times this season, with HP narrowly winning twice and the third ending in a tie.
peoplenewspapers.com
Dallas CASA Classic Raises $1.7 Million
The Dallas CASA Classic, a charitable golf tournament jointly hosted by AT&T, Goldman Sachs, Pioneer Natural Resources, and the Dallas CASA Young Professionals, raised more than $1.7 million for Dallas CASA and the child victims of abuse and neglect served by the agency. The tournament is the largest single-day, non-PGA-sponsored...
peoplenewspapers.com
Things to Eat and Do This Weekend
Here are a few fun foodie things to check out this weekend. Malai Kitchen is hosting its annual Bia Hoi Pop-Up at the West Village location tomorrow, October 15. The restaurant is known for its elevated Southeast Asian cuisine and owners, Yasmin and Chef Brandon Wages traveled to Asia this summer and will recreate an experience they enjoyed there with a Hanoi-style street food pop-up served with their signature Vietnamese beer, Bia Hoi.
peoplenewspapers.com
TWO x TWO Kicks Off With Preview Party and Fundraiser
TWO x TWO for AIDS and Art hosted their annual preview party, First Look, at The Rachofsky House in Dallas on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Guests were invited to preview a selection of the 131 works of art and various luxury items to be auctioned at the 23rd annual gala event on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 22.
peoplenewspapers.com
Dallas City Council Approves Elm Thicket/Northpark Zoning Changes
After years of debate, the Dallas City Council Wednesday approved zoning changes that supporters hope will help preserve the character and history of the Elm Thicket/Northpark neighborhood near Dallas Love Field. The changes approved include limiting the maximum lot coverage of single-and-multi-story homes in the neighborhood to 40%. Councilman Jesse...
peoplenewspapers.com
KidneyTexas, Inc. On Wings of Hope and Transformation Luncheon/Fashion
Get your tickets now for the Tuesday, October 25th event at the Meyerson Symphony Center chaired by Regina Bruce and Dr. Carla Russo. Jeanne and George Lewis are honorary chairs. There will be a champagne reception, photo opps, wonderful surprises, silent and live auctions, and fabulous fashion show. Visit www.kidneytexas.org.
peoplenewspapers.com
Nordstrom Consolidating Galleria Dallas Store Into Two Levels
Nordstrom is consolidating its three-floor Galleria Dallas store into two floors. The Seattle-based retailer is expected to complete the move by Nov. 18. The store’s Marketplace Cafe, as well as kids and baby items, home, activewear, and women’s plus-sized clothes, are on the third floor. Those departments will...
