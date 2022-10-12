ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Chiefs are an NFL outlier in the Mahomes Era when it comes to double-digit deficits

By Pete Grathoff
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

Fans watching “Monday Night Football” may have been tempted to tune to something else when the Las Vegas Raiders went up 17-0 on the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Anyone who did turn off the game missed a classic, as the Chiefs rallied for a 30-29 victory.

It was the latest example of the Chiefs showing an uncanny ability to rally in games when they trail by 10 or more points.

As the Associated Press’ Josh Dubow noted, since Patrick Mahomes became the starting quarterback,the Chiefs have a 12-9 record when trailing by double-digits in the regular season or playoffs.

That’s a .571 winning percentage. Dubow reported no other quarterback who has faced at least five double-digit deficits has even a .500 record, and all other quarterbacks in the Super Bowl era have just a .155 winning percentage in those situations.

Mahomes was asked Tuesday on KCSP (610 AM) about the Chiefs’ innate ability to rally from big deficits. Mahomes credited his teammates and gave a nod to his days playing at Texas Tech.

“Yeah, I mean, that’s what championship teams do, is they find ways to win no matter what the circumstances are,” Mahomes said. “And I think we have a lot of guys on this team who understand that we’re never gonna give up, we’re gonna continue to fight. And we’re going to leave it all out there until the very end of the game and we’re gonna keep battling back.

“And you know I grew up in the Big 12, man, and you’re never out of a football game. You’ve always got a chance to make run and get back in the game.”

The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
