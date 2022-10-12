Read full article on original website
Related
watchers.news
Worst floods on record hit Nigeria – over 1.4 million people affected and about 500 dead
Nigeria is experiencing its worst floods on record this rainy season, with more than 1.4 million people affected and 800 000 displaced. 27 out of the 36 states in the country are experiencing flooding, with Kogi the worst affected. According to the permanent secretary of Nigeria’s ministry of humanitarian affairs...
watchers.news
The Weekly Volcanic Activity Report: October 5 – 11, 2022
New activity/unrest was reported for 8 volcanoes from October 5 to 11, 2022. During the same period, ongoing activity was reported for 20 volcanoes. New activity/unrest: Alaid, Kuril Islands (Russia) | Chirinkotan, Kuril Islands (Russia) | Grimsvotn, Iceland | Mauna Loa, Hawaiian Islands (USA) | Mayon, Luzon (Philippines) | Nishinoshima, Izu Islands | Stromboli, Aeolian Islands (Italy) | Taal, Luzon (Philippines).
watchers.news
Large tornado forms in Umm az Zubar, Qatar
A large tornado formed in Umm az Zubar, Qatar on October 14, 2022. It’s unknown at this time whether it caused casualties or damage. While tornadoes in Qatar are relatively rare, they do occur when the conditions are right.
watchers.news
Severe flash floods hit Sicily, Italy
Strong thunderstorms hit parts of Italy on October 13, 2022. The rains were particularly heavy in Sicily’s Trapani area where streams overflowed, causing severe flash floods and destruction. Local authorities called in Air Force to help them evacuate 20 people, mostly minors, from the reception center in the Salina...
IN THIS ARTICLE
watchers.news
Shallow M5.8 earthquake hits Lake Baikal, Russia
A shallow earthquake registered by the Geophysical Survey (RAS) as M5.8 hit Lake Baikal, Russia at 00:54 UTC (08:54 LT) on October 14, 2022. The agency is reporting a depth of 14.5 km (9 miles). The USGS is reporting M4.9 at a depth of 10 km; GEOFON M5.2 at a depth of 10 km.
watchers.news
Study provides evidence of physical change that can be observed in the days before an earthquake
Researchers reporting in AGU’s JGR Solid Earth identified changes in the magnetic field near intermediate-large earthquakes in California in the days before the earthquakes happened, providing evidence that there is a physical change that can be observed in the days before an earthquake. Magnetic field changes as earthquake precursors...
watchers.news
M1.5 solar flare erupts from departing region 3112
An M1.5 solar flare erupted from Active Region 3112 at 00:19 UTC on October 13, 2022. AR 3112 is the source of several M-class solar flares over the past couple of days, including an impulsive M3.9 on October 11. This region underwent decay over the past 24 hours but still...
watchers.news
Red glow appears at the top of Nyiragongo volcano after a rapid magmatic supply, DR Congo
A red glow appeared at the top of Nyiragongo volcano in the Democratic Republic of Congo on October 11, 2022, after a rapid magmatic supply to its crater. The Alert Level remains at Yellow. There was a very rapid magmatic supply in the crater of the Nyiragongo volcano, testified by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
watchers.news
Very bright, slow-moving fireball over Spain
A very bright, slow-moving fireball was spotted over Spain at 04:50 UTC on October 12, 2022. It was as almost as bright as the full moon. According to an analysis by the principal investigator of the SMART project, Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC), the event was generated by a rock (a meteoroid) from an asteroid that hit the atmosphere at about 69 000 km/h.
Comments / 0