A very bright, slow-moving fireball was spotted over Spain at 04:50 UTC on October 12, 2022. It was as almost as bright as the full moon. According to an analysis by the principal investigator of the SMART project, Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC), the event was generated by a rock (a meteoroid) from an asteroid that hit the atmosphere at about 69 000 km/h.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO