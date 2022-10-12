ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
watchers.news

The Weekly Volcanic Activity Report: October 5 – 11, 2022

New activity/unrest was reported for 8 volcanoes from October 5 to 11, 2022. During the same period, ongoing activity was reported for 20 volcanoes. New activity/unrest: Alaid, Kuril Islands (Russia) | Chirinkotan, Kuril Islands (Russia) | Grimsvotn, Iceland | Mauna Loa, Hawaiian Islands (USA) | Mayon, Luzon (Philippines) | Nishinoshima, Izu Islands | Stromboli, Aeolian Islands (Italy) | Taal, Luzon (Philippines).
ENVIRONMENT
watchers.news

Large tornado forms in Umm az Zubar, Qatar

A large tornado formed in Umm az Zubar, Qatar on October 14, 2022. It’s unknown at this time whether it caused casualties or damage. While tornadoes in Qatar are relatively rare, they do occur when the conditions are right.
ENVIRONMENT
watchers.news

Severe flash floods hit Sicily, Italy

Strong thunderstorms hit parts of Italy on October 13, 2022. The rains were particularly heavy in Sicily’s Trapani area where streams overflowed, causing severe flash floods and destruction. Local authorities called in Air Force to help them evacuate 20 people, mostly minors, from the reception center in the Salina...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iceland#Subglacial Volcano#Yellow#The Aviation Color Code#The State Of Uncertainty#The Icelandic Met Office#Skei Arj Kull
watchers.news

Shallow M5.8 earthquake hits Lake Baikal, Russia

A shallow earthquake registered by the Geophysical Survey (RAS) as M5.8 hit Lake Baikal, Russia at 00:54 UTC (08:54 LT) on October 14, 2022. The agency is reporting a depth of 14.5 km (9 miles). The USGS is reporting M4.9 at a depth of 10 km; GEOFON M5.2 at a depth of 10 km.
ENVIRONMENT
watchers.news

M1.5 solar flare erupts from departing region 3112

An M1.5 solar flare erupted from Active Region 3112 at 00:19 UTC on October 13, 2022. AR 3112 is the source of several M-class solar flares over the past couple of days, including an impulsive M3.9 on October 11. This region underwent decay over the past 24 hours but still...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Environment
watchers.news

Very bright, slow-moving fireball over Spain

A very bright, slow-moving fireball was spotted over Spain at 04:50 UTC on October 12, 2022. It was as almost as bright as the full moon. According to an analysis by the principal investigator of the SMART project, Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC), the event was generated by a rock (a meteoroid) from an asteroid that hit the atmosphere at about 69 000 km/h.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy