KTLO
Jefferson County Woman Indicted For Stealing Unemployment Funds
(St. Louis) A Missouri state employee, who resides in Jefferson County, has been indicted on three federal felony charges. 63-year-old Vicky Hefner is accused of using her position to send about $140,500 in unearned unemployment benefits to friends, relatives and others. According to the indictment, Hefner began work with Missouri’s...
mymoinfo.com
Big Changes In Store For Parkland Pregnancy Resource Center
(Park Hills) Some big changes are coming concerning the Parkland Pregnancy Resource Center in Park Hills. Becky Laubinger is the executive director of the PPRC. She says they are going to open a satellite office in Iron County. The second big change involves the Park Hills location. Laubinger says it...
Autoblog
EPA fines Missouri dealership for emissions cheat devices
A car and truck dealership in Missouri has been fined by the Environmental Protection Agency for installing "defeat devices." These aftermarket parts bypass factory emissions controls in the name of added performance, but end up emitting more pollution that is legally allowed. Midwest Motors of Eureka, Mo., will be fined...
mymoinfo.com
Governor Makes Appointment To Vacant Wayne County Assessor’s Position
(Greenville) Governor Mike Parson made an appointment Friday to Wayne County government. Beverly Finch of Patterson is going to be the new Wayne County Assessor. Finch has been serving as real estate clerk with the Wayne County Assessor’s Office at the courthouse in Greenville since 2004. Before that, Finch...
Washington Missourian
Folsom: End of a grocery era in Union
It will soon be the end of an era in Union. In case you’ve been out of it, Fricks Market will close for three days starting at 4 p.m. Oct. 23, reopening as a Schnucks at 7 a.m. Oct. 27. Schnucks acquired Fricks in Union and Sullivan.
EPA fines Eureka business $15K for using automobile ‘defeat devices’￼￼
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will collect $15,000 from a Eureka business for accused of installing illegal “defeat devices.”
Iconic Missouri Route 66 motel going up for sale
Owner and proprietor of the Wagon Wheel Motel in Cuba, Missouri, Connie Echols, has announced that she will be selling the historic motel and plans to retire, according to the Route 66 Association of Missouri.
mymoinfo.com
Three Injured in Head-On Collision in St. Francois County
(Bonne Terre) Three people were injured Thursday morning in a two vehicle accident in St. Francois County, one seriously. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident took place on southbound Highway 67, just north of the entrance to St. Francois State Park when a Dodge Caliber driven by 26-year-old Megan Johnson of Bonne Terre crossed the center median and struck a Chevy Equinox driven by 58-year-old Harold Jones of Bismarck head-on.
mymoinfo.com
Young Man From Iron County Dies In Bonne Terre Prison
(Bonne Terre) A prison inmate from Belleview, who had just been sent to prison in March, has died at the prison in Bonne Terre. A news release from the Missouri Department of Corrections says an autopsy will be conducted to determine how Melton Spencer died on October 10th. Spencer was...
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson College receives grant from State Board of Nursing
(Jefferson County) Jefferson College is among 11 higher education institutions across Missouri to receive a combined total of nearly $3 million in competitive grant funding in order to help enhance nursing education programs and develop solutions to help alleviate staffing shortages felt nationwide. College spokesman Roger Barrentine says specifically Jefferson...
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County Family YMCA Halloween Hoedown
(Festus) The Jefferson County Family YMCA will host a Halloween Hoedown on Friday, October 28th. Shelley Otec is the Health & Wellness Director at the Y. She says all ages are welcome to come and dance. My MO Info · KJ101222C.WAV. There will even be activities following each dancing...
mymoinfo.com
Cruisin’ For A Cause in Park Hills A Big Success But Donations Always Needed
(Park Hills) This month’s Cruisin’ for a Cause held in downtown Park Hills was an enjoyable and rewarding time. City Administrator Mark McFarland says the money raised will go into the local Meals on Wheels program. McFarland says donations to Meals on Wheels are still welcome. This was...
mymoinfo.com
Park Hills City Council Gives Final Approves With Central School For School Resource Officers
(Park Hills) Final approval was given during Tuesday night’s Park Hills City Council meeting on an agreement between the City and the school for the two new school resource officers that are already working at campus buildings. City Administrator Mark McFarland says every school building in park hills now...
7 dogs rescued in raid on notorious breeder in Douglas County, Missouri
A longtime problematic dog breeder in rural Missouri has been raided yet again.
kfmo.com
Ste. Genevieve County ATV Wreck
(Ste. Genevieve County, MO) A woman from Bloomsdale, 33 year old Tara L. Hardin, is suffering serious injuries after she was hurt Thursday afternoon in an accident involving an ATV in Ste. Genevieve County. Troopers with the Highway Patrol say the wreck happened at 4:15 as Hardin was traveling south on Three Oaks Drive, west of the West Outer Road. The vehicle ran off the road into a ditch. It rolled over throwing Hardin off. She was flown to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis. It's unknown if Hardin was wearing any kind of safety device.
mymoinfo.com
96th Arcadia Valley High School Fall Festival Highlights Weekend of Fun in the Valley
(Ironton) Fun will be had by all in the Arcadia Valley this weekend. Arcadia Valley High School students have been hard at work preparing for the school’s fall festival which may be the oldest event of it’s kind on the west side of the Mississippi River. Ashley Turnbough...
Scrapyard closing after catalytic converter sting
Police say it’s one of the largest crackdowns yet on the St. Louis area’s black market for stolen catalytic converters.
mymoinfo.com
Virginia “Jennie” L. White – Graveside Service – 10/14/22 at 11 a.m.
Virginia “Jennie” White of Desloge died Tuesday at the age of 91. A graveside service will be held Friday morning at 11 at the Arcadia Valley Memorial Park Cemetery in Arcadia.
mymoinfo.com
Only One Locally Contested Race or Issue on Iron County Election Ballot
(Ironton) When it comes to locally contested races and issues for Iron County on the November 8th ballot, it’s a big zero for most of the county. The City of Ironton has Proposition S on the ballot, asking if the City can be allowed to sell it’s water and wastewater systems to Missouri American Water Company for 3-million 700-thousand dollars.
