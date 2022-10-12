ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, MO

Jefferson County Woman Indicted For Stealing Unemployment Funds

(St. Louis) A Missouri state employee, who resides in Jefferson County, has been indicted on three federal felony charges. 63-year-old Vicky Hefner is accused of using her position to send about $140,500 in unearned unemployment benefits to friends, relatives and others. According to the indictment, Hefner began work with Missouri’s...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
Big Changes In Store For Parkland Pregnancy Resource Center

(Park Hills) Some big changes are coming concerning the Parkland Pregnancy Resource Center in Park Hills. Becky Laubinger is the executive director of the PPRC. She says they are going to open a satellite office in Iron County. The second big change involves the Park Hills location. Laubinger says it...
PARK HILLS, MO
EPA fines Missouri dealership for emissions cheat devices

A car and truck dealership in Missouri has been fined by the Environmental Protection Agency for installing "defeat devices." These aftermarket parts bypass factory emissions controls in the name of added performance, but end up emitting more pollution that is legally allowed. Midwest Motors of Eureka, Mo., will be fined...
MISSOURI STATE
Governor Makes Appointment To Vacant Wayne County Assessor’s Position

(Greenville) Governor Mike Parson made an appointment Friday to Wayne County government. Beverly Finch of Patterson is going to be the new Wayne County Assessor. Finch has been serving as real estate clerk with the Wayne County Assessor’s Office at the courthouse in Greenville since 2004. Before that, Finch...
WAYNE COUNTY, MO
Folsom: End of a grocery era in Union

It will soon be the end of an era in Union. In case you’ve been out of it, Fricks Market will close for three days starting at 4 p.m. Oct. 23, reopening as a Schnucks at 7 a.m. Oct. 27. Schnucks acquired Fricks in Union and Sullivan.
UNION, MO
Three Injured in Head-On Collision in St. Francois County

(Bonne Terre) Three people were injured Thursday morning in a two vehicle accident in St. Francois County, one seriously. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident took place on southbound Highway 67, just north of the entrance to St. Francois State Park when a Dodge Caliber driven by 26-year-old Megan Johnson of Bonne Terre crossed the center median and struck a Chevy Equinox driven by 58-year-old Harold Jones of Bismarck head-on.
BONNE TERRE, MO
Young Man From Iron County Dies In Bonne Terre Prison

(Bonne Terre) A prison inmate from Belleview, who had just been sent to prison in March, has died at the prison in Bonne Terre. A news release from the Missouri Department of Corrections says an autopsy will be conducted to determine how Melton Spencer died on October 10th. Spencer was...
IRON COUNTY, MO
Jefferson College receives grant from State Board of Nursing

(Jefferson County) Jefferson College is among 11 higher education institutions across Missouri to receive a combined total of nearly $3 million in competitive grant funding in order to help enhance nursing education programs and develop solutions to help alleviate staffing shortages felt nationwide. College spokesman Roger Barrentine says specifically Jefferson...
MISSOURI STATE
Jefferson County Family YMCA Halloween Hoedown

(Festus) The Jefferson County Family YMCA will host a Halloween Hoedown on Friday, October 28th. Shelley Otec is the Health & Wellness Director at the Y. She says all ages are welcome to come and dance. My MO Info · KJ101222C.WAV. There will even be activities following each dancing...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
Economy
Politics
Industry
Ste. Genevieve County ATV Wreck

(Ste. Genevieve County, MO) A woman from Bloomsdale, 33 year old Tara L. Hardin, is suffering serious injuries after she was hurt Thursday afternoon in an accident involving an ATV in Ste. Genevieve County. Troopers with the Highway Patrol say the wreck happened at 4:15 as Hardin was traveling south on Three Oaks Drive, west of the West Outer Road. The vehicle ran off the road into a ditch. It rolled over throwing Hardin off. She was flown to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis. It's unknown if Hardin was wearing any kind of safety device.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
Only One Locally Contested Race or Issue on Iron County Election Ballot

(Ironton) When it comes to locally contested races and issues for Iron County on the November 8th ballot, it’s a big zero for most of the county. The City of Ironton has Proposition S on the ballot, asking if the City can be allowed to sell it’s water and wastewater systems to Missouri American Water Company for 3-million 700-thousand dollars.
IRON COUNTY, MO

